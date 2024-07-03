On July 1, Camila Cabello stepped out in London for an album signing. The singer’s highly anticipated fourth LP, C,XOXO, is finally out, and fortunately for us, her new music also comes with a slew of new outfits.

The “I LUV IT” singer has been wearing some pretty epic looks recently, and for her latest turn, she ditched a Y2K aesthetic for a more preppy vibe. She even managed to pay homage to New York, a decidedly bold move for the London press event.

Camila’s Preppy Chic Dress

Cabello wore a collared shirtdress by London-based designer Mowalola. Over the blue cotton button-down, which is nearly sold out, she wore an ivory graphic T-shirt with the New York Yankees logo.

She paired the prep-school ’fit with Timberland x Veneda Carter patent leather ankle booties — another nod to the Big Apple and the hip-hop artists who rocked the boot in the ’80s and ’90s. Think Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z, and Tupac.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

When she arrived at the event, she wore a graffiti-styled bomber jacket on top of the outfit. She carried a small black handbag to finish it off.

As she posed for the cameras, Cabello showed off her long blonde locks which she parted slightly to the side. Her makeup featured a smoky eye with shades of black and charcoal, plus a warm berry brown glossy lip.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

It’s all somewhat of a departure from her typical style, but she rocked the look.