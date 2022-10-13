Another day, another ’90s beauty look to use for hairstyle inspiration. The latest celeb to take on the beloved decade is none other than singer Camila Cabello, who wore long, loose waves adorned with the most classic ’90s hair accessories: butterfly clips.

Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and inventor of the Beachwaver Curling Iron, styled Cabello’s hair and shared a detailed (and relatively simple) how-to. First, give yourself a middle part and prep your roots with mousse to create extra volume. Next, proceed with a DIY blowout, drying your strands in sections with a large round brush. Next, you’ll take two-inch sections of your hair and use a curling iron (her choice is obviously The Beachwaver Co. S1.25 Catwalk Rotating Curling Iron) to create a soft wave. After lightly brushing through your hair, the finishing touch is to add the mini claw clips to the front tendrils.

Celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez finished out the look by giving Cabello a soft smokey eye, pink matte lips, and blush to define her cheekbones. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn upped the Clueless vibes by dressing the singer in a blue pinstripe skirt and grey sweater over a white button-down.

Butterfly clips are one of the most fun hair trends to come out of the ’90s. They come in all sizes, colors, and finishes — and don’t even really have to match your outfit, so take a cue from Cabello and other celebs like Lucy Hale who are bringing them back.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.