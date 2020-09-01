Cardi B Is the New Face of Balenciaga

Cardi B has been busy during quarantine, releasing a #1 single "WAP" and now posing as the newest face of Balenciaga. She announced the partnership on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo and writing, “Ya lookin at the face of a Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!” as she referred to a giant billboard that now bares her campaign outside the Louvre in Paris.

In the photos, Cardi lays on the grass, surrounded by children’s yellow toys, clad in a long black evening gown. It was shot and styled in a socially-distanced manner by her own team at her home in Los Angeles, so there’s a high likelihood that those toys actually do belong to the singer’s 2-year old daughter, Kulture.

On the grass in front of her lays a bright white bag from the brand’s new Neo Classic collection. The bag is Creative Director Demna Gvasalia’s new take on Nicolas Ghesquiere’s classic moto bags, but slightly more structured and boxier in silhouette.

Cardi isn’t modeling the brand’s iconic sock boots that she sang about in 2018 in her song, “I Like It" ("I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks," she rhymed). But she clearly manifested the collaboration with the brand, way back when.