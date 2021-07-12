Beauty

10 Celebrities Who Prove The Shag Is The Haircut Of The Moment

Inspo for the easiest-to-wear hairstyle ever.

Ciara and 9 other celebrities with shag haircuts, the current it-style.
By Tamim Alnuweiri

A shag is a trending hairstyle that’s heavy on choppy layers for je ne sais quoi texture. The low-maintenance cut features layers that frame the face and have fullness at the crown and thinner, feathered tips. These celebrities with shag haircuts show off its chic versatility.

It seems like Alexa Chung has had a shag cut for forever (or at least since she became famous). At a recent Miu Miu fashion show, the designer sported a long-layered take on her signature style.

