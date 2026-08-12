Chanel continues to prove that cementing a fashion legacy goes well beyond dressing stars for red carpets — being a patron of the arts is just as important.

The label has long championed the movie industry through initiatives like Through Her Lens and the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, both of which provide financial support and mentorship to women and non-binary filmmakers. Chanel also drives home its commitment to cinema at The Museum of Modern Art, where it has served as the lead sponsor of the museum’s annual film benefit since 2011.

Each year, the evening attracts a star-studded guest list — the 2025 event included Elle Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, and Olivia Wilde bringing their style A-game. This year’s, scheduled for Nov. 12, is shaping up to be just as major and should have plenty of Pinterest-worthy style inspo in store, especially considering 2026’s hottest trends are fully leaning into OTT maximalism.

1 / 3

Of course, the fashion isn’t the only reason to mark your calendar. The upcoming fête is also set to honor filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who for decades has shaped pop culture with mega hits like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Schindler’s List (1993), The Post (2017), and West Side Story (2021). The timing is especially appropriate, considering the director officially achieved elite EGOT status earlier this year.

Evan Mulling

The Spielberg love won’t stop at the 18th annual gala, either. Since eight of his films are part of MoMA’s collection — including Jaws (1975), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and The Color Purple (1985) — the museum will also be celebrating the director with a screening series in the Roy and Niuta Titus Theaters.

Fashion and film have always been intertwined: On screen, costume design remains a powerful narrative tool, while beyond the sets, designers help turn movie stars into style icons in their own right. By directly supporting the art form itself, Chanel is marrying the two even further. Now, that’s chic.