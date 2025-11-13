Chanel’s efforts to uplift women in film are never ending. The French maison already hosted a series of events this year to support industry up-and-comers, including Through Her Lens, its annual three-day mentorship program with Tribeca Enterprises, as well as the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women luncheon, in partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Apart from backing budding talent, Chanel also puts its weight behind Hollywood’s icons. After hosting an intimate dinner in September for the launch of Sofia Coppola’s second book, Chanel Haute Couture, the brand presented the annual Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Film Benefit on Wednesday, Nov. 12, which was a tribute to the celebrated director.

Coppola was in good company. Past honorees at the prestigious fête include Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, and more show business bigwigs. At the 17th MoMA celebration, the filmmaker’s collaborators (e.g., Elle Fanning and Josh Hartnett) and brother (Roman Coppola) said a few short words and Elvis Costello closed out the evening with a performance.

Despite its focus on film, no Chanel function is ever without fashion buzz. And though everyone brought their style A-game, below are some of the guests who looked très chic.

Elle Fanning

Plucked straight out of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, aka Matthieu Blazy’s highly talked about Chanel debut, Elle Fanning wore an eggshell long-sleeved top and matching handkerchief midi awash in sequins. She completed her look with holographic pointed-toe pumps.

Lupita Nyong’o

Also from Blazy’s new collection, Lupita Nyong’o wore a black wool viscose dress which looked like a baggy t-shirt on top with a built-in tiered skirt. Similar to how it was styled on the runway, she wore a floral-shaped white metal collar necklace and matching earrings.

Olivia Wilde

Meanwhile, director Olivia Wilde went for a minimalist look (her style playbook) in a strapless black column gown that was textured and ruched. To glam it up, she added long shoulder dangler earrings and big statement rings.

Sofia Coppola

The night’s star kept it elegant in an ankle-grazing, sweater dress blanketed in beads — from Chanel, of course. She matched her daughter, Romy Mars, who also wore an LBD, albeit much spicier in sheer viscose. Like her mom, the singer also accessorized with pieces from the luxury label, including a classic flap bag and two-toned shoes.

Fala Chen

Looking edgy, Fala Chen wore a black leather zip-up jacket and matching maxi skirt. Elsewhere, she added quintessential Chanel details via her quilted handbag and her Première Édition Originale watch, whose straps were designed in the likeness of the bags’ iconic woven chain straps. She completed her ’fit with two-toned heels and a red lip.

Rose Byrne

For a cozy, effortless vibe, Rose Byrne wore a three-piece set that included a silk top, jacket, and pants that mimicked pajamas. (Blake Lively made waves last year for a similarly loungewear-inspired Chanel set on the red carpet.)