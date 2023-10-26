As a chronic over-packer, I’ve been waiting for the day that the massive, carry-everything tote bags of the 2000s would work their way back into the trend cycle. And the popularity of Chanel’s spacious 22 bag makes me extremely optimistic.

The tote-adjacent purse is large enough to double as a work bag, and with a number of textiles and sizes to shop, the girlies may finally ditch their credit-card-and-a-lipstick lifestyle for more accommodating accessories.

The 22’s Luxurious History

Designed by Creative Director Virginie Viard for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the 22 is a staunch departure from Chanel’s signature structured style.

Named for the year it was released (and a subtle nod to Chanel’s iconic No.22 fragrance), simplicity and comfort are the buzzwords for this design. It boasts Chanel’s famous quilting, but with a slouchy, paper bag-inspired shape and ultra roomy interior — a delightfully grungy, youthful counterpart to its older sibling, the 19.

With the 19 (released in 2019), Chanel dipped their toes into a more laid-back ethos. While similar to Chanel’s Classic Flap in shape, the 19 is a puffy, padded design that’s more mailable to the touch. The 22 took this concept and ran, ushering the fashion house into a new era of style.

Bags like the Mini Flap, the Boy Bag, and the aforementioned 19, are all significantly smaller and more rigid in construction. When designing the 22, however, it’s clear the fashion pendulum swung in the opposite direction.

“It is so different from the other bags that [Chanel has] put out in the market,” says Marissa Galante Frank, Fashion Director of Beauty and Accessories at Bloomingdale’s.

The 22 was an instant success and is fast becoming a classic style in its own right. According to Galante Frank, this is largely due to its — well — largeness, which makes it more functional than Chanel’s legacy designs.

“Right now, people are looking for things that work for them... that are aesthetically pleasing, but also functional. They're not just posing [with the bag] for Instagram pictures,” she tells Bustle.

Naturally, Celebrities Love The 22

When the bag was released in 2022, Chanel debuted a celeb-studded campaign starring four muses: actresses Lily-Rose Depp, Whitney Peak, and Margaret Qualley, and K-pop superstar Jennie of BLACKPINK.

Taking aim at a younger demographic, the campaign centered around how the bag fits in with each of their lives in Los Angeles, New York, Palm Springs, and Seoul, respectively.

“Stealth Wealth” Is Officially Over

A departure from the “quiet luxury” aesthetic often associated with the double C emblem, the 22 boldly highlights the brand’s full name in shining letters across the front. A metallic medallion emblazoned with the Chanel logo also hangs from the strap, adding an extra touch of drama.

“What's great about the Chanel 22 is that it has some of those key codes of the Chanel house, but it has this modern twist,” Galante Frank tells Bustle. It blends traditional icons of Chanel (the metal chain strap and quilted leather) with the ease of everyday living (the casual, tote-inspired shape and oversize silhouette).

Wait, The 22 Costs How Much?!

The 22 handbag has been produced in over a dozen colorways and fabrications, thus far — from calfskin leather and sparkly denim to woven macrame and printed jacquard. Unlike the 19, it boasts an easily accessible snap and drawstring closure.

Now available in large, small, mini, and backpack, the handbag ranges from $5,000-8,600 retail. With all of the different variations, shoppers have virtually endless options to choose from.