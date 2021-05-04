Since you’re probably missing the runways at Fashion Week, you’ll be thrilled to know that one of the most beloved French fashion houses is filling the void with Chanel’s Cruise 2021 collection, which debuted online today. The storied brand previewed the collection in four looks, with a video directed by Inez & Vinoodh and starring Lola Nicon. Shot in Gabrielle Chanel’s 31 rue Cambon apartment, it immediately set the stage for an edgier collection than the brand has shown in recent memory, complete with graphic T-shirts, fishnet tights, and more. If you’re thinking ‘90s grunge meets high fashion, you are exactly right.

The collection was largely black and white, with some light pink peppered throughout. With a punk ‘90s fashion vibe, it delivered all your favorite throwback trends: overalls, graphic tees, tube tops, and lace-inset coats. The jewelry carried a similar retro feel with layered pendants and chokers.

The runway show took place at Carrières de Lumières, a white limestone quarry located in the village of Les Baux-de-Provence in the south of France. It was famously the setting of the 1960 movie, Testament of Orpheus, directed by Jean Cocteau, who was a dear friend of Coco Chanel throughout her lifetime.

Known for their far-away locations pre-Covid — from Dubai to Cuba — the setting for Chanel’s current cruise collection is sticking fairly close to home. In fact, its debut comes on the heels of two canceled shows during the pandemic: Chanel’s Capri, Italy Cruise show in May 2020 and the Métiers d’Art show that was set to take place in London the following June.

Nonetheless, the ready-to-wear looks were still imaginative and refreshing, which is exactly the jolt the fashion industry needs right now. While you’re going to have to wait another six months to shop the looks, you’re likely right on trend already with your ‘90s-inspired summer wardrobe. ‘Tis the season to go edgy, even at Chanel.