Chalk it up to taking a break from makeup for over a year, but I’ve become foundation averse. While I still love a bold lip or dramatic eye look, my face seems to reject any full-coverage base and foundation just feels too heavy. Sure, I could go the tinted moisturizer or BB cream route. But skin tints, which I’ve lately noticed are growing in popularity, caught my eye.

A skin tint is basically a more sheer tinted moisturizer. It feels weightless on the skin and won’t clog pores (which is a must if you have oily skin like me). There’s just enough of a tint so that it gives you a natural-looking glow for that coveted no-makeup-makeup look. After trying a few, I found my favorite: The Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint. It was love at first sight and now I’m truly a devotee.

First Up The Basics

This skin tint comes in five shades and has a gel texture, which contains pigmented micro-droplets that blend into your complexion and match your exact skin tone. You get buildable, light-to-medium coverage that is enough to blur blemishes and hyperpigmentation without looking too done up. As for the finish? It’s nice and naturally dewy without making my skin look shiny or oily.

Chanel’s Les Beige Water-Fresh Tint is also made with 75 percent water. Within the formula, you’ll find hydrating ingredients like tamarind seed extract for an extra boost of moisture. Bonus for anyone with dry skin: It promises to keep your complexion hydrated for eight hours.

Application is simple and straight-forward. I find that I just need two pumps to adequately cover my entire face. It comes with a brush, but I like to smooth it on with my hands to really blend it in. The feel is really refreshing (like the name implies), like adding a second lightweight moisturizer.

Why I’m Obsessed

I love that it adds more hydration to my skin and the pigmented micro-droplets do a very good job of blending in seamlessly with my skin tone. But I am obsessed with the dewy finish. My skin just glows in all the right places, really heightening the hard work my skin care does to keep my skin healthy.

It also completely simplifies my everyday makeup routine. All I use is this, mascara, and eyeliner to my bottom waterline, and I’m out the door.

The TL;DR

If you’re looking for the ultimate no-makeup makeup look or want to achieve that enviable dewy glow, this is how you do it. All you need is two pumps of this to elevate your skin into looking like its best. You couldn’t ask for more.