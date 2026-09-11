Chanel’s Star-Studded NYFW Party Just Crowned The Next It-Girl Shoe

A fresh footwear obsession has taken over fashion week. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Chanel threw an intimate dinner event at Soho's iconic Balthazar brasserie. And as always at a Chanel party, Hollywood’s who’s who showed up dressed in their finest, most style-forward ‘fits — all the way down to their toes.

The high-fashion crowd — including Paige DeSorbo and Nick Robinson — turned up to celebrate the U.S. launch of the house’s latest scent, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu. The new iteration is the richer, more intense sister to the OG fragrance, crafted by perfumer Olivier Polge and fronted by pop icon Gracie Abrams. For the occasion, the rose-filled venue was packed with good vibes and live music, making it the perfect setting for a major shoe-spotting moment.

A handful of stars clearly got the same memo, turning up in one of fall’s hottest footwear trends: cap-toes. The retro look is basically written into Chanel’s DNA, but thanks to creative director Matthieu Blazy giving the heritage aesthetic a fresh spin with bold animal prints and neon accents, fashion girls have entered their two-toned era once again.

Ahead, see all the celebs from Ella Rubin to Paloma Elsesser who effortlessly styled the contrasting shoe at Chanel’s NYFW bash.

Ella Rubin

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If most people style slip dresses with pointed-toe pumps or a slinky sandal, the Sterling Point star served style inspo by pairing her classic LBD with black-and-white cap-toe slingbacks. They were an unexpected, elegant touch.

Imaan Hammam

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You can take the model off the runway, but you can’t take the runway out of the girl. Imaan Hammam wore the quintessential model-off-duty uniform in a white cropped tank top and jeans. To elevate her basics, she added a burgundy bag, a cropped blazer, and cap-toes.

Lux Pascal

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Pedro Pascal has a history of successful style moments in red (remember his 2023 Met Gala shorts?). Last night, his sister, Lux Pascal, took a page from his playbook. She rocked her own vibrant take on the shade with a strawberry-hued button-down shirt, perfectly balancing the bright color with loose jeans and cap-toe heels. Being chic clearly runs in the family.

Paloma Elsesser

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Cap-toes don’t always have to look traditional. Supermodel Paloma Elsesser paired her relaxed denim and zip-up jacket with a major statement pair featuring a tiger-print base and a deep green toe. Consider this exact look officially added to every fashion girl's fall wish list.

Akira Jackson

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The It Ends breakout tapped into multiple Chanel signatures in one single look. She masterfully paired a classic jacket, a quilted shoulder bag, and the brand's classic chain belt right alongside her cap-toes. And the entire traditional styling worked beautifully.

Other Shoe Styles, Repped

The contrasting style wasn’t the only buzzy footwear that made an appearance on Chanel’s big night. Sarah Catherine Hook cosigned slingbacks with her white-on-white attire, while Anna Van Patten tapped into one of fall’s major color trends — burgundy — with her pumps.