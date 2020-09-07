Style
5 Charity Shops On Ebay To Check Out This Second-Hand September
Turns out you can shop sustainably and give money to good causes, all without leaving the house.
If she’s not busy making hit shows like I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum, then Michaela Cole is showing us all how to be ethically savvy. The BAFTA-winning actor and writer is teaming up with Oxfam for Second-Hand September campaign, modelling clothes you can actually buy. Aiming to get people thinking about throwaway fashion, the charity wants to encourage and raise awareness into how much the textile industry is negatively impacting the planet.
According to Wrap, in the UK an estimated £140 million worth of clothing goes into landfill each year. And only about one-third of 650,000 tonnes of clothes given to charity is resold, the rest is just sent to textile recyclers.
The clothes in the campaign modelled by Cole will be available in Oxfam’s shops, but if you can’t get your hands on those – there are actually loads of charity shops online too. So, if you’re looking to rethink your buying habits, and give up on fast fashion (even if it’s just for September) simply by buying second-hand, look no further. Here are five charity shops on eBay, where you can give money to good causes while shopping sustainably.