It’s brat summer, baby. You’ve probably been seeing a whole lot of bright green on your social media feed lately. I mean, even Glen Powell, Jessica Alba, Brooke Shields, and Ashley Tisdale have been spotted doing *that* TikTok-viral dance to Charli XCX’s “Apple.”

In response to the Cambridge-born singer’s newest album, aptly named Brat, the girlies are not only claiming the club-pop records as the anthems of summer 2024, but they’re channeling the aesthetic, too. Slime green is everywhere right now.

For the nail lovers of the world, adding a pop of green to your summertime set is the easiest way to show you’re in the know.

The easiest way to do that, of course, is by painting on a different shade of vibrant green polish for a custom Skittle manicure. For the more artful nail art lovers, however, glittering green swirls, a high-shine chrome finish, and even juicy (and realistic) kiwi slices match the aesthetic, too.

If you’re in need of some serious inspo, here are 12 mani ideas that scream Brat.

1 Two-Toned Micro Dots @nailshuney Using two different shades of bright green polish, create these unique optical illusion nails with perfectly placed micro dots all over.

2 Neon Green French Tips @bagabieva_nails For the manicure minimalists — who still want a hint of neon green in their next set — try trading in a traditional white French tip for a colorful one instead.

3 Juicy Kiwi Slices @mxmbeautyy Unexpected yet endlessly fun, these realistic kiwi slices with 3D juicy droplets are perfect for summer.

4 Cool Girl 3D Details @nailsbyxojess Take your “brat summer” aesthetic to the next level with lime green nails that feature 3D details and a hint of Y2K-esque silver chrome.

5 Sparkling Green Swirls @pressedbycharlotte_ Treat your tips throughout the hot summertime months with these luxe nails that have elegant white and sparkly green swirls.

6 Simple Bright Green Nail Cuffs @anouknailedit If neon green isn’t really your fave color, but you still want to join in the “brat summer” aesthetic, try these ultra-simple nail cuffs with a subtle bit of the trendy shade.

7 “More Is More” Orchid Art @addiisnails Try a “more is more” manicure that features different nail art on every single tip — including green-hued and 3D tropical orchids.

8 Green Chrome Waves @j3nnailedit Take cues from fashion forward A-listers like Megan Thee Stallion and try green chrome nails this summer. Bonus points for jewelry-inspired waved texture.

9 Sparkling Star Art @brushedbyb_ Honor the pop star of summer with these star-filled, glittering green nails.

10 Glittering Lime Green Frenchies @nailslpc.xo For a mani that shimmers and shines, opt for a sparkling set of nostalgic French tips with a sheer-neutral base and your fave glittering green polish on top.

11 Matcha Latte Watercolor @avrnailswatches This beautifully marbled mani moment might be inspired by pretty matcha lattes, but it’s all giving off big “brat summer” energy, too.