It’s brat summer, baby. You’ve probably been seeing a whole lot of
bright green on your social media feed lately. I mean, even Glen Powell, Jessica Alba, Brooke Shields, and Ashley Tisdale have been spotted doing *that* TikTok-viral dance to Charli XCX’s “Apple.”
In response to the Cambridge-born singer’s newest album, aptly named
Brat, the girlies are not only claiming the club-pop records as the anthems of summer 2024, but they’re channeling the aesthetic, too. Slime green is everywhere right now.
For the nail lovers of the world, adding a pop of green to your summertime set is the easiest way to show you’re in the know.
The easiest way to do that, of course, is by painting on a different shade of vibrant green polish for
a custom Skittle manicure. For the more artful nail art lovers, however, glittering green swirls, a high-shine chrome finish, and even juicy (and realistic) kiwi slices match the aesthetic, too.
If you’re in need of some serious inspo, here are 12 mani ideas that scream
Brat. 1 Two-Toned Micro Dots
Using two different shades of bright green polish, create these unique optical illusion nails with perfectly placed micro dots all over.
2 Neon Green French Tips
For the manicure minimalists — who still want a hint of neon green in their next set — try trading in a traditional white French tip for a colorful one instead.
3 Juicy Kiwi Slices
Unexpected yet endlessly fun, these realistic kiwi slices with 3D juicy droplets are perfect for summer.
4 Cool Girl 3D Details
Take your “brat summer” aesthetic to the next level with lime green nails that feature 3D details and a hint of Y2K-esque silver chrome.
5 Sparkling Green Swirls
Treat your tips throughout the hot summertime months with these luxe nails that have elegant white and sparkly green swirls.
6 Simple Bright Green Nail Cuffs
If neon green isn’t really your fave color, but you still want to join in the “brat summer” aesthetic, try these ultra-simple nail cuffs with a subtle bit of the trendy shade.
7 “More Is More” Orchid Art
Try a “more is more” manicure that features different nail art on every single tip — including green-hued and 3D tropical orchids.
8 Green Chrome Waves
Take cues from fashion forward A-listers like
Megan Thee Stallion and try green chrome nails this summer. Bonus points for jewelry-inspired waved texture. 9 Sparkling Star Art
Honor the pop
star of summer with these star-filled, glittering green nails. 10 Glittering Lime Green Frenchies
For a mani that shimmers and shines, opt for a sparkling set of nostalgic French tips with a sheer-neutral base and your fave glittering green polish on top.
11 Matcha Latte Watercolor
This beautifully marbled mani moment might be inspired by pretty matcha lattes, but it’s all giving off big “brat summer” energy, too.
12 Brat Summer Skittle Nails
Painting your nails at home, but not quite as artistic as you’d like to be? Skittle nails are easy — simply choose a different polish color for every single nail.
