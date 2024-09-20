As the temperatures drop, so do the season’s newest collections. To help you transition to the colder months in style, H&M enlisted Charli XCX to be the face of their Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection line, and it couldn’t have been a more perfect union. The singer, whose Brat album provided the summer’s soundtrack and sparked the brat summer movement, recently announced that she’s-releasing a remix version of her album and along with it, a new fashion aesthetic with the help of H&M.

To celebrate the collection, which dropped on Sept. 12, H&M hosted a star-studded event at London’s Copper Box Arena where attendees included Iris Law, Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Amelia Gray. The event, of course, included a mini concert from Charli, where she performed her biggest hits including “Apple,” “360,” and “Guess.” Charli walked on the red carpet in matching leather pieces — a jacket, pencil skirt, and knee-high leather boots — which may seem like a big departure from the brat aesthetic.

While brat summer gave us indie sleaze and introduced lime green as the season’s it color, brat autumn feels a bit more — dare I say — “demure.” In the collection, you’ll find elevated closet staples like blazers, tanks, and pencil skirts reimagined with an edgier sensibility including leather interpretations and rock ‘n roll details like studs, sequins, and leopard. The accessories are no different with fringed earrings, feathered slides, and snakeskin-printed bags.

This juxtaposition is exactly why Charli is the perfect brand ambassador. H&M’s Head of Design Ann-Sofie Johansson tells Bustle that the inspiration behind the collection was “all about clothes that you can wear over and over again and you can style in many different ways” and can function as the “foundation for your wardrobe.”

The leather, the knits, the sparkly separates — together, the pieces in the collection showcase the strength of H&M’s fashionability. When asked about working with the singer, Johansson stated in a press release, “It’s an honor to partner with musical icons such as Charli XCX. She is a symbol of the freedom, drive, self-confidence, and reinvention that are essential to fashion, and to all that H&M does.”

Iris Law and Lila Moss at the H&M x Charli XCX party

The versatility of each piece leaves room to play around and, like Charli, you too can create a style of your own. Here are some pieces you can shop for now.