Celebrity Style
Charlize Theron Exposed Her Lace Bra In A Full Givenchy Look
She looked so good.
Charlize Theron has been in the spotlight for over two decades so you can guarantee that at this point, she knows how to take her rightful place at a star-studded event. So walking the red carpet at the Critics Choice Association’s first celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & TV in Los Angeles on June 7th was certainly a piece of cake. Or, at least, she made it seem like one: the Oscar-Winning actress looked seriously stunning in a Givenchy look as she spoke on stage.
Charlize’s Exposed Bra Look
The South African wore an all black outfit directly from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show. It consisted of a structured blazer — complete with hidden buttons and discreet pockets — and leather mini skirt combo. Theron wore the look almost exactly as it was sent down the runway save for one small detail: she layered a black lace bra that subtly poked out from underneath her jacket... a nice touch if you ask me.
For shoes, she selected ankle-wrap pumps, also lifted straight from the house’s Paris fashion show back in February. Theron kept the details simple and accessorized only with some rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings to tie everything together.
Theron’s winged black eyeliner and pulled back hair were precisely the right choice for this kind of sharply tailored silhouette.
A True Givenchy Girl
Theron, who is clearly a big fan of the house, wore another black Givenchy blazer look last year for an event in New York City. In this case, the look was made up of a longer silk skirt and a gorgeous, albeit daring ivory pearl top. The bejeweled shirt created a transparent look on the actress for her night in out in the Big Apple.
One thing’s for sure: she doesn’t mind showing a little skin underneath her timeless Givenchy blazers. And why not? She looks absolutely incredible doing it.
I hope to see more Theron and Givenchy moments coming our way soon.