Charlize Theron has been in the spotlight for over two decades so you can guarantee that at this point, she knows how to take her rightful place at a star-studded event. So walking the red carpet at the Critics Choice Association’s first celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & TV in Los Angeles on June 7th was certainly a piece of cake. Or, at least, she made it seem like one: the Oscar-Winning actress looked seriously stunning in a Givenchy look as she spoke on stage.

Charlize’s Exposed Bra Look

The South African wore an all black outfit directly from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show. It consisted of a structured blazer — complete with hidden buttons and discreet pockets — and leather mini skirt combo. Theron wore the look almost exactly as it was sent down the runway save for one small detail: she layered a black lace bra that subtly poked out from underneath her jacket... a nice touch if you ask me.

For shoes, she selected ankle-wrap pumps, also lifted straight from the house’s Paris fashion show back in February. Theron kept the details simple and accessorized only with some rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings to tie everything together.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Theron’s winged black eyeliner and pulled back hair were precisely the right choice for this kind of sharply tailored silhouette.

Givenchy Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Handout/Getty Images

A True Givenchy Girl

Theron, who is clearly a big fan of the house, wore another black Givenchy blazer look last year for an event in New York City. In this case, the look was made up of a longer silk skirt and a gorgeous, albeit daring ivory pearl top. The bejeweled shirt created a transparent look on the actress for her night in out in the Big Apple.

One thing’s for sure: she doesn’t mind showing a little skin underneath her timeless Givenchy blazers. And why not? She looks absolutely incredible doing it.

Gotham/Getty Images

I hope to see more Theron and Givenchy moments coming our way soon.