Charlotte Tilbury's New Blush Wand Is Already A TikTok Fave

Global make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury is no stranger to turning the beauty world on its head with her latest innovations. Now, Tilbury is expanded her celebrated Pillow Talk universe with the new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands. Inspired by the Beauty Light Wands that went viral on TikTok, these blushes are a first-of-its-kind formula, with light reflecting pigments. Poreless polymers give the blush an airbrushed finish to skin, while film formers makes sure the colour stays put all day. All four shades look flawless on all skin-tones, but my favourite is definitely the beloved rosy-nude shade, Pillow Talk. Others shades include Pink Pop, a baby-soft pink; Dream Pop, a vibrant cherry; and Peach Pop, a nude-peach.

Fronting the global campaign is none other than actor, musician and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (how snatched is the Pose star's face in the promotional photos?), Tilbury’s latest skincare and beauty muse, and the first transgender woman to win the Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. With this campaign, alongside her many other endeavours, this trailblazer continues to inspire and advocate LGBTQIA community, trans representation, and rights.

“I have been the biggest fan of Charlotte for a very long time, so joining the Charlotte Tilbury family as her newest skincare and makeup muse is really an honour,” said Rodriguez in a statement. “Seven-year-old me would be pinching myself!!! I love how Charlotte’s purpose is to make everyone, everywhere feel like the most confident, beautiful version of themselves, and that she does this by democratising beauty for all and using her platform to give back and amplify important causes around the world.”

With the easy-to-use magic cushion applicator, you can effortlessly apply just the right of blush onto your cheeks to help upgrade your makeup looks from nominee to award-winning. But that isn’t the only beauty buys to bag this week. Keep reading for five other exciting launches that are worth your attention.

