35 Cheap Beauty Products That Actually Rival Expensive Brands

Sometimes, expensive beauty products live up to the hype and are totally worth the extra cash. Other times, you might wonder if you’re just paying more for a coveted brand name. But whether you’re completely dedicated to your upscale items or looking to re-evaluate your skincare budget, it never hurts to learn about other stellar beauty basics you can swap into your routine, sometimes at half the cost (or even less) of comparable cosmetics. Even luxury brand loyalists can use some affordable backups to grab when they’re traveling, or to stock up on when their go-to's are running low.

Are you in the market for deep hair conditioners that won’t drain all your dollars? What about affordable masks and peels that bring the spa to your bathroom? Or maybe mascara and lash conditioners that measure up to the best eyelash curlers? This list is flush with tons of products that rival cult-favorite brands at prices that will make you feel like you’ve snatched up a bargain. So whether you need a simple staple or problem solver product, these highly-rated picks might just become your new everyday beauty tools. Plus, some of these products start as low as just five dollars. Let the bargain hunting begin.

1 This Gentle Lash Conditioner That Boosts Thickness And Shine Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking to provide your lashes with a little boost in thickness and shine, this eyelash serum from Maybelline will be your new go-to. With ingredients like pro-vitamin B5, this conditioner can reduce eyelash shedding and boost overall appearance when used over time at a more accessible price point than other brands. Users have noted that the formula is super gentle on their skin, too.

2 The Exfoliating Pads You Slip On Like Finger Puppets DERMALOGY NEOGENLAB Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pad Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get the benefits of both cleansing and exfoliating all in one product. These green tea bio-peel pads are double sided: simply insert your fingers in the hollow center of the pad and gently massage the face with each side to exfoliate and then wipe away any debris. With active ingredients you’ll find in pricier products, like glycolic and lactic acid, these will become a weekly staple in your beauty routine.

3 This Cleanser That Transforms From Oil to Milk Before Your Eyes Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser Amazon $18 See On Amazon With ingredients like oat lipid complex and chamomile oil, this cleanser provides hydration without a greasy finish. It goes on like an oil, but with the addition of water, becomes a milky cleanser. Users love that it doesn’t leave them with a tight feeling face like some more drying cleansers do. Plus, it’s cruelty-free to boot.

4 A Face Lotion Bursting With Vitamin C Pacifica Glow Baby VitaGlow Face Lotion Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with Vitamin C and Vitamin E, this hydrating face lotion uses the power of antioxidants to deliver moisture with brightness. It has a lightweight formula and it’s plant-based, too. Users appreciate the big results at reasonable prices: many report their skin was glowing after use. “ I haven't felt dry or had dry spots since day 1,” one fan on Amazon claimed. “It only takes a super tiny amount for the whole face.”

5 This Warm-Hued Eyelash Palette That Gives Just The Right Amount of Coverage ETUDE HOUSE Play Color Eyes Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking to try a new eyeshadow palette, look no further than this 10-color option with durable, sheer pigment that doesn’t flake off. Users love the warm, soft shades that feel natural but still add some sparkle, and many appreciate the price. As one reviewer wrote, “Adorable little palette! VERY pigmented! Better than some high-end brands I've tried and omg the packaging is so cute!” Available varieties: 11

6 This Face Oil Made From Organic Ingredients Beauty by Earth Organic Face Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your skin is feeling dull despite adequate moisturizing, it might be time to add this face oil into the mix. With ingredients like jojoba and argan oil, this oil aims to brighten complexions while helping to increase your skin’s elasticity. Users appreciate the easy-to-use dropper, while many tout it as the best oil they’ve used for a reasonable price.

7 The Deep Conditioner That Won’t Weigh Down Your Hair EDEN BodyWorks JoJoba Monoi Deep Conditioner Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a deep conditioner that really works at just $10 a jar, look no further. Infused with tea tree oil and jojoba, this conditioner works to nourish hair, repair damaged hair affected by breakage, and deeply moisturize. Users love how this product has a good amount of slip without weighing hair down, and how soft it makes their hair.

8 This Scent-Free Moisturizer That Offers A Bang for Your Buck e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon e.l.f has been a trusted brand known for its products that rival pricier options for some time now, and this hydrating face cream is no exception. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this cream provides moisture while also being vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, it’s scent-free, which is great for sensitive skin.

9 This Retinol Serum That’s Bursting With Antioxidants RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Face Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon Retinol is a powerhouse ingredient that increases skin cell turnover to create the appearance of fresh, smooth skin. It’s also an ingredient in many more expensive brands, but this face serum offers the benefits of retinol at a more reasonable price point. Users claim that it visibly reduces some signs of damage, especially with continued use.

10 This Baked Blush That’s Comparable to A Cult-Favorite Product Milani Luminoso Baked Blush Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of cult-favorite NARS Orgasm rouge, you’ll also love this baked blush which comes at a lower price point. It offers buildable coverage, is cruelty-free, and comes with a mini brush included for even application. Users love how it offers just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering their natural complexion. Available colors: 14

11 The Smoothing Treatment That Locks Out Frizz CHI Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment Amazon $14 See On Amazon CHI is a trusted name in hair care, so it’s to be expected that the company’s keratin treatment doesn’t disappoint. When combined with a heat source, it smooths the hair and prevents humidity from activating frizz by delivering proteins to your hair. Users love how shiny their hair looks and some say it’s comparable to an expensive salon keratin treatment.

12 This Concealer Wand With Over 20,000 Hardcore Fans NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand Amazon $5 See On Amazon Over 20,000 reviewers have awarded this concealer five stars, and for good reason. With this tool and its versatile angled wand applicator, you can correct skin unevenness, brighten under-eye circles, and even contour. Users especially love the creamy consistency and how it builds without getting cakey. Available colors: 23

13 This Serum That Packs A One-Two Punch With Active Ingredients L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon This powerful serum combines hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a combination that brings moisture and a brightening glow to your skin. The serum absorbs into your skin quickly and won’t leave you feeling sticky. Multiple users have claimed that this serum helps add moisture to their skin, with results showing fairly quickly.

14 This Do-It-All-Serum At A Fair Price Point Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2% Amazon $16 See On Amazon With Vitamin B3, zinc, niacinamide, and more, this serum moisturizes, reduces dark spots, and minimizes the appearance of pores. Several users even reported it helped with acne and the appearance of acne scars. After over 9,000 reviewers have weighed in, this powerhouse product has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating. “This serum tightens any of my pores that have decided to lay back and are lax, it gives my skin a very even tone, and it brightens my very dry skin, which can look dull if not well taken care of,” one Amazon reviewer stated.

15 The Once A Week Peel That Will Brighten Up A Dull Complexion DERMA E Overnight Peel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Many people like a good exfoliator in their skincare routine, and this overnight peel fits the bill. Made with alpha-hydroxy acids, this mask is applied and worn overnight. The active ingredients gently slough away dead skin and other debris to reveal a brighter complexion. If you’re a fan of DrunkElephant TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, you’ll also love snagging this overnight peel at a lower cost.

16 This Deep Conditioner That Re-Sets Dry and Damaged Hair Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner Amazon $14 See On Amazon This deep conditioner, created with natural hair from Types 3A to 4C in mind and safe for all hair types, is full of deeply moisturizing ingredients, like palm fruit and amino acids. As one reviewer wrote, “This deep conditioner is wonderful! My hair comes out flexible, strong, and shiny.” Many enjoy the subtle minty smell, too. It also claims to help reduce frizzy hair and flyaways.

17 This Clay Mask Made With Tiny Pieces of Volcanic Lava innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks with Volcanic Cluster Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s a cinch to use this clay mask. Just apply a coat, wait fifteen minutes for it to dry, then gently rinse off. Repeat as needed twice a week. The clay helps absorb excess sebum and draw out blackheads while minimizing the appearance of pores. Plus, it includes volcanic clusters, which help with its absorbing properties (and is simply just straight-up cool.)

18 This Combo-Bristle Brush That Conditions While it Detangles Denman D81S Small Hair Brush with Soft Nylon Quill Boar Bristles Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you love the classic Mason Pearson brush, you’ll definitely want to give this similar, lower-priced bristle brush a shot. Made from a combination of boar and nylon bristles, this brush detangles and smoothes, while the air-cushioned head helps to keep things comfortable. One user even noted that using this brush makes their hair look like they got a professional blowout.

19 This Mascara That Curls Without An Eyelash Curler KISSME HEROINE MAKE Long and Curl Mascara Amazon $15 See On Amazon This waterproof mascara that lengthens and separates has some users permanently swapping it in for their pricier cosmetics. The specialty brush delivers an extra-high curl while the formula keeps your lash’s shape locked in for hours. And even though it’s waterproof, users report that it comes off easily at the end of the day with an exfoliating remover wipe or some cleansing oil.

20 The Concealer Stick You Can Use Anywhere Julep Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Skin Perfector Concealer Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to break the bank for an even-looking complexion, and this concealer stick proves it. Users say it covers everything — from redness, to dark under-eye circles, to sunspots, and even hyperpigmentation. With a built-in cushion tip applicator, you can use it on the go without worrying if you’ve got a sponge or brush handy to apply. Available colors: 13

21 The Magic Protein Treatment For More Manageable Hair Elizavecca Milky Piggy Collagen Ceramide Coating Protein Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon This ceramide collagen hair treatment infused with protein promises revitalized locks. Simply use as a leave-in treatment in or after a shower to improve softness and elasticity, especially on damaged hair. Users report their hair is so much easier to detangle after use, and they see less breakage after styling, too. Not too many treatments include collagen from pigs, but many people swear by it.

22 A Hydrating Matte Lip Gloss That Lasts 8 Hours REVLON Ultra HD Lip Mousse Hyper Matte Amazon $7 See On Amazon When reviewers rave that they’d pay triple the price for a product, you know you’ve got a winner. This matte lip gloss is lightweight, goes on smooth, feels moisturizing, and perhaps most importantly — doesn’t flake or wear down after eight hours. With the precise applicator brush, you’ll be able to create lip looks that stand up to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and after-dinner drinks. Available colors: 14

23 The Skin Oil That Won’t Leave You Feeling Greasy Sky Organics Organic Rosehip Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a bit of extra hydration into your routine, why not try this facial oil? Made with organic rosehips, you can use this product anywhere on your skin, or hair, for a little extra moisture without a greasy residue. Users say they use this product to heal dry skin and even to help fade scars.

24 A Reusable Makeup Sponge At A Single-Use Price Point Larbois Makeup Sponges (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you can’t live without a Beauty Blender, these makeup sponges deserve some attention. Users love this more affordable option that delicately bounces on their foundation without absorbing too much product. You can use these hypoallergenic sponges wet or dry, and they’re easy to clean, too. You can choose one of five different color variety packs.

25 This Vitamin C Serum From A Doctor-Approved Brand CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $19 See On Amazon A quality Vitamin C serum is a valuable part of a skincare routine, and you can’t go wrong with a dermatologist-recommended brand like CeraVe. Infused with hyaluronic acid for extra moisture absorption, this serum also contains ceramides to help strengthen the skin’s barrier while the Vitamin C brightens complexions. Some users even report seeing fine lines looking less noticeable after prolonged use.

26 This Hypoallergenic Bronzer That Works for Sensitive Skin Physicians Formula Powder Palette Multi-Colored Bronzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re searching for that, “I went to the beach but I still wore my sunscreen” glow, this bronzing powder can do the trick. Physician’s Formula prides itself in using hypoallergenic ingredients safe for most skin types, including sensitive skin, while delivering natural-looking results. The compact comes with a brush, too, so you can dust on a multi-dimensional bronze hue anywhere you go. Available colors: 3

27 This Powder That’s Actually A Gently Foaming Face Wash DHC Face Wash Powder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This face wash actually starts as a powder — but with the addition of water, becomes a foaming solution. Made with lavender and honey, it soothes and moisturizes as it gently exfoliates. Users report what a good value they feel it is for the price, and love that it doesn’t strip their faces after use like some cleansers.

28 This Bargain Set of Precision Makeup Brushes Beauty Kate Oval Makeup Brushes Set (5-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon For under two dollars a brush, you can score this five-piece makeup brush set that users compare to pricier, luxury brands. Made from synthetic hair bristles, these brushes can be used for foundation, blush, shadows, and liner while delivering an airbrushed look. Some users report being able to use even less product than usual because the fibers don’t retain too much extra makeup.

29 This Moisturizer Fit For Face, Hands, and Body NIVEA Creme Body, Face and Hand Moisturizing Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Moisturized skin can be a crucial first step for all other skincare, and this moisturizing cream is beloved by thousands of Amazon reviewers. Infused with Vitamin B5 and citric acid, this cream punches above its price point — and, plenty of Nivea users have stuck by it for years. As one reviewer wrote, “It just doesn't make sense to spend a lot of money on the latest fads when this is so reliable.”

30 This Setting Powder Specially Formulated for Darker Skin Tones Black Radiance True Complexion Loose Setting Powder Amazon $7 See On Amazon This setting powder locks foundations and concealers in place with a demi-matte finish and is formulated especially for darker skin tones. Some users report it lasts to set their makeup for over eight hours, and even blurs the appearance of pores. At just $7, it’s far more affordably priced than many other popular setting powders. Available colors: 4

31 A Whipped Face Mask Powered By Marshmallow (Really!) bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon While marshmallow might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind with skincare, this face mask made with marshmallow root extract hydrates and smooths skin. Some reviewers report their skin looks brighter after use. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and PETA-certified. “It goes on so light and fluffy and then once I wash it off, my face feels extremely clean and looks brighter!” one Amazon reviewer raved.

32 These Stickers That Can Zap A Pimple Overnight Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon $6 See On Amazon There’s no one-size-fits-all acne treatment, so if creams and gels aren’t for you, why not give these pimple patches a try? The hydrocolloid bandage absorbs whiteheads and reduces redness, while the patch prevents you from picking at your skin and acts as a barrier to keep bacteria out. Plus, they’re a bargain — you get 24 of them for under $10.

33 This Tiny Tube That Prevents Eyeshadow Creasing Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking to halt eyeshadow creasing and flaking in its tracks, this shadow primer could be just what you’ve been waiting for. The primer traps pigment and prevents eyelids from looking greasy. Some reviewers liken it to Urban Decay’s Primer Potion, and it comes in at a slightly lower price point, too.