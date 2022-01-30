Shopping
35 Cheap Beauty Products That Actually Rival Expensive Brands
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Sometimes, expensive beauty products live up to the hype and are totally worth the extra cash. Other times, you might wonder if you’re just paying more for a coveted brand name. But whether you’re completely dedicated to your upscale items or looking to re-evaluate your skincare budget, it never hurts to learn about other stellar beauty basics you can swap into your routine, sometimes at half the cost (or even less) of comparable cosmetics. Even luxury brand loyalists can use some affordable backups to grab when they’re traveling, or to stock up on when their go-to's are running low.
Are you in the market for deep hair conditioners that won’t drain all your dollars? What about affordable masks and peels that bring the spa to your bathroom? Or maybe mascara and lash conditioners that measure up to the best eyelash curlers? This list is flush with tons of products that rival cult-favorite brands at prices that will make you feel like you’ve snatched up a bargain. So whether you need a simple staple or problem solver product, these highly-rated picks might just become your new everyday beauty tools. Plus, some of these products start as low as just five dollars. Let the bargain hunting begin.