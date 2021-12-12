42 Cheap Beauty Products That Work So Well They Could Easily Cost 3x More

It’s no secret that Amazon is a prime spot for finding effective beauty products. You can practically close your eyes and click to discover a product that promises to make your beauty dreams come true. But with so many products on the market, it can be hard to find out which ones deliver what they promise without costing a pretty penny. That’s why I’ve compiled this list of tried-and-true beauty products that are wildly popular because they actually work so well.

Each product on this list is so efficient (and inexpensive), you would think they would cost at least three times as much as their asking price. But whether you’re looking at makeup, skincare, or haircare, these beauty items actually have a cult following of fans who adore them because they’re literally that amazing. From hand creams that can moisturize the driest skin, to an under-$5 foundation that covers like a dream, to a French cleansing oil with more than 10,000 five-star reviews, these really are the best cheap products that won’t let you down.

At the end of the day, self care doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. These products have incredible reviews on Amazon because they refuse to skimp on beauty benefits despite their low price tags. You’ll be clicking that “Add To Cart” button in no time flat.

1 This Skin-Softening Hand Cream That Gives You Instant Results O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sure, you can spend more than 30 bucks on hand cream, but why would you when you can get the same results from this cream from O’Keeffe’s? Designed to soften and moisturize the driest hands, you’ll love how the hydrating formula dissolves into your skin without feeling greasy for results you can see right away. It also forms a layer on top of your skin to prevent you from losing any more moisture, so your hands are protected from drying out further.

2 A Self-Tanning Foam That’s Easy To Apply Smoothly Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon $15 See On Amazon One of the drawbacks of self-tanners is the streakiness issue. This tanning foam goes on smoothly with the included mitt and cures in only an hour, giving you a natural glow quickly. The formula is enriched with aloe vera and coconut oil, giving results that one happy Amazon shopper calls “phenomenal.”

3 The Hair Conditioning Treatment That Works In Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Taking care of your hair doesn’t have to be expensive. This 8 Second Wonder Water repairs damaged strands and provides smooth, silky results for under $10. Even better? The silicone- and paraben-free formula does all of that in only 8 seconds! It’s no wonder that over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the treatment a perfect five-star review

4 This Best-Selling Buildable Blush That Reviewers Love Milani Baked Blush Luminoso Amazon $7 See On Amazon Give your cheeks just the right amount of color with the Milani Baked Blush. Available in nine different shades, the buildable formula comes in both shimmer and matte finishes. With over 21,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, it’s pretty clear that users consider it a must-have. “Better than high end,” one review reads. “I should have bought it sooner.”

5 A Cult-Favorite Nail Polish That Takes About 1 Minute To Dry Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Vegan Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon Essie is a widely-beloved brand with the chops to back up the hype. This vegan polish from the brand’s Expressie line comes in 50 different colors, and the quick-dry formula means it should only take about a minute to dry. The manufacturer promises the angled brush will coat your nails evenly, whether you’re using your dominant hand or not, and that you won’t need a base or top coat. “This polish is a terrific bargain,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Its durability, ease of use, and beautiful colors mean I'll definitely be ordering more.”

6 A $7 Hydrating Skin Oil That Moisturizes Extra Dry Skin Jason Skin Oil Vitamin E 5,000 IU Amazon $7 See On Amazon One of the most luxurious feelings in the world is rubbing an emollient oil into your skin, and this one by Jason Skin understands the assignment. Rich in skin-enriching vitamin E, the product contains a blend of beneficial oils like sunflower, rice bran, sweet almond, avocado, and apricot kernel. The oil is available in a variety of sizes and packs, so you can choose the right size for your vanity, handbag, or desk.

7 This Shampoo With Tea Tree Oil & Peppermint That Soothes Itchy Scalps OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon Is your scalp itchy or tight? Reach for this OGX shampoo. The ingredients include peppermint oil, tea tree, and witch hazel, which aim to gently refresh your scalp while causing a tingling sensation. “A total miracle shampoo,” one happy shopper wrote in their five-star review. You can also buy the corresponding OGX conditioner.

8 A Gentle Detangling Brush With Over 40,000 Reviews Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon This Crave Naturals detangling brush is an absolute miracle when it comes to working through knots without damaging hair. The brush’s teeth are flexible, which means they move when encountering a knot, resulting in less tugging and breakage of your strands. Detangling aside, the brush is also a great way to help distribute conditioners or masks throughout your hair.

9 The $9 Dry Shampoo That Makes Your Blowout Last Longer Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re rocking an expensive blowout or straight-from-the-shower clean hair, your strands should stay fresh for more than 48 hours. That’s where this Batiste dry shampoo comes in. Spray a quick blast of the cult-favorite shampoo, massage it into your scalp, and let it absorb oil, grease, and dirt for an instant refresh. Choose between two scents: Original and Tropical.

10 An Eco-Friendly Lavender-Scented Soap That’s So Gentle On Your Skin Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re using it to cleanse your hair, skin, or more, this lavender-scented soap is a total steal. The castile soap is super concentrated and can be diluted for use as a shampoo, body wash, hand soap, a gentle laundry detergent, or even an all-purpose cleaner. The soap is made from fair trade ingredients including organic oils, and it’s fully biodegradable so it’s actually eco-friendly, down to the recyclable bottle. “Best ever,” one happy shopper wrote in a review. “I am always stocked up.”

11 This Gentle Azelaic Acid Serum That Evens Out Skin Tone Naturium Azelaic Topical Acid 10% Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin that’s easily irritated by other chemical exfoliants, this lightweight serum from Naturium is a gentle way to brighten and even out your skin tone while reducing any excess oil. Azelaic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C work together with coffee seed extract to reduce redness, fade dark spots, and decrease congestion, and Amazon reviewers with rosacea seem especially fond of the formula. One thrilled shopper wrote that the serum “was my missing puzzle piece,” going on to add that “I am so grateful to finally feeling like I’m getting my skin and confidence back!!!”

12 The Legendary Pimple Patches That Reviewers Can’t Stop Buying Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop popping your pimples — this 36-pack of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers are a much more sanitary way to reduce their appearance, plus they cover your pimples so you can’t pick. The tiny little miracles work by sucking the gunk out of pimples over the course of several hours. Place the stickers on at bedtime or, since the patches are designed to blend in with your skin, wear throughout the day. When you peel them off, you’ll be able to see all the fluid the patches have absorbed, which is super satisfying. Amazon reviewers report buying these patches again and again, with one writing, “I’ve re-purchased this item at least three times because they work!! I just pop one of these little dots on an incoming pimple and by morning it is usually gone.”

13 A Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick With Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you only want to apply lipstick once a day. Or, at the very least, you probably want it to last beyond your first sip of water. This Maybelline lipstick comes through with a richly pigmented liquid formula that lasts up to 16 hours without drying your lips. The line includes over 40 colors, including both subtle hues and bold pops of color. “These are my absolute favorite lipsticks of all time,” raved one of the 41,000-plus Amazon reviewers who gave the lipstick a perfect five-star rating. “They stay on all day, last through meals, stay on all night when I go to bed forgetting to take it off, and they’re super affordable.”

14 The Deep Conditioning Treatment With Hempseed Oil That Nourishes Curly Hair Oyin Handmade What The Hemp Deep Moisture Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon “This will do wonders for your hair,” one thrilled Amazon shopper wrote in their review of Oyin’s What The Hemp mask. The brand, known for perfecting hair care products for curly-haired girls, promises the mask will soften, moisturize and nourish your hair. The deep treatment includes superstar ingredients like hempseed oil, honey, bamboo extract, and shea butter, which work together to hydrate, nourish, protect, and even strengthen your strands.

15 This Cold-Pressed Marula Oil That Works Wonders On Hair & Skin Acure The Essentials Marula Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hydrate, brighten, and firm your skin with Acure’s pure marula oil. You get 100% cold-pressed marula oil in a pump bottle designed to deliver just the right amount every time. Acure claims the oil will help with dry or chapped skin, as well as scars and fine lines, and reviewers back this up while marveling over the reasonable price. “I was hooked on a very expensive brand of marula until I found Acure. The price is awesome!” wrote one reviewer who noted they’d purchased the Acure oil more than once. “It locks in moisture and makes my skin glow.”

16 A 24-Pack Of Korean Sheet Masks With Hydrolyzed Collagen For Less Than $1 Per Mask DERMAL Combo Collagen Essence Facial Sheet Masks (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon “These are on another level of great,” one happy Amazon shopper wrote in their review of this 24-pack of sheet masks, and it’s easy to see why. The masks, which are made in Korea, include hydrating collagen, nourishing vitamin E, and soothing panthenol for happier, healthier skin. Each mask has different ingredients (such as charcoal, green tea, and royal jelly) to address all kinds of skin concerns. All this for less than $1 per mask!

17 A Cult-Favorite Black Soap That Soothes Irritated Skin SheaMoisture African Black Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers love this inexpensive black bar soap because it thoroughly (yet gently) it cleanses their skin. Made with aloe and centella asiatica to treat itching and irritation from conditions like eczema, the soap also boasts nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, oat kernel, tea tree oil and willow bark and leaf extracts. If you don’t suffer from eczema, there’s also a version of the soap formulated for sensitive skin.

18 The Popular French Cleansing Oil That Costs Under $15 Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Apply this foaming cleansing oil to your face and body whenever you take a shower and enjoy soft, hydrated skin. The brand claims it will moisturize even the driest, most sensitive skin for up to 24 hours. The vitamin B3-infused oil offers maximum hydration, with one thrilled Amazon reviewer writing, “one shower and I’m sold!” Choose from a few different sizes and types of packaging.

19 These Incredibly Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towels That Are Designed To Stay In Place YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry your hair faster with this two-pack of microfiber towel wraps. The super-soft fabric is gentler on your hair than standard towels, reducing breakage and frizz, and the manufacturer claims the towels can absorb almost 75% of the water in your wet hair. It’s easy to go about your normal beauty routine while you have the towel wrapped around your head, too, since the towel has a twist and loop system designed to keep the fabric in place. Available colors: 10

20 A Gentle Cleansing Water With Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews (For Just $7) Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with this Garnier micellar cleansing water, which is designed to wash away dirt and makeup without stripping your skin of beneficial oils — and without any rinsing required. Available in a handful of different varieties, the cleansing water is beloved by reviewers, more than 30,000 of whom have given it a five-star rating, and it only costs around $7. “This is the third time I’ve bought this product,” wrote one happy reviewer, adding, “Really love it and will continue using it in my whole life.”

21 This TikTok-Famous Cleanser That Gently Exfoliates & Hydrates CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon The hype is real. This CeraVe Renewing SA cleanser has taken TikTok by storm, and for the best reason: it works. The cleanser is packed with rock star ingredients like exfoliating salicylic acid, plus nourishing and hydrating ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Niacinamide and vitamin D round out the ingredient list for a non-drying, fragrance-free cleanser that leaves you with soft, glowy skin.

22 These Moisturizing Heel Socks Infused With Jojoba Seed Oil & Vitamin E ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sure, these moisturizing heel socks are infused with vitamin E, jojoba seed oil, and olive oil, so they can moisturize your dry, cracked heels on their own. But add a touch of your favorite balm to your feet before slipping them on, and you’ll see just how great these machine-washable socks are. For $14, you’ll nab two pairs of the socks; choose between your favorite from five fun colors and you’ll be on your way to baby soft feet. Available colors: 5

23 A Fan-Favorite Gold-Plated Hair Remover For Painless Touch-Ups Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon One glance at its more than 64,000 five-star ratings will tell you everything you need to know about this Finishing Touch Flawless hair removal system. The tool is as small as a tube of lipstick, so it’s easy to touch up anywhere, and you can stash it in a drawer or purse without any trouble. Choose between a handful of colors, all of which have 18-karat gold plating so they look so expensive.

24 An Inexpensive Night-Time Exfoliator That’s So Easy To Apply Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme (60-Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon While glycolic acid is hardly the new ingredient on the block anymore (looking in your direction, snail mucin), it doesn’t mean that the powerhouse ingredient no longer works. These pads by Nip + Fab are inexpensive, yet are packed with lactic acid, niacinamide, and both glycolic and salicylic acids, which makes them great for brightening and smoothing congested skin. All you need to do is swipe a pad across cleansed skin and reap the benefits.

25 This Volumizing Mascara With Over 67,000 Reviews L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over 67,000 people gave an overall 4.4-star rating to this mascara that volumizes and lengthens while keeping lashes soft and supple. It’s no wonder the rave reviews all say approximately the same thing — “This L'Oréal mascara is hands down the best one I've EVER owned and I will never try another so long as they keep making this one!” Most superstar products come with an out-of-this world price tag, but this holy grail product clocks in at less than ten bucks.

26 A Fine-Tipped Brow Pencil With A Spoolie On The End NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $9 See On Amazon You’ll draw a precise line with superfine tip of this NYX brow pencil. The stick, available in a handful of colors, includes a spoolie at the end, so you can be sure your brows will stay exactly where you want them. With results that seem awfully nice for the under-$10 price tag, it’s easy to see why one reviewer says the pencil is the “only one I use.”

27 This $4 Matte Foundation That Comes In 40 Precise Shades Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup Amazon $4 See On Amazon Apply the Fit Me foundation, and you’ll see why one reviewer calls it “magic in a bottle.” It’s easy to fall in love: a lightweight, matte foundation that offers natural, buildable coverage. The foundation is available in 40 shades, so chances are you’ll find a shade that works for you.

28 A Brightening Glycolic Acid Face Mask With Vitamin C Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with nature-derived ingredients, this glycolic acid mask by Andalou Naturals harnesses the glycolic acid naturally found in pumpkin to gently exfoliate the skin. The mask is also chock full of soothing and skin-friendly ingredients like manuka honey, aloe vera, and sunflower oil, and it even has vitamin C to aid in brightening. “This mask is absolutely amazing!” reported one Amazon reviewer. “It literally feels and looks like I had a professional facial after using this!”

29 A Lightweight Mineral Sunscreen That Never Feels Greasy ETUDE HOUSE Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+ PA+++ Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s important to wear sunscreen, but heavy and greasy formulas can get old fast. This sunblock by K-beauty brand Etude House goes on feather-light and absorbs quickly, allowing you to protect your skin without feeling tacky. The SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen is formulated to go on without leaving a white cast, and contains lots of beneficial ingredients that feel good on sensitive skin, such as aloe vera, acai berry, and hyaluronic acid.

30 This Ultra-Effective K-Beauty Cream That Brightens With Snail Mucin COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Anyone who’s even dabbled in Korean skincare knows that COSRX makes products that work super well for a surprisingly affordable price. This gel-like cream from the brand is no exception, using humanely collected snail mucin to hydrate, plum, and brighten your skin. The product is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, and more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers find it worthy of a perfect five-star review.

31 A Smoothing Shampoo That Uses Keratin & Black Rice To Strengthen Your Strands Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo Amazon $19 See On Amazon We all could a bit of support one time or another, and this black rice-fortified shampoo from Nexxus gives your hair a helping hand in the form of protein that helps repair damaged strands. The shampoo from powerhouse haircare brand Nexxus is like getting a salon-level keratin boost right in the comfort of your own home. For less than $20, you get multiple treatments for less than the price of one salon visit.

32 A Nourishing Cleansing Balm That Reviewers Call “Uh-Freakin-Mazing” JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Melt away every bit of your makeup with this minimalist cleanser by Juno & Co, which brightens and hydrates while removing impurities. A list of the balm's 10 ingredients includes pearl barley, which refines your skin's texture, but also nourishes, evens out, and brightens the skin. “Uh-freakin-mazing,” one thrilled Amazon shopper said in their review. A tiny dab of the balm is all it takes to remove any traces of makeup, which means that you’ll really get a lot of bang for your buck.

33 The Exfoliating Salt Scrub With Soothing Almond Oil Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon Gently exfoliate your skin with this lychee and sweet almond oil-infused salt scrub. The Himalayan pink salts in the cruelty-free formula work to detoxify and hydrate your skin as you bathe. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers gave the scrub a perfect five-star review for its effectiveness, with one happy shopper writing that it “leaves my skin soft and silky.”

34 The $6 Loose Powder That Works On Almost Every Skin Tone Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Set your makeup (or achieve the perfect matte look) with this loose face powder by Coty. The lightweight powder provides a flawless finish with a featherlike touch, and can even help control oil. According to one Amazon reviewer, “I absolutely love this powder. I've used more expensive ones in the past but this one takes the cake. It keeps my makeup on all day, even with my oily skin.”

35 A Classic Hand & Body Cream That’s Richly Hydrating (& Popular In Europe) NIVEA Creme Body, Face and Hand Moisturizing Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Nab a tub of moisturizing cream that’s achieved legendary status in Europe. I first discovered this cream on a trip to Paris a few years ago, and ever since then I keep at least one jar in my stash. The rich formula soothes my dry skin without feeling greasy, and the subtle fragrance doesn’t clash with my perfume. At under $8, it’s a steal.

36 This Brightening Vitamin C Serum With Tri-Peptide Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen-Protecting & Brightening Skin Care Amazon $19 See On Amazon Vitamin C is known for evening out skin tones, and this serum by Bliss uses the powerhouse ingredient to great effect. The vegan and paraben-free serum also increases your skin’s elasticity thanks to a formula that’s full of tri-peptide, and can be used morning or night. Moisturizing glycerin rounds out the serum to give you plumper, smoother skin.

37 A Cult-Favorite With Hazel Toner That Won’t Strip Your Skin THAYERS Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Witch hazel can be harsh on skin, but this toner by Thayers has 56,000 five-star Amazon reviews that can vouch for the ingredient’s redness-reducing properties. With rosewater and aloe vera, the formula aims to cleanse and moisturize in one easy step, leaving skin feeling soothed but not stripped. Choose between six different scents.

38 An Acne Spot Treatment That Deserves All The Hype Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $15 See On Amazon It would be easy to dismiss this tiny pink bottle of Mario Badescu drying lotion. But the cult favorite product is worth a real try. Dip a cotton swab into the layers of calamine, salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, apply to any pimples, and let it dry. The treatment is designed to be left on overnight and rinsed off in the morning — and reviewers suggest it really does help clear up acne.

39 The Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Also Brightens Your Skin L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Vitamin C Revitalift Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get the dewy glow you crave with a hyaluronic acid serum like this one from L’Oreal. The nutrient-rich product contains the hydrating ingredient as advertised, as well as vitamin C for brightness. The fragrance-, paraben-, and mineral oil-free lightweight gel goes on smoothly, without feeling sticky or gummy. “After just a couple of days of using it, I can see improvement in my skin. It looks and feel much better, and it just has this healthy appearance that it didn’t have before using the serum,” raved one Amazon reviewer

40 A Cream Contour Palette That’s Easy For Beginners Black Radiance True Complexion Creme Contour Palette Amazon $8 See On Amazon “I loved how this made me look after I applied my foundation. Because I’m a beginner I love how the box guides you on where to put everything!” one Amazon reviewer wrote of this professional-quality contour palette, which seems to be a favorite of beginner and experienced beauty mavens alike. The palette is formulated for long-lasting, stay-put wear, with a slim case you can throw in a bag and use on the go. The complementary colors are specifically chosen to help you highlight, shape, and sculpt your features exactly the way you want. Choose from two different color combinations, or a two-pack that includes both options.

41 This Blurring Primer With Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you want to prep your skin for makeup or reduce the appearance of pores, this Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser smooths the surface of your face. The primer is transparent and weightless enough that you can even skip the rest of your makeup if you like. The fact that you can score a pack of two for less than $10 makes the deal even sweeter. “I LOVE LOVE LOVE this stuff and it really works,” wrote one happy reviewer.