It feels like everyone deserves a bit more of a treat this year, doesn't it? Whether you want to say 'we made it!', or 'I miss you', end-of-year gifting is a delightful opportunity to share the love and choose gifts that say more.

This list of budget-friendly, stocking filler ideas you'd actually want to receive yourself is a fabulous place to start.

Out with the tat and in with useful stocking filler gifts that your friends and family will love throughout 2021. We promise you don't have to drop a huge amount of cash to find stocking fillers that are both practical and stylish.

We trawled retailers for steamers, lint-removers, slippers, beauty and homewares all for under £35. It's not entirely selfless, this task of finding quality stocking fillers for our readers... most of our edit has ended up in our own virtual shopping carts.

There's genuinely something here for every family member, friend or beloved work colleague. And we'll keep updating our budget-friendly edit of stocking fillers right up until Christmas Eve.

And remember, you can sip mulled wine when you shop from home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Chic Hot & Cold Drink Bottle Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle Lululemon £35 See on Lululemon Give the gift of hydration this year with this bright, versatile bottle. Users can travel with hot tea, cold water or infusions - perfect for post-workout hydration or a picnic for one!

A Game Changing Steamer Swan Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon £19 See on Amazon There's a reason 1,500 people on Amazon love this steamer. It's really straightforward to use, and will have any recipient's clothes wrinkle-free in a matter of minutes. Ironing is so 2020.

Give The Gift Of Unlimited Massages M Life Mini Massage Foam Roller Oliver Bonas £12 See on Oliver Bonas This mini foam roller is not only a delightful pistachio colour - it's also perfect for travel and storage. Perfect for people who need to roll away knotted shoulders or tense thigh muscles.

Easy To Clean Eco Straws Reusable straws Asobu “Red” Coffee Friend $10 $8 See on Coffee Friend This reusable straw kit comes with it's own cleaning spoolie brush and a carry case. At £8 on sale, it's the perfect present for all your friends and family.

The Gift Of Coffee On-The-Go Ceramic coffee grinder Hario “Mini-Slim Pro” The Coffee Mate £39 £31.20 See on The Coffee Mate Give the gift of freshly ground beans, with this mini hand grinder. It's ceramic blades never rust, and it has in-built scales so you'll always grind the perfect measure of coffee beans.

A Very Practical (& Chic Looking) Lint Shaver Steamery Pilo Fabric Shaver Arket £35 See on Arket We all know one person who would absolutely LOVE this fabric shaver. It comes from clothing-care brand, Steamery - which makes minimalist looking (you guessed it) steamers and ergonomic fabric shavers. It'll be the gift that keeps on giving (clothing new life that is).

Hotel Slippers For Home HAY Waffle cotton-blend slippers Selfridges £20 See on Selfridges Loungewear has made a huge come back this year, and we think these waffle-fabric slippers are the perfect addition to anyone's WFH wardrobe.

A Prosecco Drinker's Essential OWO Champagne Stopper Amazon £8.99 See on Amazon These champagne stoppers are the perfect stocking filler for the Cremant drinkers & Prosecco evangelists among us. They seal the bottle top, ensuring things stay bubbly for longer.

A Mini Palette You'll Want To Keep Naked Petit Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay £26 £18.20 See on Urban Decay This Urban Decay, mini palette is a 10/10 stocking filler for your make-up obsessed friends and family. At less then £20, we think 'one for me, one for you' is the best approach.

A Candle That Crackles Like An Open Fire Woodwick White Tea and Jasmine Large Jar Candle Candles Direct £21.99 See on Candles Direct If you can't light a fire in winter, we think a large candle is the next best bet. The wick is made from a natural wooden wick which will crackle as it burns.

The Detangler With A Cult Following Tangle Teezer Compact Styler Detangling Hairbrush in Smashed Pistachio Feel Unique £14 See on Feel Unique Tangle Teezer's Compact Styler is for everyone: whether you have curly, straight, short or long hair. It's made to travel, with a bristle cover and neat shape. We love this limited edition pistachio colour way.

A Festive, Retro Tea Towel Printed Tea Towel Arket £8 See on Arket This tea towel features a recipe for Apple Must: a hot spiced apple drink that'll warm your cockles this winter. It's retro, illustrated and fun - nearly good enough to frame?

A Deliciously Fruity Scrub Soap Bar Limited Edition Scented Scrub Soap Kiehl's £12 See on Kiehl's Nothing says 'treat yourself' like a luxury soap bar. Kiehl's limited edition Christmas range includes this Grapefruit Scented Scrub Soap, which will take winter bathing to the next level.

A Failsafe Stocking Filler Monogram Keychain Anthropologie £20 See on Anthropologie These monogram keychains are a go-to stocking filler, because everyone has a first name, and keys! In true Anthropolgie style, each letter is paired with a jaunty tassel.

A Bargain 'Designer' Interior Ware John Lewis & Partners Tiered Glass Candle Holder John Lewis £8 See on John Lewis This Glass Candle Holder looks WAY more expensive than it is. Which is the name of the game when it comes to following interiors trends.

Something For The Cocktail Connoisseur glacio Large Silicone Ice Sphere Mould Amazon £11.99 See on Amazon These ice sphere moulds will take anyone's next whiskey on the rocks to the 'pro' level. So useful, you might just need some for yourself.

For The DIY Facialist Herbivore Jade Facial Roller Look Fantastic £26 See on Look Fantastic Give your beauty-obsessed pal the tool they need to nail their next facial. This jade roller calms the skin, while defining jaw lines, cheekbones and improving skin tone.

The Gift Of Calmness this works Stress Check Breathe In Look Fantastic £18 See on Look Fantastic Aromatherapy can help relax the body and mind. If you know someone who finds this time of year stressful, this is their stocking-filler match.

Fluffy Slippers, But Cool ONAIE Dark Mule Sheepskin Slippers Oliver Bonas £34 See on Oliver Bonas At £34, these fluffy slippers are a bargain. Made from leather and sheep's fur, they'll last many, many winters to come.

The Gift Of A Tipple, Without The Hangover Seedlip Gift Set Anthropologie £35 See on Anthropologie This Seedlip taster pack of distilled non alcoholic spirits is perfect for friends and family who want to drink more mindfully in 2021.

We'll keep this gallery updated as we find more stocking filler favourites. In the meantime, happy shopping Bustlers!