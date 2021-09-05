47 Cheap, Comfy Things That Make Everyone Look So Damn Good

It doesn’t matter if you’re running errands, out to lunch, or simply hanging at home — comfort is always worth a consideration when picking your outfit. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also look fine as hell. As a matter of fact, Amazon is stocked with ultra-comfy, affordable clothing pieces that you can rock any day of the week — even when you’re feeling lazy.

As a rule of thumb, keep an eye out for soft, lightweight fabrics, ideally with a hint of spandex or elastane for an extra bit of stretch. Simple necklines and classic silhouettes always look great, but don’t be afraid to play with color, especially with classic pieces. While a neutral shade is always a great go-to option, you shouldn’t shy away from vibrant hues or unique patterns if they strike your fancy.

If you dread shopping for jeans, you’ve come to the right place. Forget stiff, constricting denim you can’t move in, or jeans that cost more than your monthly utilities payment. Instead, consider these pull-on skinny jeans with tons of flexibility, or a high-rise pair with a vintage, worn-in feel. Whether you’re looking to revamp your whole closet or just add a few new wardrobe staples, I’ve got you covered. This list is packed with incredibly comfy, stylish clothes on Amazon that won’t break the bank.

1 A Midi Dress With A Bubble Hem 12 Ami Bubble Hem Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Feeling bubbly? If so, you should check out this midi-length dress with a bubble hem. With 3/4-length sleeves and a rounded neckline, this dress creates a classic silhouette on top, while the hem gathers below the knees for a stylish, laid-back look. The soft rayon dress has a hint of spandex for an extra bit of stretch. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

2 This Pullover Sweater With An Oversized Fit Daily Ritual Oversized Pullover Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon When chilly weather rolls around, you’ll immediately want to pull on this cozy, slightly oversized sweater. It has a ribbed collar and full-length sleeves, as well as side slits. Made from a super-soft, mid-weight cotton yarn, this sweater is the clothing equivalent of a warm hug, and comes in several neutrals, including black, gray, and oatmeal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

3 These Drawstring Shorts With Pockets Acelitt Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re out running errands, headed to the beach, or just hanging around at home, these are about to become your go-to shorts to throw on. The material is lightweight, and the elastic waistband and drawstring keep the shorts comfortably in place. Two generous side pockets provide a place for you to store your phone, wallet, keys, and more. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 28

4 A Soft Terry Dress With A Funnel Neckline Daily Ritual Terry Funnel-Neck Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from terry fabric, this soft dress has a loose, oversized fit that makes it perfect for lounging at home or running to the store. Plus, the unique funnel neck creates a relaxed shape that looks effortlessly chic. Pair it with sneakers or sandals, and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

5 This 10-Pack Of Stretchy Cotton Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 60,000 five-star ratings, these bikini cotton underpants are a clear winner that offers all day comfort. With moderate coverage, the 10-pack comes with a variety of different shades; choose from assorted neutrals, pretty pastels, or subtle patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

6 The Effortless Jumpsuit You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Instead of spending way too much time matching your top with your bottoms, take the stress out of your morning routine by throwing on this solid-colored jumpsuit. Made from relaxed terry material, this sleeveless jumpsuit has a scoop neck and a drawstring waistband for a slightly slouchy fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 11

7 A Classic Knit Midi Skirt You’ll Wear For Years Amazon Essentials Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a classic silhouette that can be dressed up or down, the midi skirt will never go out of style. This one is made from a knit rayon-spandex material that hugs your body while still being comfortable. The elastic waistband keeps the skirt securely in place, and you can choose from eye-catching shades such as dark green, bright pink, and rust orange. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

8 This Swingy T-Shirt Dress BELAROI Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Embrace the casual comfiness of a T-shirt with this swing dress made from a rayon-spandex blend. With an O-neckline and short sleeves, it has a relaxed fit that falls down to an above-the-knee hem. Two side pockets add a bit of functionality to this easygoing garment, allowing you to store small items such as lipstick or a wallet. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

9 A Slouchy Long-Sleeve Cardigan Lovaru Color-Block Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s a long-sleeve cardigan with a hem that falls all the way to your knees. The garment has a slouchy fit with an open front, and you can pick from several unique color-block patterns or chic stripes. This sweater is lightweight but cozy, making it the perfect piece for those first crisp days of autumn. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

10 Some Cropped Trousers With An Elastic Waist Alfred Dunner Cropped Missy Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These pull-on trousers feature a stretchy elastic waistband and a cropped hem, and they can be dressed up with a blouse and heels or down with a T-shirt and sneakers. Also available in petite sizes, you can pick from six different neutrals, including gray, tan, and navy. Available sizes: 6 — 18 (petite sizes available)

Available colors: 6

11 This Sleeveless Dress With A Ruffled Hem Beyove Summer Beach Dress with Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for warm-weather outings, this sleeveless tank dress features an above-the-knee ruffle hem that makes for a lively addition, while the two side pockets allow you to keep your small belongings close by. When the sun goes down, pair it with a distressed denim jacket for a beachy, casual look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

12 A Flowy Off-The Shoulder Maxi Dress LILBETTER Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Make a statement with this dramatic off-the-shoulder dress with a ruffled bodice. The rayon-spandex material flows all the way down to the ankles, with a side slit that allows your leg to peek through. It comes in several solid colors, as well as plenty of eye-catching florals and patterns that will turn heads at any cocktail party, wedding, or dinner date. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

13 The Lightweight Cardigan That Comes In Tons Of Colors GRACE KARIN Long Knit Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this long-sleeve cardigan with patch pockets and a hem that hits your mid-thigh. It comes in over 40 colors, so you can pick from subtle neutrals like black and gray or bold shades such as red, royal blue, and even magenta. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

14 These Stretchy Leggings That Look Just Like Jeans No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take the structure of denim and combine it with the stretchiness of leggings, and you have these pants. Made from a highly elastic blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, these jeggings have faux front pockets and a faux zip fly. The pockets on the back of the pants, however, are totally functional. These bottoms have a snug fit that hugs your legs, from your hips to your ankles. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

15 The Sleeveless Jumpsuit With A Relaxed Fit BLENCOT Casual Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fashioned with delicate spaghetti straps and a drapey bodice, this casual jumpsuit is great for strolling around your local farmer’s market or soaking up some rays by the beach. Made from a lightweight fabric, this garment creates a flowy silhouette that’s laid-back and relaxed. Not to mention, it’s comfortable enough to wear all day long. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 34

16 A Flared Midi Skirt That’s So Flirty Kate Kasin Flared Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with just a hint of spandex for comfort, this flared midi skirt can be worn a million different ways. Pair it with a bodysuit, or add a ruffled blouse for a romantic ensemble. The skirt comes in several different colors and patterns, including chevrons, florals, and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

17 This V-Neck Tee With A Loose Fit cordat Loose V-Neck Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with ripped jeans or sleek leggings, this V-neck shirt will look effortlessly cool. The casual blouse has mid-length, flowy sleeves that drape to your elbows, and the slightly longer hem can be tucked in. It’s available in tons of different colors, so you pick the shade that suits your wardrobe best. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

18 The Buttery-Soft Workout Leggings That Feel Barely There CRZ YOGA Workout Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon These buttery soft leggings have a barely-there feel, and according to a reviewer, they “just SLIDE on.” The high-rise leggings are super lightweight, but won’t reveal anything underneath, and they’re available in over 40 appealing colors and patterns, including animal prints and camouflage. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 42

19 A Dainty Floral Dress With A Button-Down Detail Milumia Button-Up Floral Print Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With airy mid-length sleeves and a deep V-neck, this floral dress is perfect for bridal showers, brunch dates, and dinners out. It’s made from a lightweight material that flows around your figure, with a button-down detail that goes all the way down to the above-the-knee hem. Pick from seven floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 7

20 This Simple Jersey Dress With An Empire Waist Daily Ritual Jersey Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a soft viscose jersey, this simple dress can be worn nearly anywhere. With a crew neck and empire waist, it has an approachable yet elegant vibe, and the curved dropped hem hits just below your knees. Pair it with sandals, sneakers, or ballet flats for an easy look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

21 A Basic Scoop-Neck Tee That’s Super Soft Daily Ritual Jersey Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Soft and relaxed, this rayon T-shirt has a gentle scoop neck, and the drapey jersey material falls down to just past the hips, allowing you to tuck the shirt into your pants, shorts, or skirt. “These shirts feel like butter against the skin. They are the absolute softest!” one reviewer wrote. Choose from stripes and solids. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 7

22 Some Comfy Workout Capris Danskin Capri Legging Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym or lounging around at home, these capri leggings are so comfortable to wear. Made with breathable cotton, moisture-wicking polyester, and stretchy spandex, the fabric moves with your body as you run and stretch. They’re designed with a high-rise elastic waistband and a mid-calf hem. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

23 This Easygoing Dress With Pockets DB MOON Casual Short-Sleeve Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This casual short-sleeve dress is available in either a round-neck or V-neck design, and it’s oh-so easy to wear. A pair of side pockets provide space for your small belongings, and the dress is available in a ton of different patterns, including polka dots, sunflowers, and even camouflage. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 31

24 A Sleeveless V-Neck Wrap Top Doublju V-Neck Surplice Wrap Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Look effortlessly chic in this surplice wrap top. With a V-neck and a slightly ruched bodice, the polyester garment has a slightly relaxed fit that looks great for a day or nighttime look. Go with a subdued neutral shade, or mix it up with a sassy pink leopard print or retro polka dots. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 14

25 These On-Trend Palazzo Pants In Solids & Patterns ECOWISH Cotton Palazzo Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon With loose, flowy legs and a tie-waist, these palazzo pants are the epitome of comfort and style. The polyester fabric is lightweight and breathable, with a chic leopard print pattern, but you can also opt for a solid shade like black, khaki, or yellow. Pair these trousers with sneakers, heels, or sandals, depending on the occasion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 10

26 This Casual Striped Midi Dress That’s So Sweet MEROKEETY Striped Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This midi dress is elevated with subtle balloon sleeves and front pocket detail. The formfitting bodice has a round neckline, while the relaxed skirt has two deep side pockets. In addition to several different striped patterns, this garment is available in a leopard print as well as a couple of solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

27 A No-Fuss Bra That’s Wire-Free & Comfy Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon A wire-free bra can still offer great support, and this one is proof. With smooth fabric, wide straps, and a double hook-and-eye clasp, it’s created with wearability in mind. Warner’s made this bra to be streamlined — so don’t think twice before wearing it under your favorite T-shirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

28 The Cute, Sporty Romper With A Tie Waist Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Romper Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pull on this terry romper with sneakers for a subtly sporty look. Made of a super soft viscose-cotton material, this V-neck romper has a tie-waist that gives this garment the appearance of a tank top and shorts. Choose from several different fun shades, including bright mint, baby pink, and terra cotta. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

29 This Spaghetti Strap Cami With A Shelf Bra Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a cotton camisole from Hanes that has a built-in shelf bra and thin, adjustable spaghetti straps. This top can be worn as a base layer under a cardigan or V-neck sweater, or just on its own. It comes in colors such as navy, black, red, and turquoise, and at such a reasonable price, you can even stock up on a few different shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

30 The Yoga Capris With A Wide-Leg Silhouette THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Unlike traditional formfitting yoga pants, these ones have a bootcut leg with a slight flare for an upgraded twist. They have two deep side pockets for holding your keys, phone, and other small items, and the stretchy material is never see-through, no matter which way you stretch. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

31 A Maxi Dress That Comes In Every Color HUSKARY Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flowy maxi dress comes in 48 different colors and patterns, including florals, animal prints, and tie-dye. The polyester-spandex dress has a loose fit that goes all the way down to your ankles, and a side slit provides extra airflow. Two side pockets provide a place for your small essentials, so you don’t even need to carry a purse. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 48

32 The Flowy V-Neck Dress That’s Ready To Party Kormei V-Neck Flowy Party Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can wear this maxi dress to a wedding or cocktail party and feel like a million bucks. With flowy sleeves, a deep V-neck, and a ruffled high-low hemline, this dress looks great with a pair of stilettos and a clutch. It’s available in tons of eye-catching florals as well as sophisticated neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 43

33 This Tunic Top With A High-Low Hem LARACE Flare Swing Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a high-low hemline and a drapey fit, this tunic top looks great when worn over skinny jeans or leggings. The garment has 3/4-length sleeves and a scoop neckline that works with both warm- and cold-weather ensembles. Wear it with white denim and sandals in the spring, or layer it with a chunky scarf and knee-high boots in the autumn. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 36

34 These Classic High-Rise Jeans With A Tapered Leg Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of jeans with a classic high-rise waistline and a tapered leg. With a zip fly and functional front and back pockets, the jeans feel sturdy and tailored, but not at all stiff. Choose from several washes, including indigo, dark brown, and crisp white. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 14

35 A Button-Down Dress With Fluttery Sleeves MITILLY V-Neck Button-Down Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If it’s an easy-breezy vibe you’re after, look no further than this adorable button-down sundress. With fluttery short sleeves and tiered skirt, this rayon dress is perfect for a romantic picnic or a walk by the beach. Also available in a sleeveless option, it comes in over a dozen colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

36 This Fit-And-Flare Dress With Pockets Nemidor Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cute A-line dress has two generous side pockets for holding your small items, and the classic silhouette simply looks marvelous, whether you pair it with sneakers or ballet flats. Plus, there are so many patterns to choose from. Will you opt for bold stripes, vibrant floral, or warm gingham? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 39

37 A Cozy Shirt With Front Pockets onlypuff Pocket Shirts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Let’s be real — who doesn’t love pockets? This unique long-sleeve shirt has two pockets located in the front, perfect for keeping your hands warm while taking a brisk walk. The cotton-polyester material has a hint of stretch to it, with a slightly heathered appearance. It has a loose, slouchy fit that’s similar to a sweatshirt, but without the added bulk. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

38 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts You’ll Want In Every Color Leggings Depot High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon These biker shorts are incredibly soft, so you can wear them while exercising or lounging around the house. They have a high-waisted fit with a mid-thigh hem, providing moderate coverage for light workouts such as yoga and pilates. With over 100 colors to choose from, you might even be inclined to buy a couple of pairs. “Softest, comfiest bike shorts ever! I just bought 3 more,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 100+

39 This Jumpsuit With An Off-The-Shoulder Fit PRETTYGARDEN Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a chic off-the-shoulder neckline, this one-piece is more than just your average jumpsuit. Made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend, the garment has a slightly relaxed fit, and a comfortable elastic-drawstring waistband. It has capri-length legs and two side pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

40 Some Breathable Underwear Made With Bamboo KNITLORD Bamboo Viscose Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bamboo viscose is the key material that makes this knit underwear so super soft. The lightweight, breathable hipster-cut panties come in a five-pack, with an assortment of colors, including light gray, dark gray, white, black, and pink. A delicate lace trim and a bow detail give these panties an extra sweet touch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 A Wire-Free Bralette That’s Perfect For Lounging Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Adjustable straps and an extra-wide band make this wire-free bralette super comfortable for all-day wear. The nylon-spandex bra is lightly padded, providing gentle support without any constricting underwire. Using the accompanying chart, it’s super easy to find the size that will fit you the best. Choose from several pretty colors, such as butterscotch, lavender rose, and aqua frost. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

42 This Off-The-Shoulder Pullover With A Wide V-Neck Adreamly Waffle-Knit Off-Shoulder Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Once you put on this oversized waffle-knit sweater, all you’ll want to do is curl up with a mug of coffee. With a stylish off-the-shoulder fit, this relaxed V-neck top looks great with jeans and boots, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock this lightweight sweater in warmer seasons — pair it with cutoff shorts and sneakers for a beach bonfire-ready look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

43 These Stretchy Leggings You Can Dress Up Or Down HUE Cotton Ultra Legging with Wide Waistband Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leggings are a tried-and-true wardrobe staple — they’re sleek, comfortable, and can be worn a million different ways. This pair is made from a blend of cotton, rayon, and spandex, so they’re totally stretchy, without being see-through. Dress them up for the office with a blouse and heels, or dress them down with a pullover sweater and sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

44 A Gingham Sundress That’s So Adorable PRETTYGARDEN Casual Plaid Sleeveless Ruffle Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This easy-breezy sleeveless sundress is made from an airy cotton-polyester fabric with a charming gingham print. The tiered skirt flows out to a knee-length hem, creating an A-line shape. You can wear this babydoll dress to the park, brunch, or farmer’s market — just pair it with white sneakers and a tote bag, and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

45 This Fleece Hoodie That’s The Definition Of Cozy Yanekop Sherpa Pullover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from sherpa fleece, this ultra-soft pullover hoodie will keep you cozy and warm in the most delightful way. A partial zipper on the front allows you to open up the sweatshirt halfway, while a drawstring helps you adjust the size of the attached hood. This hoodie comes in dark and light neutrals, as well as an eye-catching bubblegum pink. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

46 These Pull-On Skinny Levi’s Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These jeans live up to the Levi Strauss brand name, with high-quality stitching and a stretchy denim material that hugs your hips and legs. In lieu of a zipper fly, these jeans have a pull-on closure, just like leggings. “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now. They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 8