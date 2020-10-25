21 Cheap Cozy Sneakers That'll Keep You Warm In Cold Weather

If you ask me, there’s nothing more uncomfortable than having freezing feet when you’re out and about (whether you're running errands or taking a brisk walk). To alleviate that issue, it’s best to find warm sneakers to get you through. The right sneakers will keep your toes toasty — and thanks to Amazon, there are tons of cheap, cozy sneakers that'll keep you warm in cold weather. Most of the best sneakers to keep you warm are lined materials like faux fur, fleece, and suede. Some also have high tops to protect your ankles from cold temps.

Overall, sneakers should be durable and fit well so you can move comfortably while wearing them. However, when it comes to protecting your feet from frigid weather, there are a few other specifications to consider. With that being said, you'll want to look for something with an extra layer of padding or lining (again, like faux fur or fleece). Other heat-retaining fabrics to look for include leather and wool.

Paying attention to the traction and thickness of your outsoles will also be beneficial — especially if going out in the rain or snow. Usually, thicker outsoles will provide a barrier between the soles of your feet and the cold floor.

Since there are so many options that fall into this category, it's not always easy to figure out which warm sneakers will work best for you. Some are high-tops, some are low-tops, and some don't even have laces. This roundup of the best cozy and affordable sneakers is here to help you find your perfect pair.

1 These Faux Fur-Lined Slip-On Roxy Sneakers Roxy Women's Bayshore Faux Fur Slip on Amazon $49 See On Amazon Great for the winter months, these slip-on sneakers feature memory foam insoles lined with faux fur for a cozy and warm feeling. The outsoles are both durable and flexible for stability, while the cotton laces can be adjusted to ensure that your feet stay snugly in place. Choose from plaid or gray. Available sizes: 5 - 8

2 The Wedge Sneakers That Are Also Lined In Fur Athlefit Women's Fur Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon You'll feel warm and stylish in these faux fur-lined wedge sneakers, which feature two side zippers for simple wear. They're also fully lined throughout for maximum coverage and comfort. The two-inch wedge offers a bit of height while the anti-slip rubber outsoles offer supreme traction and durability. Plus, these are high tops, so your ankles will stay cozy as well. Available sizes: 5.5 - 10

3 These Faux Fur-Lined Sneakers With Chic Folded Cuffs Brash Women's Elliot Fur-Lined Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon You're sure to love everything about this pair of cognac faux suede lace-up sneakers. For starters, they're super cute and come with fold-down cuffs that show off the inner faux fur lining. The padded insoles also ensure comfort while the thick, durable rubber outsoles provide traction, stability, and of course, warmth. Available sizes: 6.5

4 The Leather High-Top Sneakers That Look Smooth & Polished Frye and Co. Women's Sindy Moto High Sneaker Amazon $55 See On Amazon The smooth, polished leather of these high-top sneakers are sure to garner tons of compliments. They feature zipper detailing and come with flat laces that'll keep your feet snug. The genuine leather uppers ensure that you'll stay warm all day long while the rubber outsoles provide grip. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

5 These High-Top Wedge Sneakers With Side Zippers Adokoo Womens High Top Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with double-sided zippers, these sneakers are easy to get on and off in a pinch. Each one features a hidden platform and is crafted with a PU leather upper that's warm and cozy. The soft, padded insoles keep the heels of your feet comfortable while the PVC outsoles remain non-slip. Choose your favorite of three colors. Available sizes: 6 - 11

6 The Warm Wool Sneakers With Faux Shearling Linings Keds Women's Kickstart Shearling Sneaker Amazon $42 See On Amazon A great everyday option, these wool sneakers provide a warm comfort that you're going to love. They come with faux shearling linings and lace up the front. Plus, they have memory foam footbeds that effortlessly cradle your soles. Meanwhile, the rubber outsoles add another layer of warmth. Choose from tan and black. Available sizes: 5 - 11

7 These Wine-Colored Wool Sneakers With Memory Foam Insoles Sperry Womens Pier View Wool Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with wool uppers and removable memory foam insoles, these low-top sneakers are both warm and comfortable. They feature lace-up entries and have rubber outsoles that offer grip. Plus, the luxurious jewel-toned fig color is sure to match so many items in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 5 - 10

8 The Faux Suede Slip-On Sneakers That Are Fuzzy Inside Skechers Bobs Beach Sneaker Amazon $42 See On Amazon Stay warm and cozy on the coldest of days in these faux suede sneakers. They feature faux fur trims and have plush memory foam insoles for a cushiony feel. The scrunch back allows you to slip in and out of them easily, and they come in two colors that'll pair nicely with your favorite outfits (chestnut and black). Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

9 These Faux Shearling Slip-On Sneakers That Don't Have Laces Keds Women's Double Decker Sneaker Amazon $33 See On Amazon These faux shearling Keds sneakers will keep your toes nice and cozy on chilly days and beyond. They're made of soft suede and have faux shearling linings that are extra-soft. They also have rubber outsoles to ensure further durability. Choose from five different pastel colors. Available sizes: 5 - 11

10 The High-Top Leather Sneakers With Side Zippers Cobb Hill Women's Willa High Top Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high-top leather sneakers are designed with lace closures and zippers on each side — and they each have a footbed that can be removed when necessary. The thick rubber outsoles keep your feet off the ground while providing a stable base for every step you take. Choose from three solid colors and one print. Available sizes: 5 - 11

11 These High-Top Leopard-Print Sneaker Booties ZGR Women's High Top Slip on Ankle Booties Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can make a fashion statement in these leopard-print sneaker boots. They're made with faux leather uppers and come with side gussets that help you get in and out of them with ease. The rubber outsoles also keep you stable and off the chilly ground while the padded neck prevents excessive rubbing around the ankles (which are also being kept warm). Choose from six different colors and styles. Available sizes: 6 - 11

12 The Waterproof Snow Sneakers That Are Lined With Faux Fur JIASUQI Outdoor Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon Get full protection in these waterproof snow boots. They're made with faux leather that laces up the front and are equipped with thick faux-fur linings for soft and cozy wear. The rubber outsoles help prevent sliding around on snow, rain, and more, while the durable materials also make them easy to clean after use. Select from six colors. Available sizes: 4.5 - 16

13 These Faux Fur-Lined Ankle Bootie With Buckle Details Blowfish Malibu Women's Ankle Boot Amazon $43 See On Amazon These cool, high-top ankle booties offer a modern twist on a traditional sneaker. They're made with textile uppers and faux fur linings and have synthetic, rubber outsoles. The side buckles also offer a nice touch of detail and style. Pick your fave of three muted hues. Available sizes: 6 - 10

14 The Slipper-Sneaker Hybrids With Fuzzy Linings & Collars Minnetonka Women's Suede Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $50 See On Amazon These are essentially the perfect slipper-sneaker hybrids. They slip on and off like slippers, and they're covered in suede with a faux fur linings. These are casual enough to wear around the house or throw on for laid-back outings (and running errands around town). The contoured footbeds and pile linings provide all-day comfort while the rubber outsoles offers excellent traction. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: 5 - 11

15 These Leather Tennis Shoes With Fuzzy Linings Superga Women's Suefurw Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made with 100% leather, these classic tennis shoes are warm and durable enough for everyday wear. They appear to be lined with sherpa and feature lace-up closures with rubber outsoles. Pick from an array of vibrant colors, including mustard and pink peach. Available sizes: 6.5 - 10

16 The Suede Slip-On Shoes That Conform To Your Feet Minnetonka Women's Wilder Suede Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $50 See On Amazon Simple in style and high in comfort, this genuine suede slip-on shoes offer a classic and warm option when it comes to footwear. They're designed to stretch and conform to your feet for a custom-like fit and feature contoured footbeds with pile linings that are super soft against the skin. The lightweight rubber outsoles offer suitable traction that won't weigh you down throughout the day. Select from two neutral colors or pick up this pretty periwinkle pair. Available sizes: 5 - 11

17 These Plaid Wool Sneakers With Curly Leather Laces Sperry Women's Plaid Wool Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you like plaid, you're surely going to fall in love with these low-top plaid sneakers. They feature warm and moisture-wicking wool uppers and come with genuine rawhide laces that can be adjusted as needed. The memory foam insoles keep your feet comfy while the rubber outsoles offer durable traction. Select your favorite of three color variations. Available sizes: 5 - 11

18 The High-Top Platform Sneakers With Thick Faux Fur Collars Skechers Women's Alba-Anklet Amazon $39 See On Amazon These platform sneakers offer thick, non-skid outsoles with memory foam insoles for added comfort. They're made with suede uppers to keep your toes warm and feature attractive faux fur collars that'll add style to your favorite outfits. The lace-up and zipper designs also add a nice touch while keeping your feet stable and comfortable. One customer wrote that the pair is "comfortable and on cold days really keeps your feet toasty!" Available sizes: 5 - 11

19 These Warm High-Top Sneakers With Snug Velcro Buckles Adokoo Womens High Top Sneaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon These faux leather sneakers are sure to become major staples in your wardrobe, as they have snug Velcro buckles instead of laces. They hit right at the ankles and have soft, padded insoles and durable, non-slip PVC outsoles that'll keep you sturdy. Choose from six different styles and colors and pair them with your favorite jeans, leggings, and more. Available sizes: 6 - 11

20 The Lace-Up Nubuck Boots With Soft Teddy Fleece Cuffs Timberland Women's Dausette Fold Down Boot Amazon $60 See On Amazon You'll practically want to live in these fold-down fleece boots once you get them on. The uppers are made of premium nubuck leather while the inner linings offer soft teddy fleece that's undeniably warm and cozy. The tops can be rolled up or down to suit your style preference, and the rubber outsoles offer more durability. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11