53 Cheap Things That'll Make You Look So Damn Good

Unless you have a particular project like a capsule wardrobe in mind, it can be tough to know where to start when you want to upgrade your look. You don’t always need a total overhaul or blockbuster Sephora budget to constitute a major refresh. Sometimes tweaking little things can have a bigger overall impact, and picking up a few cheaper things that make you look good makes it possible to elevate more parts of your look at once. (Rather than splurging on a single investment piece, for example.) You don’t need to sacrifice quality for a deal, either — most of these picks are cult products that Amazon fans and seasoned pros both swear by.

You’ll find a mix of Amazon fashion favorites for style on a budget along with beauty and skincare that makes it easy to keep those details on point. These are the blogger favorites and bestselling basics with tens of thousands of rave reviews: the swimsuits and dresses with magical fits that are somehow super-comfortable as well as trendier pieces like statement tops and the bestselling bodysuits that rival designer wear.

For a glow-up that doesn’t wash off, pick up a few key beauty products: grooming is the accessory you never take off. A vitamin C serum, brightening scrub, and jade roller will perk up tired skin while fried hair transforms with a reconstructing mask and color-depositing shampoo. There are also replacements for several common makeup staples, which expire sooner than you might think, and the bestsellers are all worth adding to your kit regardless.

From iconic Levi’s jeans at bargain prices to a drugstore mascara with over 100,000 reviews, these 53 products make it that much easier to feel put together on a regular basis, no major changes required.

1 A High-Tech Conditioner That Makes Hair Instantly Glossy L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon You won’t believe the results when you run your fingers through your hair after using this deep conditioner — it delivers major softness and shine on all hair types. In less than ten seconds, the silicone-free lamellar water formula smooths strands without weighing them down while adding moisture and protein. L’Oreal Wonder Water racked up over 19,000 Amazon reviews within the very first year of its release from shoppers who called the “silky smooth” results game-changing. “I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle,” one fan swore.

2 A Wireless Bra That Shoppers Rave Is Supernaturally Comfortable Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Warner’s Easy Does It bra combines the comfort of a bralette with the build of your favorite T-shirt bra that has amassed it a fan following with over 24,000 reviews. It’s wireless with soft, flexible foam cups covered in silky microfiber that you’ll forget you’re even wearing, and a full-coverage cut that rises high under the arm for a smooth line under clothes. The wider band and shoulder straps both add comfortable support while letting you adjust each for the absolute best fit. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 A One-Piece Swimsuit That Looks Designer Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you wanted to wear this chic one-piece as a bodysuit, I wouldn’t blame you. The swimwear has major style points: its refined high neck contrasts nicely with sheer plunge panels, and it has excellent quality to match. The ruched bodice is fully lined throughout with optional padded cups tucked inside for an über sophisticated once-piece swimsuit that feels water-worthy and secure. Swimsuits are notoriously hard to shop for, but this one has over 17,000 five-star reviews. If that’s not an endorsement, what is? Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

4 This Goddess-y Version Of The T-Shirt Dress Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This surplice dress gives you a pretty wrap effect with the ease of a T-shirt in a drapey knit. Short dolman sleeves and a deep V crossover neckline gathers to the elastic waist for an easy yet defined fit, and you don’t need to worry about coming unwrapped, either. The viscose jersey feels even softer than cotton, but it’s machine-washable and just as easy to care for. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Statement Blouse That’s Effortless Hippie-Chic luvamia Tie Knot Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Flowy lines and little details are what elevate this casual going-out top. It’s not too fussy for a pair of jeans and you can wear it with stylish trousers if you’re headed into an office. A classic button-down front finishes in a relaxed tie knot at the waist, with breezy three-quarter bell sleeves cut full for extra drama without any cinching or frills required. Wear it any time a California state of mind is called for. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 A Polka Dot Peplum Blouse That’s Sweetly Retro Romwe Front Knot Polka Dot Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Playful and pretty, this peplum top offers a dose of vintage charm. It’s loose enough to slip on overhead with contoured seams through the waist to create that signature fit and flare silhouette, while short bell sleeves and a self-tie fabric bow that exaggerate the overall shape. The fabric feels like an airy chiffon, so you can comfortable layer a camisole underneath if that’s a priority for you. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

7 A T-Shirt Alternative That’s Elegant AF Romwe Chiffon Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a pleated neckline, bell sleeves, and sash tie, this sophisticated top looks more expensive than its $20 price point. Refined gathers at the high neckline make statement necklaces unnecessary while the wide sash belt is cut twice as long for a waist-hugging wrap — and those elbow-length kimono sleeves are effortless for every season. Best of all, you can style it with everything from jeans to pencil skirts whenever you need a dose of comfortable polish. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 The Tik Tok Famous Leggings With A Magic Fit YAMOM High Waist Workout Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon The infamous scrunch leggings gained steam on social media thanks to their figure-snatching design in a comfortable performance fabric. They combine a sky-high waist with a sharply angled back yoke and peachy ruching for a body-loving fit in textured fabric with a skin-friendly finish that smooths lines under clothes. The signature honeycomb fabric is moisture-wicking with four-way stretch so you can rock them in or out of the gym: stock up on black, and grab one of their great tie-dye options as well. (There are some surprisingly subtle blends.) Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 Some Ultra-Trendy Bike Shorts You’ll Want To Live In Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $9 See On Amazon These Hanes bike shorts have all the makings of an iconic basic that you’ll want to wear long after the athleisure trend has cooled down. They’re sturdy yet comfortable in a heavyweight cotton jersey that promises to be totally opaque and ultra-breathable, with a covered elastic waistband and a seven-inch leg that hits near mid-thigh on most. One pair can form the base of a casual outfit or even layered under dresses, and over 20,000 fans love them for their ability to shine at both. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Drugstore Mascara With Over 100,000 Five-Star Reviews essence cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon The essence Lash Princess mascara is a cult favorite among Amazon beauty experts for its ability to build jaw-dropping volume and length for pennies on the dollar. A tapered brush lets you coat every last lash, and its cruelty-free formula wears all day through workouts and double shifts without flaking or smudging before washing off easily at the end of the night. Fans compared the results to prestige brands like Tarte and swore this little tube was just as good — if not measurably better. For $5, it’s worth seeing whether this drugstore hit will work for you.

11 The Minimalist Sunglasses You’re Seeing *Everywhere* Right Now WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Oversized lenses and an airy metal frame give these round sunglasses a timeless appeal that manages to straddle the line between retro and futuristic. Their shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses provide crystal-clear vision with 100% UVA and UVB protection and are polarized to eliminate glare, while the sleek metal frames offer nonslip padding at the nose and temples that’s so comfortable you’ll forget they’re on your face. Over 8,000 reviewers gave these “super cute” sunglasses their seal of approval for serious sun protection with Ray Ban-level quality. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

12 A Romantic Puff-Sleeve Top Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This cute top has style worthy of a Bridgerton heroine. A square neckline and full puffed elbow sleeves lend fairytale whimsy while keeping the overall look thoroughly modern in a slightly cropped fit. The polyester crepe allows for plenty of stretch with a subtle textured finish that will skews dressier than a plain weave. “It's nice to have something so comfortable and wearable to toss on for just about any occasion that has just a little extra something special beyond a basic tee,” as one reviewer pointed out. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Natural Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set For Glowing Skin RoselynBoutique Gua Sha Massage Tool Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon This gua sha and jade roller set boosts your skincare routine with a spa-worthy treatment made from real jade you’ll want to leave out on the bahtroom counter. Both tools gently massage your face for enhanced circulation and better penetration of skincare products that shoppers swear makes a visible difference, with over 22,000 reviews from shoppers. The double-headed jade roller makes it easy to cover more ground on your cheeks and forehead with the wider cylinder while the smaller end is ideal for puffy eyes and tight corners. Follow up with the gua sha to give your rolling a boost with extra firmness that’s contoured to fit in the palm of your hand while gliding over skin. Available colors: 2

14 A Potent Antioxidant Serum Loaded With Organic Ingredients TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just a few drops is all it takes to visibly treat sun damage and brighten skin with dermatologist favorites and organic all-star ingredients. Clinically-proven vitamin C combines with soothing aloe and skin-quenching hyaluronic acid in this antioxidant serum along with a cocktail of natural extracts to offset free radicals while promoting calm, hydrated, radiant skin. The fragrance-free serum is formulated without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates so even sensitive skin can reap the benefits, and is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.

15 A Cropped Tee That Can Dress Up Or Down MakeMeChic Front Twist T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s a lot to like about these cropped tees: they’re slightly boxy for an effortless athleisure vibe with a touch of style in the twist knot front that looks just as cute with a miniskirt as it does over leggings, and the length is ideal for most high-waisted bottoms. They’re made from a polyester knit that feels deceptively like cotton and, although they advise hand-washing, I’m happy to report mine survived a good spin cycle no worse for the wear. With all that in mind, it comes as no surprise that this cute top is backed by over 8,000 reviews. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 A Three-Pack Of Sleek Tanks In The Season’s Hottest Take Boao Racerback Tank Tops (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Stock up on fashion’s current version of the tank top to upgrade your basics in a cut you’ll get so much wear from. Narrow racer straps and a cropped fit suggest early aughts style if you’re chasing the Y2K trend, but you won’t necessarily look dated by wearing one. That’s part of what makes them great for the gym: they give you excellent range of motion with that racerback cut plus a high scoop neck that offers extra coverage through high intensity workouts or inversions. In a mostly cotton blend, though, you’ll get just as much wear from them on rest days. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — Large

17 Some Full-Coverage Bike Shorts For Comfort Meets Performance Just My Size Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon These bestselling plus-size bike shorts merge natural fabric with performance-inspired construction. The high-stretch cotton blend is sewn with flatlocked seams to prevent chafing much like athletic leggings, with a tagless build and covered elastic waistband for total comfort. The nine-inch leg promises enough coverage that stops short of the knee and refuses to ride up. “I literally bought a few dozen pairs of 'em because they've become an instant staple of my wardrobe,” a fan gushed, and over 12,000 shoppers left a positive review to agree. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

18 A Strapless Jumpsuit That’s Beach Vacay-Ready ZESICA Strapless Romper Amazon $36 See On Amazon For a comfortable outfit that’s anything but basic, slip into this strapless loungewear jumpsuit. It’s made from a poly-rayon knit that feels ultra-soft yet sturdy and was designed for a relaxed fit that stays put all day. Elastic at the chest keeps its strapless top feeling easy yet secure, and the sash-tie belt conceals a second elastic band at the waist that provides subtle definition. Cropped palazzo pants keep the outfit carefree, and even have room for a pair of pockets. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A Teeth Whitener That Works Overnight Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon No strips, trays, or gel: a brighter smile doesn’t get any easier. Colgate’s Optic White Overnight teeth whitener comes in a handy click pen that dispenses a pre-measured dose of the dentist-approved hydrogen peroxide formula that brightens while you sleep. Paint it on right before you go to bed and brush when you wake up to remove up to 15 years of stains in just one week. Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have tried it, with before and after photos worth an eyebrow raise or two.

20 A Tourmaline And Ceramic Iron That Creates Flawless Waves Bed Head Ceramic Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This heat styler creates perfect mermaid hair without requiring a stylist’s techniques and helps offset the damage of using hot tools. The unique barrel shape builds the perfect S curve, while its tourmaline and ceramic coating ensures glossy frizz-free results. Its 30 heat settings max out at 400 degrees to protect your strands — with automatic shutoff to protect your countertops — and the entire device is dual-voltage so you can take it along for international travel. Available colors: 2

21 A Drugstore Curl Cream That Rivals Pricey Beauty Brands OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl Defining Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon The OGX curl defining cream has achieved cult status with a cocktail of Moroccan argan oil and an addictive woodsy citrus scent. The paraben-free formula deeply nourishes curls while adding soft definition and shine. Just scrunch through damp spirals to lock in frizz-free ends and ground flyaways. This drugstore favorite has a devoted following with over 12,000 reviews so far from shoppers who swear it’s their “holy grail” for perfect, effortless hair.

22 Some Magnetic False Eyelashes That Actually Work Sikkis Magnetic Eyelashes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Meet the false lash of the future. These lashes attach via black liquid eyeliner, which contains the magnetic particles that hold these faux mink lashes in place. The strips themselves have five skin-friendly magnets that adhere to the liner for a custom-contoured fit, and you get a set of three feathery looks that can all be reused. If you struggle with placement, using the curved tweezers to apply them will be a game-changer. Available colors: 2

23 These Korean Skincare Eye Patches Infused With 24-Karat Gold MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches (30 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Mizon’s Snail Repair eye patch is essential a scaled-down sheet mask that harnesses cult K-beauty ingredient snail slime combined with collagen peptides and pure gold to deeply hydrate and strengthen delicate skin. Their contoured shape can be applied not only to tired eyes but also alongside your mouth and between the brows — anywhere that needs a bit of extra TLC. “Affordable, effective, less wasteful and multipurpose! These will be my go to,” one skincare fan enthused. Wear just fifteen minutes for visibly dewy results.

24 The K-Beauty Hair Mask Shoppers Call “Better Than Olaplex” Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon Collagen, protein, and ceramides work synergistically to transform damaged hair by infusing it with moisture, strength, and shine that erases split ends and tames frizz in Elizavecca’s deep conditioning hair mask. Leave it in for up to 20 minutes for a more intensive treatment that repairs damage from heat, color, and chemical services for soft and shiny results. This budget-friendly $7 conditioner has won over 14,000 five-star reviews from fans who swore it outperformed high-end brands that retail at four times its cost.

25 A Kimono Wrap Dress That’s Buttery-Soft Amazon Essentials Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This dress takes inspiration from the kimono to create a wrap dress that’s modern and minimal yet timeless. The crossover front and elbow-length flared sleeves nod to Japanese design while a practical faux wrap effect secures everything with a bow at the waist for a wardrobe malfunction-free fit (and even hides a pair of pockets). In viscose blended with spandex it has a silky yet sturdy drape that’s built for everyday. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 Some Lace Underwear That’s Actually Comfortable Amazon Essentials Lace Hipster Underwear (4 Pairs) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Yes, comfortable lingerie does exist, especially when it involves soft-touch lace and a full-coverage hipster fit as demonstrated by these Amazon Essentials briefs. The delicate floral lace is made from nylon with a silky yet sturdy finish and three-way stretch, plus a barely-there feel that disappears under clothes almost as well as seamless pairs. Inside the crotch is a 100% cotton lining, which ultimately makes for pretty yet practical lace panties you can wear any old day. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 A Brightening Concealer With Skincare Benefits Maybelline Concealer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Beauty influencers and makeup experts have long raved about the Maybelline Eraser Multi-Use Concealer. The brightening formula dispenses through a soft sponge tip that does the blending for you and creates a virtually airbrushed finish that resists creasing all day while nourishing skin. The star ingredient is a proprietary compound that supports radiant skin for a naturally brighter look over time, and you’ll also find potent antioxidant goji berry on the list. Get it in a library of skintones or one of their color-correcting shades. Available colors: 17

28 A Waterproof Primer That Keeps Foundation Looking Fresh Elizabeth Mott Base Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon The aptly-named Thank Me Later makeup primer has earned a reputation for creating a long-wearing flawless foundation on even the oiliest of skin. The lightweight formula evens out texture and gives your foundation more staying power while mopping up sebum throughout the day to keep you shine-free. It’s waterproof and sweatproof without feeling heavy, not to mention certified free of both cruelty and parabens. “1) It actually feels nice on my face. 2) It actually held my makeup in place for 18 hours. 3) It completely washed off at the end of the day and didn't clog my pores,” a reviewer summarized. Available colors: 3

29 A Liquid Liner That’s Totally Foolproof Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Eyeliner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Every detail matters in Maybelline’s Hyper Easy liquid eyeliner pen: the hexagonal barrel creates a steadier grip in your hand and the flexible felt tip stays in contact with lash lines without dragging, skipping, or slipping. The waterproof formula promises up to 24 hours of pitch-black wear for smokey eyes and fierce flicks that last until the sun comes up.

30 The Cheap Drugstore Powder Makeup Pros Swear By Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Nearly a century after its debut, Coty Airspun powder remains a beauty industry icon. The whisper-weight loose powder absorbs oil while blurring pores for a flawlessly natural all-day finish. Whether it’s setting, baking, or wearing as foundation — the brand offers several tinted shades — the powder adapts well and never turns cakey or flat. And that price? Unbeatable. Available colors: 7

31 A Chic Bodysuit That’s Identical To A Designer Brand ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Count on this sleek bodysuit to elevate your basics game. Its streamlined fit and shoulder-baring angled straps match with a high neckline for a silhouette that can be sporty or refined, according to your mood, and looks expensive either way. All those style points don’t require sacrificing comfort on your part: the thick nylon knit has a whopping 25% spandex for massive stretch, and the bust is fully lined so you can even skip the bra if you wear one. Get it, and be prepared for people to ask if you’re wearing Skims. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Swimsuit Cover-Up You Can Wear *So* Many Ways Eicolorte Beach Cover Up Amazon $14 See On Amazon Billing itself as “an infinity dress for the beach,” this swimsuit cover-up is a fan favorite for delivering just as much use on dry land. It can be a dress, a skirt, or even a scarf in lightweight crinkle gauze with matching tassel trim for a bit of festive movement. There are also maxi skirts if you desire a bit more coverage, and two-packs when you want plenty of options. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: One size

33 A Set Of Bra Strap Clips For An Instant Racerback Razor Clips Bra Strap Clip Amazon $6 See On Amazon These strap clips turn your daily go-to bras into racerback styles so the straps are invisible under all of your favorite tank tops — no investing in a specialty bra required. They take a little finagling to get on the first time, but the learning curve is low and it soon becomes intuitive. Each multipack gives you options in black, beige, and white to blend seamlessly with your most versatile basic bras. Available colors: 3

34 A Caftan Cover-Up With Major Jetset Attitude Bsubseach Long Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon From Cabo to Santorini and everywhere in between — even if your vacation extends no further than the back yard, this swimsuit cover-up is your first class ticket to an airy laidback aesthetic. The maxi cover-up is full-coverage yet weightless with a plunging crochet-trimmed front that ties twice at the waist for a defined fit, with a split front that floats open when you walk. A blend of rayon and polyester makes it soft and weightless as well as quick-drying: wear it poolside for coverage or with shorts and a tank for sightseeing. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One size

35 This Faux Wrap Swimsuit With A Lowkey-Dramatic Sash CUPSHE Color Block One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Angles, colorblocking, and a waist-defining belt give this one-piece swimsuit sophisticated charm. The chest is lined with removable padded cups inside, and the bottoms have a comfy fuller-coverage fit so it even feels nice and secure in the water. Reviewers loved the classic yet super-stylish look and were impressed by the quality overall. “I wasn’t expecting this level of perfection!! This is now my new favorite suit,” one wrote. “The tie isn’t really a tie so it won’t come loose while swimming. It’s just a little bit cheeky but covers...The material is a good thickness and soft. I’m so so happy.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 This Plunging One-Piece With Peekaboo Crochet Trim Daci Backless One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon From its deep V-neck to the chic application of semisheer trim and just plain comfortable fit, Amazon fans dubbed this suit a winner. The top is pretty yet supportive with a hint of plunge and wide front straps, and the bottoms offer wave-proof coverage. The brand considers it a backless swimsuit, and the waistband comes up to just beneath the shoulder blades to meet two adjustable straps so you get an open back without compromising the security of a one-piece style. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Large — 22 Plus

37 Some Hypoallergenic Stud Earrings That Look Like Heirlooms Manufac Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (6 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sparkling stud earrings are the little black dress of your jewelry wardrobe, and it’s smart to consider having a few of each if you can. This set of cubic zirconia studs gets you jeweler’s grade sparkle on a budget — more money for LBDs. Their glittering AAA cubic zirconia comes in a round brilliant cut to maximize their light, all set in stainless steel that’s hypoallergenic so even sensitive ears can wear them nonstop. You get six pairs in a set with sizes ranging from three to eight millimeters. Already have a sparkly pair? Consider black pearl or milky white and add some options to your basics. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One set from 3 — 8 millimeters

38 This Breezy Wrap Dress In Picnic-Worthy Prints Relipop Summer Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Between the vintage florals and classic polka dots, there’s a French-girl version of this wrap dress waiting for your wardrobe. Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews thus far, repeatedly citing its “super cute” style that “fit perfectly” and consistently netted “so many compliments.” It’s a true wrap that belts at the waist and allows for total adjsutability, with a playful ruffled hem to emphasize those curving lines and short bell sleeves that mimic the flirty detail and balance out its shape. Whether biking along the Seine or flirting over Beaujolais in Montmartre, it’s a dress that can take you to both. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Drugstore Serum That’s Glowing Skin In A Bottle Neutrogena Bright Boost Face Serum Amazon $9 See On Amazon Neutrogena’s Bright Boost serum targets tone, texture, and radiance with a powerful one-two punch of ingredients. The advanced compound neoglucosamine speeds up cell turnover to gently exfoliate and reveal smoother skin, while natural turmeric extract helps reverse hyperpigmentation. The serum is lightweight and watery, so it’s easy for even oily types to layer a couple drops under moisturizer. Power up your results by adding the corresponding gel cream, scrub, or sunblock for your most luminous skin yet. Available colors: 6

40 The Color-Boosting Hair Care That Caters To Brunettes John Frieda Color Deepening Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon There are plenty of toning shampoos for blondes, but not as many that promise to refresh brunette color. Enter: John Frieda’s Brilliant Brunette line, which deposits decadent chocolate tones along with antioxidant-rich evening primrose and cocoa extracts to tone brassy ends and deepen color. Just the shampoo will give you results, but use the shampoo, conditioner, and color gloss together and you might be tempted to skip box dye altogether. Available colors: 4

41 Full, Flawless Soap Brows Without The Mess Ownest. Eyebrow Soap Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get perfectly groomed arches and your fluffiest boy brows with this soap brow kit, which makes the pro technique beginner-friendly in a smart, affordable product even beauty experts adore. The clear glycerin soap comes packaged in a lightweight metal tin that’s easy both to handle and store. Add water and use the included spoolie to grab product and lock brows in place with it’s all-day waterproof formula that won’t flake or turn white no matter how late you go.

42 A Sweater Dress That Always Gets Compliments PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Reviewers weren’t the only fans of this sweater dress: well over 50 shoppers reported getting compliments on it when they went out and raved about its easy versatility, especially for nicer occasions. It’s stylish yet wildly comfortable in a year-round stretch knit with a wide sash-tie belt over the stomach that adjusts both its look and the fit. Wear it with neutral slide sandals and a tote in the summer months, then transition into fall under a denim jacket and OTK boots. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 The Levi’s Jeans That Inspire Borderline Religious Fervor Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $19 See On Amazon Few skinny jeans are as beloved as a pair of Levi’s, but this pair in particular wound up with over 63,000 reviews from shoppers who wrote “shut up and take my money” to profess their love. They combine the comfort and ease of a legging with a high-stretch version of the heritage brand’s iconic denim fabric and functional five-pocket design with a universal mid rise and boot-friendly skinny leg. What you won’t miss? Tightness, zippers, or belt loops. It even comes in an inclusive range of sizes with certain indigo rinses available that offset industrial water waste. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

44 This Beach Wave Spray With SPF For Your Hair Sun Bum Sea Hair Spray Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sun Bum’s sea salt spray creates lived-in texture and piecey ends with a matte finish that nourishes and protects as it styles. The formula incorporates kelp, sea salt, and charcoal to coax out mermaid waves and soften frizz. Since the brand is known for their sunscreen, they added a bit of UV protection offsets the damaging effects of sunlight on your hair, which can turn balayage brassy and dry out natural strands.

45 A Wildly Popular Dress That Looks Good On Everyone BTFBM Ruched Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Gorgeous style that looks and feels effortless: just a few reasons behind the 11,000 five-star reviews on this beloved sleeveless dress. The top half stays classic with a sleeveless crewneck (go ahead, wear your comfiest bra) with subtle detail in the form of a wrap hem and a touch of easy ruching along each side seam. The result? A figure-hugging fit that’s totally comfortable. Meanwhile, its fabric is thick, soft, and fully lined in a matching knit for quality you can see and feel. It looks cute with ankle boots and a field jacket but turns heads with statement jewelry and stilettos. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

46 A Swing Dress You’ll Pack For Every Getaway Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Daily Ritual dress is classic, comfortable, and can weather getting tossed in a bag year-round. The flared body and high-low hem is graceful yet unstructured and falls just to the knee for maximum versatility, with long sleeves that wear through winter in a fabric that feels breathable even through July. Its rayon jersey resists wrinkling to maintain a freshly-pressed look for hours on end, but you’ll love it most for the supremely soft finish and swishy drape that makes for all-day comfort even if you’re stuck in the middle seat. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 2X

47 Some Timeless Trousers With A Paperbag Waist GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon A little bit vintage and a little bit modern, these dress pants will prove a versatile player in your closet. You can wear them to work with a crisp button-down and pumps, keep things casual in a graphic tee, or dress them up for a night out with a trendy top. They’re deceptively comfortable, too, in stretch crepe with a hidden elastic waistband beneath the fabric belt. Two deep utility pockets are the icing on the cake, with plenty of room for small essentials. Over 12,000 shoppers have reviewed them, with fans vowing to order every color. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

48 A Strand-Boosting Serum That Builds Stronger, Thicker Hair With Every Use Boldify Hair Boost Serum Amazon $23 See On Amazon This turbocharged hair thickening serum does the work of three products, acting as a volumizer and leave-in conditioner while smoothing hair. The stylist-approved formula is fortified with biotin to help build strong, healthy locks and improve your hair over time for pumped-up volume and thickness with soft, shiny ends and reduced breakage. Apply to damp hair starting at the ends, then let your hair air-dry or blow it out as needed. You’ll reap the benefits either way.

49 A Matte Lip Ink With 16 Hours Of Staying Power Maybelline New York SuperStay Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybelline’s SuperStay liquid lipstick will survive endless cups of coffee and high-pressure days without budging. The doe-foot applicator applies an intense crème pigment that dries down to a rich velvet finish that won’t transfer for up to 16 hours, and it has a nearly-perfect star rating from over 50,000 reviews from shoppers who rave about its ability to look freshly applied through even the most brutal double shifts. “This is the first lipstick I've tried that I can actually put on and forget about,” one convert remarked. Available colors: 45

50 A Korean Lip And Cheek Stain That Looks So Natural Etude House Dear Darling Lip Tint Amazon $6 See On Amazon The K-beauty favorite Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint stains lips with sheer, juicy color that’s buildable and moisturizing. The formula paints on like watercolors to dry quickly for a long-lasting natural look, while multiple layers can be added to intensify the color payoff. A sponge-tip applicator gives you total control, and natural extracts of grapefruit and pomegranate conditions lips to help them stay soft throughout the day. Shoppers even compared it favorably to the cult product Benetint. Available colors: 3

51 A Gentle Scrub With Brightening Soy Aveeno Positively Radiant Facial Scrub Amazon $6 See On Amazon Regular exfoliation helps moisturizers sink in and creates a smooth canvas for makeup if you wear it. Aveeno’s Positively Radiant scrub is gentle enough to use every day even by sensitive types. Microbeads buff away dry, dead cells to reveal fresh and luminous skin while the hypoallergenic soap-free formula cleanses without stripping, and the noncomedogenic is oil-free so it won’t clog pores. It’s simple yet deceptively effective, boasting a massive 4.6 star rating from over 36,000 reviews from fans who noticed a visible difference in the mirror after just a few days.

52 A Nontoxic Nail Polish With One-Coat Coverage REVLON Ultra HD Snap Nail Colors Amazon $6 See On Amazon Get a fresh mani in minutes flat with gel-worthy shine and no fumes required. The Revlon Ultra HD Snap’s vegan formula skips the top 20 most common nail polish chemicals in favor of a 78% natural recipe with plant-based extracts to pamper nails. Their turbo-charged pigments have base and top coat built right in for a glossy finish, while the curved cap and high-density brush were specifically created for a steadier grip in your nondominant hand so all ten tips turn out flawless every time. Available colors: 23