There is no duo in fashion that’s more iconic than Cher and Bob Mackie. Legendary fashion designer Mackie is the mastermind behind many of the star’s most bejeweled, extravagant, and camp costumes from her illustrious five-decade career. Together, they set some of today’s most enduring fashion trends.

The Oscar-winning actor and singer wore some of her most stunning Mackie ensembles in a series of portraits between 1978 and 1981 with renowned photographer Harry Langdon. These photoshoots include an outfit that remains one of her most revealing looks to date, proving that Cher walked so style mavens like Kim Kardashian could run.

Cher’s Revealing Top

Cher was one of the first stars to free the nip back in 1978, donning a black mesh bodysuit with rhinestones. A black skirt with a high leg slit completed her Mackie-designed look, tied together with a silver chain belt.

Cher poses in a Bob Mackie outfit on April 9, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Of course, the footwear was also glitzy. Cher wore strappy silver pumps with more crystal embellishments on the tops of her feet.

Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Cher’s Lingerie

Cher continued to push the envelope (well, for the 1970s at least) during these photoshoots with multiple fashionable looks.

On the same day that she was photographed in rhinestones and mesh, Cher also donned some fabulous lingerie, posing in a silky tan one-piece with purple velvet trim and black floral embroidery.

Cher poses in Bob Mackie lingerie on April 9, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Cher’s Iconic Fire Dress

While both of these Mackie ensembles have cemented themselves in fashion history, neither one of them tops Cher’s flame dress, made of shiny, asymmetrical strips of yellow and orange fringe sewn together to resemble fire.

Cher poses in a Bob Mackie dress on April 9, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The look quickly caught fire (pun intended) in the fashion world, with fellow music icon Tina Turner wearing it on stage later that year, and Beyoncé bringing it back in 2005. Cher and Bob Mackie’s collective impact cannot be understated.