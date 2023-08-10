10 Times Kim Kardashian Made Freeing The Nipple Look So High-Fashion

In recent years, the SKIMS mogul has taken a notable step back from going braless (likely due to the fact that she’s built an empire selling undergarments). But at the height of Kardashian’s risqué ensembles — around the year 2016 — she began heavily embracing the exposed nip.
Kardashian expertly bared her breasts under see-through, body-hugging ‘fits, a silhouette she still loves today. She even explained her daring fashion choice on her now-defunct website. In a 2016 post titled “Sheer Nipple Vibes,” she wrote: “I have always loved sheer — I just don’t GAF, LOL.”
Despite the look’s controversial nature, Kardashian is always impeccably styled in her exposed ensembles. Often, these looks include diaphanous fabrics in her signature skin-tight fit and frequently incorporate see-through lingerie as daywear.
Though these days, she rarely frees the nipple, her archives are filled with stylish, nippley ‘fits. Below, I’ve rounded up Kim Kardashian’s most stylish free-the-nipple ensembles that will go down in fashion history.