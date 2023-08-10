10 Times Kim Kardashian Made Freeing The Nipple Look So High-Fashion

These days, Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest advocates for freeing the nipple, along with the likes of Julia Fox and Florence Pugh. But the supermodel wasn’t the first in the KarJenner clan to take on the empowering styling choice. In fact, her older sister Kim Kardashian was already rocking nip-forward ensembles in the mid-2010s, eons ahead of today’s naked dressers.

In recent years, the SKIMS mogul has taken a notable step back from going braless (likely due to the fact that she’s built an empire selling undergarments). But at the height of Kardashian’s risqué ensembles — around the year 2016 — she began heavily embracing the exposed nip.

Kardashian expertly bared her breasts under see-through, body-hugging ‘fits, a silhouette she still loves today. She even explained her daring fashion choice on her now-defunct website. In a 2016 post titled “Sheer Nipple Vibes,” she wrote: “I have always loved sheer — I just don’t GAF, LOL.”

Despite the look’s controversial nature, Kardashian is always impeccably styled in her exposed ensembles. Often, these looks include diaphanous fabrics in her signature skin-tight fit and frequently incorporate see-through lingerie as daywear.

Though these days, she rarely frees the nipple, her archives are filled with stylish, nippley ‘fits. Below, I’ve rounded up Kim Kardashian’s most stylish free-the-nipple ensembles that will go down in fashion history.

Mixed Textures Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The KUWTK alum rocked a chainmail halter top that was completely sheer and sooo sparkly. Tucked into a pair of high-waist leather pants, this look was a tutorial in mixing textures.

Sophisticated Grays James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Kardashian, who was the Influencer Awardee at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, looked like a sculpture come to life in a drapey, cream-colored co-ord. With that half-updo and gilded bangles, she channeled Antiquities luxe.

Casual Camo Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Long camo jorts and a simple (yet cleavage-baring) black tank make for a grungy-cool pairing. To balance it out, she strapped her feet into rhinestone-encrusted sandals for just a touch of glamour.

Boudoir-Inspired Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Kardashian channeled a blushing bride in an ivory-on-ivory ensemble: a lacy slip covered by a silken kimono.

All-Black Layers James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Not everyone can make cycling shorts and fuzzy slides look saucy, but Kardashian puled it off. She paired the items unexpectedly with a see-through La Perla bra and buttoned corset.

See-Through Ruching Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images To attend the 2016 MTV VMAs, Kardashian showed out in an asymmetrical ruched dress with a plunging neckline.

Strategic Embroidery Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images To attend the Vogue 100 gala dinner, Kardashian stepped onto the red carpet in an intricately-beaded Roberto Cavalli sheer dress. So good.

Shiny Plastics James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images This ‘fit is completely representative of Kardashian’s style DNA: a fitted dress (this shiny lurex slip happens to be from Maison Margiela) and thigh-high statement boots.

Head-to-Toe Purple Team GT/GC Images/Getty Images For a subtle take on the nip-forward trend, Kardashian skipped the see-through material and, instead, donned a fitted knit top sans bra. The resulting ‘fit — a monochromatic aubergine number — looked so chic.

Denim on Denim Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images For a spicy take on the Canadian Tuxedo, look no further than the Kim Kardashian archives. She rocked a denim mini skirt paired with a jean jacket — left open to reveal yet another sheer La Perla bra.