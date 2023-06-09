You’re not imagining it: Seemingly everyone in Hollywood has been spotted in naked dresses over the last few months, including style-setters like
Florence Pugh and Rihanna.
People have run the gamut with their takes on the trend.
Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde have opted for more risqué looks, in which are undies are completely visible under diaphanous or netted fabrics. Dua Lipa sported a whimsical, nostalgic version on this, featuring Patrick Star nipple pasties under a netted dress. On the more conservative side, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez have donned skin-tone slips and crystal-encrusted gowns.
Others have taken more playful, ironic routes, like siblings
Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who are fans of Jean Paul Gautier’s iconic trompe l’oeil style, in which naked bodies are imprinted on dresses.
The revealing style actually dates back to the 1920s, when burlesque performers and silent film stars wore versions of the barely-there look. But it was
Marilyn Monroe in 1962 who resurfaced the look in the latter part of the century.
Ahead, a look at the complete history of the naked dress, from the ’20s to now.
1925: Clara Bow Wears The Look In A Silent Film Historical/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
While starring in the silent film
My Lady of Whims in 1925, Clara Bow wore a backless dress that was completely sheer, save for Art Deco-style details strategically placed throughout. The actor, who often played the coquette on screen, would become a stand-in for flapper fashion. 1936: Mae West Takes On The Trend As Well Donaldson Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images 1962: Marilyn Monroe Serenades JFK Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images 1969: Jane Birkin Adapts The Trend To The ’60s Yves LE ROUX/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1974: Cher Attends The Met Gala In A Feathered Version Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images 1993: Kate Moss Accidentally Dons A Sheer Look Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
This 1993 naked look from Kate Moss is still one of the most enduring photos of the supermodel, despite her industry tenure and the images she’s shot since. Her metallic slip was representative of the minimalist leanings of the ’90s, but Moss reportedly had no idea the dress was sheer. “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” she told
in a 2022 interview. British Vogue 1997: Sarah Jessica Parker Borrows Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Naked Dress’ Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
While people now equate the “naked dress” with showing skin, the term actually originated in 1998 in Season 1 of
SATC. A beige, DKNY slip — not see-through at all — got its own storyline as the skimpy item Carrie Bradshaw wore on her first date with Big.
A year prior, likely after the episode had already filmed, Sarah Jessica Parker wore Carrie’s exact DKNY slip to the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in New York.
1998: Rose McGowan Brings The Look To MTV Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images Jawbreaker star Rose McGowan made MTV Music Awards history in 1998 when she sashayed down the red carpet in a dress made completely of beads. She was also one of the first to rock a divisive Y2K-era whale tail. 1998: Gwyneth Paltrow Attends A Movie Premiere In Something Sheer Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
While
Shakespeare In Love’s Viola de Lesseps had a conservative wardrobe, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a see-through, beaded Giorgio Armani dress to attend the film’s 1998 premiere. It was a winning look for the would-be Oscar winner, who received the Best Actress award for the role the following year. 2003: Britney Spears Debuts “Toxic”
While technically not a dress, Britney Spears’ sparkly, rhinestone-encrusted bodysuit in her “Toxic” music video is naked ’fit cannon.
2000: Jennifer Lopez Debuts Her Iconic Versace Dress Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez has worn many body-baring dresses, rocking the look
since the ’90s. But the tropical-print Versace gown, with a neckline pushing past her belly button, is arguably her most iconic. She wore the revealing look to the 2000 Grammy Awards. (To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the moment, Donatella Versace updated the dress for J.Lo to wear during the label’s Spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show.) 2014: Rihanna Revives The Risqué Look Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
More than a decade later, Rihanna revived the daring look to attend
the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. Her glitzy Adam Selman dress featured over 216,000 crystals, a fitting look for the night’s Fashion Icon Award recipient. 2015: Beyoncé Goes Bejeweled And Sheer Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
A year later, Beyoncé wore a gilded Givenchy look to the Met Gala, which was equal parts decadent and revealing.
2017: Kendall Jenner Goes Spicy At The Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Who could forget Kendall Jenner’s La Perla gown at the 2017 Met Gala, with its massive torso cut-out and hip-high slit? Like her sisters, Jenner is no stranger to the naked dress, but this deliciously shimmery dress is one of her more photographed barely-there ensembles.
2021: Zoë Kravitz Wears It With A Matching Thong Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When
Zoë Kravitz waltzed into the Met Gala in 2021, her custom Saint Laurent number, made of crystal-encrusted, mesh-like fabric, gave the illusion of a bedazzled metal cage. She paired it with matching G-string undies. A slay. 2021: Zendaya Wears A Version Of The Look Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While this look is decidedly less risqué than others on the list, it calls back to Carrie Bradshaw’s 1998 dress that named the trend. Zendaya wore the Balmain gown, with its torso fitted around her bodice and her leg fully exposed by a thigh-high slit, to the premiere of
Dune at the Venice Film Festival , channeling the film’s desert environment. 2022: Kim Kardashian Gets Her Marilyn Moment Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian didn’t wear any old naked dress to the 2022 Met Gala, whose theme was “Gilded Glamour.” She wore the same one Monroe slipped on in 1962.
The SKIMS mogul borrowed the dress —
the most expensive in the world, at $4.8 million — from Ripley’s Believe it or Not in Orlando, Florida, where it’s stored. Kardashian only wore it to walk the red carpet, changing into a replica for the rest of the night, but the choice still sparked outrage on fashion Twitter, especially after ( now-debunked) rumors swirled that the delicate archival gown was damaged. 2022: Florence Pugh Makes Headlines In Pink Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fashion girlies know all about Florence Pugh’s frothy pink Valentino number — and the
backlash that followed her see-through outing. The dress, among others, would be a precursor to Pugh being announced as a Valentino ambassador the following year. 2023: Emily Ratajkowski Embraces The Trend Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
