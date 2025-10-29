Emily Ratajkowski can’t stop, won’t stop wearing naked looks, no matter the occasion. The model is known to go pantless in ad campaigns or show off spicy vacation looks on Instagram, but she even uses formal events as a chance to show off her naked fashion prowess.

On Oct. 28, EmRata stepped out for the opening party of Swarovski’s Masters of Light: Hollywood exhibition in Los Angeles, giving celebs an excuse to pull out their best jewels and crystals. Of course, she understood the assignment, but she accentuated her bling by embracing multiple spicy trends at once.

EmRata’s Plunging Dress

Walking the red (nay, gray) carpet, EmRata added her signature spice to a timeless, effortlessly glamorous trend. She put a corpcore twist on the LBD (little black dress) by donning a black trench coat-dress with wide lapels and an asymmetrical peplum hem that descended into an ankle-length skirt.

The dress was held together by just two buttons, which created a massive leg slit and a deep plunge that nearly reached her navel.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, EmRata couldn’t go to a Swarovski event without some shimmering bling. She wore a silver statement necklace with strands of pointed crystals, plus a bedazzled chunky ring. She completed her look with sheer tights and a pair of strappy open-toe black heels, encrusted with just a few dainty gems.

EmRata’s Love Of Spicy LBDs

This wasn’t the first time that EmRata made an LBD look even spicier than usual. In July, she attended a Gucci party in East Hampton to celebrate her campaign for the fashion house. She donned a sleeveless number with a bateau neckline and flowing skirt. The dress featured a high leg slit that nearly exposed her hips.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

She paired her look with simple black sunglasses and strappy heeled sandals, which allowed her mini-tote with Gucci’s classic monogram and red-and-green stripes to truly shine.