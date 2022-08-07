40 Chic Outfits With Loose-Fitting Silhouettes That Look Good On Everyone

In my opinion, comfort and style shouldn’t be at odds with one another — they should work together. Drapey fabrics and relaxed silhouettes look good on everyone, and they keep you feeling comfy all day long. It’s a win-win. These chic, loose-fitting clothes are worthy additions to your wardrobe, and they’re all available on Amazon.

Whether you’re drawn to slouchy overalls with tons of layering potential or pretty ruffled blouses with puff sleeves, there’s something on this list for every taste. What’s even better is that nearly all these flowy, stylish outfits have the potential to be dressed up or down, effortlessly transitioning from day to night. These clothing pieces will take you everywhere from backyard hangouts to cocktail parties, allowing you to look your best while feeling totally at ease.

1 This Sweet Patterned Midi Dress With Romantic Puff Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Floral Midi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon With a tiered design that flows from the shoulders down to the midi-length hem, this romantic dress will have you dreaming of picnics and garden parties. It’s adorned with a pair of delicate puff sleeves, giving off a charming vibe. Choose from a wide array of subtle patterns, from leopard print to polka dots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 15

2 A Gorgeous Shirt Dress That Doubles As A Swim Cover-Up CUPSHE Floral Shirt Dress Cover-Up Amazon $33 See On Amazon Toss this beautiful floral shirt dress over your swimsuit for an instantly chic look. Great for layering, the dress can be worn either buttoned up or open and loose over a tank top and jean shorts. The soft, lightweight fabric billows around your body for an ultra-comfy fit. There’s also an all-white option if you want to keep it simple. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 3

3 The Swingy Short-Sleeve Dress You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This scoop-neck dress from Amazon Essentials can be worn just about anywhere, from the grocery store to an outing with friends. Made of a soft, drapey jersey material, the dress can be styled casually with sneakers and a sweater or more formally with heels and a necklace. There are several colors and prints to choose from, including classic black and coral pink. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

4 This Subtly Elegant A-Line Dress With A Tie-Waist Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Featuring a button-front closure and a subtle tie-waist, this midi dress is an elegant wardrobe essential you’ll reach for on the regular. Perfect for casual coffee dates as well as semi-formal cocktail parties, the half-sleeve dress even has a pair of pockets for stashing your small essentials, like your keys or phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

5 A V-Neck Midi Dress With A Free-Spirited Print Romwe A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Covered in a unique floral print, this midi dress has a totally free-spirited vibe. The elbow-length bell sleeves and plunging V-neckline add a groovy touch. Add a pair of sandals and statement earrings for a memorable look that can be worn to the beach, a music festival, or a backyard hangout with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 10

6 The Maxi Dress With A Boat Neckline & Batwing Sleeves Verdusa Batwing Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Be the picture of sophistication in this long, flowing maxi dress with batwing sleeves and a boat neckline. Available in several solid colors as well as cool tie-dye prints, the dress can be styled with sandals or with heels. It’s a great blank canvas for your accessories, as well — add some statement earrings or a necklace for a chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 13

7 This Flowy, Printed Dress With Long Bell Sleeves Romwe Bohemian Tribal Print Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Release your inner flower child by tossing on this printed dress with some stacking rings and a chic wide-brim hat. That’s just one way you can style it, but there are so many others. Designed with long, flowy bell sleeves and a boxy cut, the loose-fitting dress is perfect for wearing to the beach, concerts, and backyard barbecues. Available sizes: X-Large— 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

8 A Midi Dress That’s Simple Yet Chic Modern Kiwi Short-Sleeve Flowy Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Sometimes, you don’t need the bells and whistles — a simple dress such as this one is the way to go. Designed with short sleeves, a round neckline, and convenient side pockets, the flowy dress hangs off your body in a relaxed way. Choose from neutral shades like charcoal gray and white, or go bold with Kelly green or royal blue. Available sizes: X-Large— 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

9 This Unique Off-The-Shoulder Dress That Comes In Bold Prints Milumia Geometric Tunic Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Covered in a vintage-inspired geometric print, this unique dress is perfect for all your warm-weather outings — from music festivals to beach hangouts. It’s designed with two spaghetti straps that allow the loose sleeves to hang off the shoulders. A boxy cut creates a relaxed fit throughout, from the straight neckline down to the above-the-knee hem. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

10 An Adorable Floral Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Milumia Ruffle-Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With an above-the-knee hem and rounded neckline, this mini dress makes for a lovely warm-weather outfit. It has slight pleating at the waist, as well as a charming ruffle detail at the sleeves. There are several delightful floral prints to choose from in a variety of vibrant hues. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 13

11 This Classic Surplice Dress You Can Wear Any Which Way Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of a soft jersey material, this surplice dress can be styled so many different ways. With a V-neckline and a flowy fit, the dress lends itself to a casual vibe with sneakers just as well as a formal look with heels. “Love the dress! The fabric is cool and flows well,” one reviewer commented. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

12 The Boatneck Dress That’s Oh-So Comfortable Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon With three-quarter-length sleeves and a chic boat neckline, this flowy dress is ultra-soft and comfortable. With a few accessories, it transitions from a casual daytime outfit to evening wear. “Super comfy and perfect for lounging around or running errands,” wrote one reviewer. Simply throw on your favorite ballet flats for an effortlessly chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

13 This Soft Maxi Dress That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you love to rock cool blues and greens or bold reds and oranges, there’s a maxi dress to suit your color preference. Made from soft, flowing jersey, the short-sleeve garment gathers at the midsection before flowing down to the ankle-length hem. Plus, it’s so comfy, you might never want to take it off. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

14 A Scoop-Neck Tank Dress You Can Wear Year-Round Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon When the weather gets warm and balmy, you’ll want to put on this swingy tank dress. It’s made of a lightweight material that drapes around your body, with a knee-length hem and rounded neckline. On those colder days, simply add a denim jacket, tights, and a scarf for a cozy look. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

15 This Lightweight Tank Dress That Comes In Fun Prints Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Perfect for a wide range of activities — from errand-running to coffee dates — this airy tank dress will quickly earn a spot in your regular outfit rotation. In addition to neutral solid colors, it also comes in a handful of unique prints, from red tulips to tropical palm leaves. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

16 Some Comfy Overalls That Are Perfect For Layering Verdusa Jumpsuit Overalls Amazon $31 See On Amazon Designed with a slightly slouchy fit throughout the torso and legs, these cropped overalls are ideal for layering with a slim-fit tee or tank top. The straps attach to the square neckline with a pair of rustic wooden buttons, and a set of adorable front pockets ties the whole look together. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

17 A Chic Sleeveless Jumpsuit With A Wide-Leg Cut Snugwind Loose Tank Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon On those days where you don’t feel like matching your top to your bottoms, there’s this tank jumpsuit. Designed with wide-cut legs and a slightly loose fit throughout the torso, the one-piece is incredibly comfortable — but can also look dressy with the right accessories. Choose from solid hues, tie-dye patterns, and leopard prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

18 Another Jumpsuit With A Plunging V-Neckline Loving People Loose-Fit Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon Like the pick above, this jumpsuit has a loose, flowy fit throughout the bodice and wide legs. However, this one stands apart with its delicate spaghetti straps, deep V-neckline, and open sides. Add a solid-colored bandeau or tee underneath. This jumpsuit looks great with sandals, sneakers, heels — you name it. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

19 This One-Shoulder Top With A Charming Bow Detail Guteidee One-Shoulder Bow-Knot Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon The bow-tie detail elevates this flowy one-shoulder blouse, turning it into a unique wardrobe piece. Pair it with skinny jeans or leggings for a stylish look that’s perfectly suited for happy hours and bridal showers. It comes in nearly every color imaginable, so you can pick out your signature hue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

20 A Casual Blouse With A Cute Ruffled Hem Romwe Loose Ruffle Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Striking the perfect balance between cute and casual, this crew-neck blouse is perfect for wearing over leggings, jeans, and shorts. It gathers beneath the bust, creating a ruffled hem that’s shorter in the front and longer in the back. “Really adorable, perfect thickness- thin and breezy without being sheer at all,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 38

21 A Crew-Neck Tee With A Rounded Hem Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Open Crew-Neck Tunic Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a slightly looser fit than your average crew-neck tee, this tunic from Daily Ritual is a fantastic wardrobe basic. With a long shirttail hem, the top can be layered over jeans, leggings, shorts, and skirts — pretty much anything in your closet. There are several solid and patterned options to choose from, in case you want to stock up on a few different styles. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 32

22 This Button-Down Shirt That Can Be Dressy Or Casual BIG DART Loose Button-Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a slightly loose fit, this button-down shirt can be worn over a crop top and shorts — or it can be styled with slacks or a pencil skirt. The bright pink, green, and orange hues have a Y2K feel, while the black, cream, and brown colors lend themselves to a more dressed-up look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

23 The Airy Blouse With Delicate Smocking Paitluc Sleeveless Swiss Dot Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Covered in a sweet Swiss dot pattern, this whimsical blouse looks divine with a pair of skinny jeans or leggings. It has a ruffled collar with smocking right above the bust, complete with fluttery, short sleeves. There are also sleeveless options, perfect for warmer weather. A keyhole detail at the back of the neck adds an extra bit of style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

24 A Babydoll Blouse In A Chic Leopard Print PRETTYGARDEN Puff-Sleeve Leopard Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon One part sweet and one part sassy, this puff-sleeve blouse is made from a soft fabric with a chic leopard print pattern. Available in colors such as brown, gray, and even blue, the babydoll-style top looks marvelous with jeans and a leather jacket. “So cute and absolutely gorgeous!” gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

25 The Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit That Was Made For Lounging Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Loungewear has never been more stylish — or comfortable. Designed with spaghetti straps, convenient side pockets, and a baggy fit throughout, this jumpsuit is effortlessly stylish. Wear it to your lunch date, on an airplane, or while simply lounging at home. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, as well as a short-sleeve option. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 45

26 This Easygoing Jumpsuit That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Prints BUENOS NINOS V-Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you like variety, then you have to check out this sleeveless jumpsuit that’s available in dozens of color and pattern choices. Ranging from stripes to florals to leopard prints, there are so many styles to choose from. The flowy garment has spaghetti straps and a V-neckline, with a loose fit down to the ankle-length hem. There’s also a dress option for those who prefer a skirt instead of pant legs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 51

27 Another Sleeveless Jumpsuit You’ll Get Tons Of Use Out Of ROSKIKI Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Suitable for casual hangouts as well as nights out on the town, this versatile jumpsuit looks great when styled with accessories or just worn on its own. With a relaxed fit throughout the bodice and leg, the jumpsuit is incredibly flowy and comfortable. Wear it with a leather belt and wide-brim hat for a laid-back, chic look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 27

28 A Free-Flowing Tank With A Stylish V-Back MakeMeChic Loose V-Neck Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon This otherwise simple tank top is elevated by its double spaghetti straps, which meet in the back to form a chic V shape. Made from a lightweight, flowy fabric, the tank top allows for plenty of airflow — perfect for warmer days. Add a pair of leggings, jeans, or shorts for a chic-without-trying look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 13

29 This Breezy Button-Down Shirt With Nautical Stripes HOTAPEI Button-Down Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slightly oversized and featuring nautical stripes, this button-down shirt has a breezy, beachy look. Wear it over a swimsuit, tucked into jeans, or with denim cutoffs — the options are endless. “This is a beautiful blouse, quality and color are exceptional,” one happy reviewer wrote. At such a wallet-friendly price, this shirt deserves a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30

30 A Loose-Hanging Tank Top With A Ruffled Bottom Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Tiers of cascading fabric create the ruffled hem on this flowy tank top, giving it a laid-back look and feel. It has a crew neckline and a slightly longer hem that hits your upper thigh. Available in several jewel tones, the tank pairs nicely with all sorts of bottoms, from ripped jeans to leggings to shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

31 This Floaty Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse With A Swiss Dot Pattern DOROSE Loose Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Slightly sheer and loose-fitting, this airy blouse floats around your body with ease. Designed with delicate flutter sleeves and a sweet keyhole detail in the back, this top looks ah-mazing with shorts, leggings, jeans, and more. A subtle Swiss dot pattern across the fabric adds an extra touch of intrigue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

32 A Western-Inspired Top With A Gorgeous Crocheted Front Asvivid Crochet Lace Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a slightly Western vibe, this shirt has a unique crocheted detail along the chest and shoulders. The top has a relaxed fit, with a lightly puffed sleeve that falls right past the elbow. Add a pair of cutoffs and cowboy boots for a casual yet chic ensemble, or add jeans and heels for a more dressed-up outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

33 This Angelic Babydoll Top With A Lace Texture Dokotoo Bell-Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gathered right above the bust, this bell-sleeve babydoll blouse billows out to a below-the-waist hem. Tuck it into your jeans or wear it loose — either way, you’ll look positively angelic. The soft material has a delicate lace pattern, incorporating some texture into your wardrobe. “This top is so comfortable and the sleeves are so stunning. This top can be worn just about anywhere,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

34 The Elevated Basic Tank You’ll Want In Every Color LARACE Swing Flare Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a slightly longer shirttail hem, this swingy tank top goes with so many things in your closet. Choose from versatile solid hues as well as bold patterns, including eye-catching florals and groovy tie-dyes. You can dress it up or dress it down, giving you tons of outfit possibilities. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

35 These High-Waisted Pants That Move With You Eteviolet Flowy High-Waisted Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a wide-leg cut and a sky-high waistband, these flowy pants create lots of movement as you walk and dance. Perfect for pairing with a crop top, tank, or T-shirt, the bottoms come in a wide range of solid colors and vintage-inspired patterns. “They are so cool and casual yet you can dress them up with wedges or heels,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

36 Some Pleated Palazzo Pants That Are As Comfy As Pajamas Made By Johnny Pleated Palazzo Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of a soft, pleated fabric, these palazzo pants are as close as you can get to wearing pajamas in public — while still looking stylish, of course. They have a drawstring waist and an ultra-wide leg, creating a comfy, moves-with-you fit. Choose from a rich mustard yellow, deep burgundy, or even a bright aqua blue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

37 These Tie-Waist Pants With Stylish Front Splits BerryGo Split Linen High-Waisted Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a linen-like texture, these billowy pants secure at the waist with a tie-closure. They flow around your legs, opening at the front with a pair of splits. Add a crop top, blouse, or tank top for an instantly chic look that goes from day to night. Besides solid colors, there are also striped versions available. Available sizes: 0 —10

Available colors and patterns: 11

38 A Vintage-Inspired Maxi Dress With An Embroidered Front Bsubseach Embroidered Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This embroidered maxi dress has a total ‘70s vibe, thanks to the folk-inspired embroidery along the front and sides. With a V-neck and splits on the side, the airy garment makes a perfect beach cover-up or casual sundress. Add a wide-brim hat and sandals, or go completely barefoot — no one’s judging. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and patterns: 8

39 This Chic Duster With A Beachy Feel SweatyRocks Cover-Up Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in a wide range of unique, summery prints, this vintage-inspired duster makes a great swimsuit cover-up, but you can also wear it over a tank top and jeans for a casual yet stylish look. The garment hangs loosely off your shoulders with wide sleeves, so you can easily take it off and go for a dip in the pool. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 26