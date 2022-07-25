Not going to lie: I am a “tight clothes” kind of fashion girl all the way. Essentially, I am a massive fan of wearing tiny tops, slim-fitting flares, and snug cropped cardigans on a regular basis. However — sometimes — it’s nice to incorporate some balance into the outfit with a loose-fitting style or two. Because opposites attract, right?

So, whether you’re like me and gravitate towards form-fitting pieces (but are ready to shake things up) or live on the other end of the spectrum and love the oversized look, here are some effortlessly chic options via Amazon. The best part? They’ll only run you $35 or less.

1 A Trendy Corduroy Shacket With No Sign Of Slowing Down Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dokotoo’s corduroy button-down instantly adds a cool factor to any casual outfit. Throw it over a slip dress or pair it with jeans — and voila! You have laidback style for days. “Beautiful!! Wore it with a black body suit underneath & absolutely loved it. Not too thick but thick enough to keep you warm. It was very loose fitting but that’s exactly what I expected,” one shopper raved. After more than 7,500 ratings, it has a glowing 4.3-star average from Amazon fashion fans. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

2 Polished Paper Bag Pants That Are Deceptively Comfortable GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Pencil Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Here’s the perfect bottom for all your bodysuits and slim-fitting tops. Enter: GRACE KARIN’s paper bag pencil pants. Not only is the polyester-spandex material as soft as it gets, but it’s also durable without feeling stiff or bulky. “The fit was perfect! Cute-baggy, not oversized baggy,” one shopper confirmed. On top of that, the elastic waist cinches with a removable tie belt for a snatched appearance. If striped trousers are a little too daring, there are 28 additional colorways that might suit your taste. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 29

3 The Breeziest Button-Down Mini Chase Secret Button Down V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You know those days when it’s suffocatingly hot outside? Here’s just the thing to beat the heat: Chase Secret’s button-down camisole dress. The polyester-spandex construction has a substantial weight to it, but is remarkably cooling at the same time. “Comfortable, easy to wear, light weight and it doesn’t wrinkle! Perfect dress to add a little flare without much effort!” one shopper stated. It’s also only $28 — you pretty much can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

4 Wallet-Friendly Yoga Pants You Can Actually Dress Up Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes, you can wear yoga pants out to dinner. Promover’s wide-legged pants resemble black flared trousers and will looks incredible on or off the mat — guaranteed. “I'm an aesthetician and need comfortable, professional attire. These can easily be dressed up or worn as loungewear,” one reviewer wrote, while another shopper gushed about how the fabric felt “like butter.” Just add a crop top or blouse — and some strappy heels — and you’re ready for an athleisure chic moment. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 A Mod Ruffled Shift That Only Looks Expensive Romwe Ruffle Trim Swing Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you need an outfit that’s easy, breezy, and beautiful, then Romwe’s swing dress is your new must-have. Featuring a crew neckline, A-line silhouette, and ruffled cap sleeves, it will turn heads for almost any occasion. Not to mention, the polyester chiffon fabric and stylish design looks shockingly luxurious for $15. “It is very good quality and looks more expensive than it costs,” one shopper agreed, noting, “It is definitely worth the price.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 20

6 The Chic Paper Bag Shorts You Can’t Miss, Either GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Paper bag pants are always chic, and if you want a weekend version then GRACE KARIN’s shorts should also be on your radar. The viscose, polyester, and polyamide blend is light and breathable on the body. The best part of all? There are roomy pockets for your wallet, phone, and keys. “I got these [shorts] instead of buying a similar one at Nordstroms for $129. So glad I did,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

7 The High-Waisted Palazzo Trousers That Are A Vintage Dream Come True Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tronjori’s high-waisted palazzo pants look like something you’d fish out of a bin at a curated vintage boutique. However, this pair is totally fresh in both fit and feel. The polyester trousers have loops so you can add a belt to complete the look, and screams Diane Keaton all the way. “These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style - and I never want to take them off,” one convert revealed. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors: 31

8 Pure Cotton Shorts That Feel Broken-In Soft Acelitt Elastic Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a Saturday morning errands outfit, just slip on a classic ribbed tank with these Acelitt drawstring shorts and some cute sandals. They’re fabricated from breathable cotton and come in a wide variety of colorways to suit your personal taste. “These are just what I was looking for; comfy shorts to lounge around in with pockets sufficient to fit my phone into when I go out,” one reviewer remarked,” noting for reference that “an iPhone X fits into the pocket perfectly.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 40

9 This Cool-Girl Tank With Structured Shoulder Pads Meladyan Padded Shoulder Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Remember those 1980s shoulder pads? Honestly, I’ve always loved them because I have narrow shoulders and they help create a strong frame. Meladyan’s cotton shoulder pad tank brings back power dressing in an effortlessly cool way — and you can try out the trend for just $21. Opt for it in a no-brainer neutral like black or white or go bold in a neon hue like hot pink — then, pair it with some nipped-waist trousers or denim. “I get so many compliments when I wear this shirt and it elevates a basic pair or jeans like no other,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 40

10 The Sweetest Ruffled Wrap Dress That Always Looks Good Naggoo V-Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon What’s sweet as sugar and doesn’t break the bank? Naggoo’s V-neck wrap dress. Constructed from a blend of polyester and spandex, this short-sleeved frock has a soft ruffled hemline and waist-cinching belt. It’s also offered in a myriad of retro-inspired prints — think: ditsy florals and polka dots — along with staple solids. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “the fabric is soft and not cheap as one might’ve expected for this price” and “absolutely gorgeous!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

11 A Mod Babydoll Blouse That’s Sophisticated — Not Saccharine Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon One word: precious. Angashion’s ruffled neck babydoll blouse is incredibly versatile for work or play. Not only does it look phenomenal with some slim black trousers, but you could even pair it with bike shorts or leggings for weekends. “It doesn't make you look pregnant the way some of these type of blouses do,” one shopper noted, adding that “I coordinated it with leggings and it's the perfect length to do so (sort of like the tunic length).” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

12 Hippie-Chic Flares In Cooling Linen BerryGo High Waist Linen Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon BerryGo’s viscose and linen pants are one easy shortcut to comfortable style. That’s because there’s a high waist and wide-legged silhouette, meaning they provide shape and ease The smocked waist is very comfy and will stretch — even if you just ate a big dinner. Not to mention, the cropped tiered leg works well for petites. Styling tip: Tuck in a blouse and then add a pair of heeled botties or sandals to add even more inches to the mix Available sizes: 0-2 — 8-10

Available colors: 10

13 This Minimalist Halter With A Sporty Racing Silhouette LouKeith Racerback Halter Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you gravitate towards simpler pieces that stand the test of time, then look no further than LouKeith’s racerback halter top. What’s great about this little cotton tank is that it can be dressed up (tucked into sleek trousers and pumps, for instance) or down with cut-off shorts and sneakers. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see fans remarking on how it’s “very soft like pajama clothes” and declaring this tank their “new favorite top.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

14 The Dreamiest Shoulder-Baring Top In Swiss Dot Chiffon KIRUNDO Chiffon Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon $31 See On Amazon Drop-dead gorgeous: KIRUNDO’s off-the- shoulder top is one of those heavenly pieces that makes you feel fashionably angelic all at once — and no, I am not exaggerating one bit. Those head-turning lantern sleeves! The Swiss dot chiffon! The bare shoulder moment! I’m a fan, to put it simply. “This top is absolutely adorable and looks like I got it at a boutique,” one shopper was impressed to remark. I’m not going to lie: This thing could be priced two to three times higher by a contemporary brand. The takeaway here? Hop on it, friends. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

15 A Popular Duster That’ll Quickly Become Your Most Cheerful Staple Chicgal Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Where can’t you wear Chicgal’s chiffon duster? It is just the thing to rock over a bikini or jazz up jeans and a tank top at a moment’s notice. “I am OBSESSED...It is my absolute fave,” a fan gushed. “It’s lightweight and adds the perfect touch of fancy when added to any outfit.” Another highlight? It feels like silk chiffon but, in reality, it’s polyester that (unlike silk) is fully machine-washable. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 20

16 This French-Girl Midi Skirt To Float Around Town In Naggoo Pleated High Waist Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get your crop top collection out and ready, because this pleated high-waisted skirt is the ideal counterpart. Have a little bun in the oven? The stretchy waist will accommodate your bump with no problem. “I have gotten SO many compliments on this skirt,” one fan gushed. “The waist is very stretchy, which is nice. The material is thin- but not see through...This is a great summer skirt or even could be used in cooler temps if you wear leggings underneath.” Choose between florals, polka dots, cheetah, plaids, and solids. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

17 This Early Aughts-Inspired Ribbed Zipper Top PrettyGarden Ribbed Mock-Neck Long Sleeved Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a ribbed knit construction and half-zip design — with chrome O-ring hardware, no less — this PrettyGarden long sleeve top is an obvious yes for any transitional wardrobe. Pair it with cargo styles, denim, and leather in both pant and skirt form. “I wasn't expecting this sweater to be so soft, but it's surprisingly soft. Not scratchy, not acrylic feeling, nothing like that at all. It has a bit of '70s retro feel to it with the 3/4 ring zipper on it,” one shopper revealed in the reviews. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

18 These Utility-Chic Joggers With SPF 50 Included Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re the type that doesn’t wear loungewear out of the house — but would like to do so in a fancier fashion — then Libin’s cargo joggers might be the solution for you! Suitable for everything from hiking to hanging out, they come with a UPF 50+ treatment and water-resistance for when the rain strikes. On top of that, these have five functional pockets including two side zip pockets, two cargo pockets (with hook-and-loop closure) and one in the back with a zipper. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 12

19 The Rugged Henley Tank That’ll Always Be A Laidback Classic Saodimallsu Ribbed V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Ribbed tanks aren’t going anywhere any time soon — and this Saodimallsu henley tank reminds me of the ones I wore to camp in the ‘90s in the best way possible. It has a half-button snap placket that can be unfastened for extra room or a lower fit, if desired. “I was looking for a tank top that fit the girls and was a little loose in the tummy but not too loose,” one shopper explained. “This top is great! It's soft, good quality and the exact fit that I want.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 43

20 A Wrap Maxi Skirt That Feels Festive No Matter What The Occasion BerryGo High Waist Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is it just me, or does a fabulously flowy maxi skirt make you feel larger than life? Either way, BerryGo’s high-waisted wrap skirt is beautiful and on budget — and that ruffled high-low hemline is a complete stunner. Need an outfit idea? Pair this with a cropped cotton top (you know, the tiny Victorian-looking ones) and some gladiator sandals. “The perfect relaxed yet ‘I dressed up’ look,” one shopper enthused. “10/10 from this momma!” Available sizes: 4-6 — 22 Plus

Available colors: 14

21 Travel-Friendly Joggers Shoppers Dub “The Perfect Blend Of Lounge & Style” AJISAI Jogger Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Here are some more elevated joggers to tickle your fancy. Fabricated from a smooth blend of nylon and spandex, AJISAI’s $31 pants have an adjustable drawstring waist and deep front pockets for all your stuff. Wear these out jogging or dress them up for any daytime activity. Not to mention, they make a great airport option. “Don’t sleep on these,” one shopper urged and suggested that “they are the perfect blend of lounge and style.” Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite

Available colors: 8

22 A Vintage-Looking Cardigan With Roomy Pleats Hotouch Lace Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an all-purpose topper that’s a bit more elegant than a hoodie, then Hotouch’s pleated cardigan could fit the bill. It has lace panels along the chest with a flowing assymetrical hemline that gracefully moves with you. Leave it by your work desk, in your car, or even throw it in a tote bag for breezier evenings. This shopper chimed in with an honest review: “It's not as soft as I thought it would be but it's light enough to offer me protection from the sun without making me overheat.” Click through all the colorways and you’ll find bright solids and festive patterns galore. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

23 A Palazzo Jumpsuit That’s A Joy To Throw On Dokotoo Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Slip on Dokotoo’s spaghetti-strap jumpsuit in the mornings, and you’re out the damn door. This one piece is an entire outfit — and you’ll look instantly put together. Even better? It has pockets! If you’re on the fence due to the baggier fit, you can add a sash or thin leather belt for some shape. “This jumper is sooo comfortable,” one shopper gushed, adding that it was also quite versatile. “You can wear to lounge in, on the beach or even at a night club!” Just note that the back has a lower scoop that’ll show your bra, so opt for a lacier style or a bralette that’s meant to be seen. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 45

24 This Work-Appropriate Party Top With A Creative Vibe ROSKIKI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On amazon There is so much to love about this ROSKIKI blouse — namely, how chic it is. It has a V-neck that’s not too plunging and can be worn to the office, while those flowy half sleeves with sheer panels add understated spice. “I am one of those ‘easy/professional’ clothing persons. This shirt looks fabulous and I’ve washed it twice with a regular wash, still looks great,” one customer revealed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

25 An Ethereal Top That’s Gorgeously Draped HOTAPEI Draped Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you need a work wardrobe overhaul, then here’s another blouse that should make the cut. HOTAPEI’s draped shirt is a head-turner without showing any skin. Tuck it into a sleek pencil skirt with pointed pumps on your feet— and you’ll mean business. “Bought this for work and it's one of my favorite pieces in my closet! Must have !!” one shopper agreed. Love it so much that you want to wear it on the weekends? Pair it with your favorite skinnies and some loafers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

26 An Oversized Tee That Slips Perfectly Off One Shoulder Poetsky Off Shoulder Batwing T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slouchy, off-the-shoulder tees are so Y2K. This Poetsky tee has short batwing sleeves along with a baggier fit through the midsection before cinching in at your hips. You know what I'd pair it with? Leggings or bike shorts on the reg. "Omg buy buy buy! Once I tried it on — I bought 4 more," one customer confessed. Care note: This can be machine washed, but make sure to air-dry so it doesn’t, sadly, shrink up on you after a few wears. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

27 A Statement Top That Floats Away From The Body Guteidee One Shoulder Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon In need of some dressy separates that can be worn to upscale restaurants or events? Consider Guteidee’s one-shouldered blouse for your top option. Available in practically every color under the sun, this sassy shirt has a statement bow on the single shoulder that makes a statement. Curious about the material? “One of the softest shirts. So fun with the bow and does not hug at hips at all,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

28 This “Sheer Genius” Button-Down To Pack On Your Next Vacation TOUSYEA Sheer Button-Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon For those vacation days when all you do is roll out of your Airbnb and hit the pool or beach, TOUSYEA’s button-down tunic is the ideal thing to wear. The sheer viscose fabric is feather-light and feels oh-so-good against your skin (even over a sunburn). Not to mention, the longer length gives your the option to sport it as a dress with your flip flops or slides. “Yes, it’s really long which makes it easier to style in many different ways, but holy cow it’s softer than any imaginable. I wasn’t expecting it to be as comfortable as it is either,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

29 This Casually-Cool Half Sleeve Crewneck With A Rounded Hem Cutekolve Half Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have your loungewear clothes seen better days? Same — I am in desperate need of an overhaul. My most recent buy: Cutekolve’s half-sleeved crewneck tee. The softness is unmatched, and its rounded hem works with yoga pants when I just want to bum around the house in peace. “Fits perfectly, not snug but kind of hangs loosely. It's longer in the back than in the front, which is a nice feature,” one shopper wrote. “The material is really nice, very soft and thicker than I imagined it would be. Sleeves are a nice length, about mid- upper arm. I've already ordered another in a different color.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

30 The Duchess-Approved Pleated Midi You’ll Wear Time After Time Kate Kasin A-Line Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Real talk: Every closet should have a pleated midi skirt like this Kate Kasin one hanging in it. I don’t make the rules. According to reviewers, this stretchy swing skirt runs on the larger side, so size down to achieve your best fit. “Bought this for a trip to Italy and was AMAZED at the high quality,” one shopper gushed. “It hangs beautifully...Highly recommend.” Pick between a rainbow of nearly 50 colorways before checking out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

31 Shockingly Soft Jeans With A Lived-In Feel Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the love of Levi’s, buy these straight-legged jeans ASAP — and you won’t regret it. While this mid-rise style comes in a myriad of vintage-inspired washes, these aren’t stiff like throwback pairs you’d find at your local secondhand shop. That’s because they’re a blend of cotton, polyester, viscose, and elastane — so they’re flexible and mold to your figure without losing their shape over time. “These jeans fit better than any I have ever tried on at department stores. I highly recommend them,” one fan swore among the 7,000 glowing reviews. Available sizes: 26 Short — 44 Regular

Available colors: 16

32 This Best-Selling Sweatshirt Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Trust me, a basic crewneck sweatshirt always comes in handy no matter the season. I am writing this article from a café right now with an AC vent blasting in my face — and would love to be wearing this Hanes pullover to stop the goosebumps from forming. I like how it’s not super baggy, and sits just below your natural waist for a slightly cropped fit. Another plus? The ribbed waistline and cuffs helps maintain shape in the wash. Each one is made with up to 5 percent recycled polyester made from plastic water bottles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

33 This Drop-Shoulder Tee In Chunky Color-Blocking SweatyRocks Half Sleeve Color Block Tee Amazon $21 See On Amazon This SweatyRocks tee ain’t your run-of-the-mill T-shirt. The color-block design adds visual interest along with a slouchy drop shoulder, airy side slits, and a high-low hemline. (Sign me up!) “Soft and chic,” one shopper summarized. “And great quality! Loose, comfy and fell just at my waist. Not quite a crop for me but perfect with cute shorts.” Here’s some unsolicited outfit advice: Wear this with all of your high-waisted bottoms. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

34 Tried-And-True Boyfriend Jeans That Fit Juuust Right Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Offered in both straight and plus sizes in classic indigo washes, these Levi’s mid-rise boyfriend jeans are truly fantastic for all body types. While they’re dubbed “boyfriend” by the brand, they’re not super loose or baggy on the bod and will hold their shape to the nines. (You can thank a smidge of elastane for that.) They also won’t stretch out on you after a few hours of wear, which is an absolute blessing if you ask me. “Plenty of stretch to stay with your body as you move yet not heavy like others jeans that have you sweating,” one fan also noted. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 7

35 A Tank Maxi Dress That’ll Deliver Downtown Chic Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When I moved to New York City in 2010, minimalism was on the rise — the cool girls wore luxurious basics and seemingly nothing else. When I saw this Amazon Essentials tank maxi dress, it immediately brought me back to an era when simple, chic staples were key. The dress is made from a rayon-elastane blend that’s buttery and breathable, with great drape and stretch. “I almost can't believe how nice this dress is...It seems well made and the fabric is soft and light,” one reviewer marveled. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

36 This Festival-Ready Crochet Halter Tank Bluetime Lace Spaghetti Strap Halter Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Picture this Bluetime halter top with a pair of cut-off shorts and cowboy boots at a music festival or concert: Such a vibe. The crochet lace details around the neck are truly pretty as a picture and the carefree silhouette feels effortless from day to night. “You need this tank! I ordered white first and as soon as it came, I tried it on and immediately ordered two more colors, and recommended to my two best friends,” one customer gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

37 A Loose T-Shirt Option That Every Closet Should Have WIHOLL Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you love a classic T-shirt, then I think WIHOLL’s pocket tee should be on your shopping list. This short-sleeved version isn’t cropped if that’s just not your speed, and it has a scoop neckline along with a casual chest pocket. “Great alternative to wearing my husband’s tees,” one shopper revealed, confiding that they were “just as comfortable — if not more.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

38 Cargo Harem Pants That “Feel Like You're Wearing Jammies” QIANXIZHAN High Waist Yoga Trousers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re keen on earthy, easygoing styles, then might I suggest QIANXIZHAN’s high-waisted yoga trousers? They come sensational patterns like this elephany print in addition to paisleys, florals, and solids from neutrals to bright. Sport these at the grocery store, beach, or airport — the list goes on and on. There are even two large pockets deep enough to store your wallet or passport and phone. Available sizes: mall — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

39 These Sharp AF Bootcut Trousers With Hidden Stretch Rafaella Bootcut Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Run — don’t walk — to purchase these Rafaella bootcut trousers. They’re ultra-functional for the 9-5 and beyond. What’s fantastic about the gabardine is how it holds its shape and doesn't wrinkle easily. (We all know the struggle of sitting all day to only get up with creased pants.) Here’s an outfit recommendation for after hours: Pair this with a chiffon crop top, baguette bag, and ‘90s-inspired strappy heels for a dinner date or drinks with friends. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 12

40 The Timeless Wrap Dress You’ll Wear Season After Season Amoretu Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Available in both long- and short-sleeved options, this Amoretu ruffled wrap dress is a staple to keep on hand for almost any occasion. Constructed from lightweight yet durable dacron and stretchy spandex, you can tone down this mini dress with some canvas sneakers and wear it out to brunch — or go glam with some heels and a clutch. “I ordered this dress last minute for a wedding because I didn’t have time to go shopping for something in person. It is fantastic! It fits perfectly, not too low-cut, just the right length,” one shopper stated. “ I got so many compliments on it and so many people asked where I got it. I’m considering buying it in another color as it truly is a classic fit, and I think I could wear it for years. Buy this dress!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

41 This Oversized Varsity Tee That Doubles As A Sporty Dress Or Pool Cover-Up Fisoew Oversized Half Sleeve Tee Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need the perfect baggy T-shirt? Fisoew’s oversized tee gets the job done whether you’re hitting the hay or hitting the beach to catch some vitamin D. Complete with a standard crewneck and sporty stripes on the sleeves, this wardrobe essential fits like a tunic and covers your bum so you can wear it with leggings or even as a dress if you’re petite. “This is the softest shirt ever! Torn between using in my wardrobe or sleeping in it,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

42 The Beloved Maxi That Feels Like An Oversized Tee ANRABESS Sleeveless Sundress Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you like to hang out at home in an oversized T-shirt — and nothing else — then here’s just the thing for you to buy: ANRABESS’s $35 sleeveless sundress. Constructed with cotton, polyester and spandex, this is another throw-on-and-go garment you’ll love to have on-hand for coffee or grocery run. Plus, the side slits offers adequate air flow and there are pockets if you want to skip the purse. “This one hugs in all the right places without being too restricting, there is a good amount of stretch and it doesn’t look frumpy due to the nice slits on the side,” one customer pointed out of the full-body hug. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

43 This Anthropologie-Inspired Tank For Work-To-Weekend Mode Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon I love having pieces in my wardrobe that can be worn seven days a week, and this Bingerlily tank top is just that. The high neckline works for the office — and it’s sleeveless, so you can add a cardigan when the air conditioning gets drafty because you just know it will. Pair this tank with slacks for a professional look, then opt for jeans on Saturday and Sunday. “Three years ago I ordered a similar shirt from Anthropologie. I literally wore them until they fell apart,” one fan commented. “This is as close as I can get...same basic design and length at 1/3 the price!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

44 A Laidback Waffle Knit For Those Weekend Errands WNEEDU Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you don’t have a waffle knit in your wardrobe already, then the time is now. Available with both long and short sleeves, this budget-friendly henley by WNEEDU is a classic you’ll want on hand for years to come. “This is a must buy. It is so comfy,” one fan raved. “You want to look cute while sitting at home? This is your shirt.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36