Style
These Loose-Fitting Clothes Under $35 Are Effortlessly Chic
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Not going to lie: I am a “tight clothes” kind of fashion girl all the way. Essentially, I am a massive fan of wearing tiny tops, slim-fitting flares, and snug cropped cardigans on a regular basis. However — sometimes — it’s nice to incorporate some balance into the outfit with a loose-fitting style or two. Because opposites attract, right?
So, whether you’re like me and gravitate towards form-fitting pieces (but are ready to shake things up) or live on the other end of the spectrum and love the oversized look, here are some effortlessly chic options via Amazon. The best part? They’ll only run you $35 or less.