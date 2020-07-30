From honey blonde highlights to long, wavy locks, Chrissy Teigen always lends major hair inspiration. Now, with a new lob haircut she just debuted on Instagram, she's starting a new seasonal trend, too.

Teigen revealed her new 'do, a throwback to the lob she wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards, in an Instagram Story. In the video, the model, cookbook author, and host plays with her newly-shorn locks, telling the camera that she is "short again." Hairstylist Irinel de León, who created the collarbone-grazing bob, reposted Teigen's video with the caption, "We went short" along with a haircut emoji. Teigen also tagged makeup artist Kristine Studden, who did the star's makeup.

The look is a big change for Teigen, who's been wearing her hair in ultra-long waves for much of quarantine. De León is also the mastermind behind those styles, and has posted multiple photos and videos of Teigen and her summery, golden waves to her Instagram account.

Teigen's just the latest celeb to switch up her hair in recent weeks. Her look arrives on the heels of Kate Middleton's bronde hair color change, Khloe Kardashian's brown hair, and Millie Bobby Brown's waist-length hair extensions.