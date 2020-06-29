While Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian may routinely switch up their hair colors, their sister Khloe Kardashian has been better known for her blonde locks. But not anymore: Khloe Kardashian is now a brunette, and according to her Instagram, she's loving the change.

Kardashian celebrated her birthday with family members over the weekend and debuted deep brown hair, taking the color even darker than the bronde tone she'd been sporting like her sister Kylie. In a series of photos uploaded to her Instagram page, Kardashian's hair is now a rich brown with a few light pieces framing her face, with the length falling below her waist.

Based on her caption, she's feeling the new look. "Btw...I’m loving my brown hair," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote. "I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now."

Kardashian hair change — a move predicted to be a summer 2020 trend — is a departure from other stars who recently opted to lighten their locks. Model Kaia Gerber just went platinum alongside Emily Ratajkowski, and Millie Bobby Brown has added waist-length blonde extensions to her naturally dark roots.