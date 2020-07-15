Kate Middleton Just Revealed A Summery New Hair Color

Kate Middleton is still a brunette — kind of — but the Duchess of Cambridge has made a change to her perfectly blown-out locks. In a recent photo posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, Middleton's hair appears bronde now, and the shade is peak summer 2020.

The photo, a behind-the-scenes image from Middleton's appearance on BBC Breakfast to support Tiny Happy People — a BBC Education initiative that provides resources to parents and guardians of small children — shows Middleton's hair parted down the middle. Her curtain bangs are styled away from her face, ends flipped under in a slight curl. Most notably, however, are the bits of caramel blonde that have been added throughout her hair, transforming her classic brown shade into a more summer-ready bronde.

Although this may be the Duchess' blondest look yet, it's not the first time Middleton has lightened her natural color. Back in September, the Duchess debuted blonde highlights while taking Princess Charlotte and Prince George to their first day of school. She also appeared to lighten her hair about a year ago.

Middleton isn't alone in going bronde: The color is one of summer 2020's biggest hair trends, and the Duchess of Cambridge is wearing it well.