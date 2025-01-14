Assless chaps are having a moment. In the past year, Beyoncé has practically made them her signature look, inspired by her album Cowboy Carter. At the same time, Megan Thee Stallion wore several spicy variations during her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Western garments, from cowboy hats and boots to leather jackets, have been in vogue for a while, thanks to Lil Nas X and countless country artists before him. However, chaps truly entered the fashion world as an undeniably trendy look in the early 2000s thanks to one pop star: Christina Aguilera.

Xtina’s Iconic Chaps

In 2002, Aguilera broke the internet (before it was a thing) with her sophomore album Stripped, which began with the one and only “Dirrty.” The song became instantly iconic thanks to Xtina’s sudden transition from a Disney friendly singer into an unapologetically sexual and confident pop star, and her choice to wear assless chaps played a huge part in that.

Xtina first donned the garment in the “Dirrty” music video. Unlike most artists, who wear them as a nod to country-Western attire, her assless chaps were more rock-inspired, made of black leather with red racing stripes and custom snake designs along the sides. She went on to wear the chaps multiple times while promoting “Dirrty,” including a distinct yellow variation that read “Xtina.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Aguilera also made her looks even “dirrtier” by pairing the chaps with matching striped bikini tops and teeny undies, which proved controversial in 2002 but are hailed as visionary today.

In 2023, the “Dirrty” video stylist Trish Summerville told Bustle about Xtina’s initial reaction to the chaps and the inspiration behind them.

“She was cool when I said, ‘Let’s do chaps,’” she recalled. “At first, it was a little, ‘Chaps?’ And I love motocross. That was the inspiration for that, ’cause she has a little tough edge to her. She was always open about trying things and experimenting. That’s really beautiful. There’s something to be said about being in the public eye and taking risks and [being] authentic to who you are.”

The Chaps’ Impact

Today, Xtina’s assless chaps have cemented their place in music and fashion history. Not only have stars taken inspiration from her by wearing their own chaps, but they’ve also recreated the look, with Kylie Jenner and Tyra Banks donning Aguilera’s “Dirrty” outfit for Halloween.

Even Xtina got in on the action at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, where she received the Music Icon Award. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stripped, she put a new spin on her “Dirrty” ensemble as part of her performance, wearing a silky, wide-legged variation of the yellow chaps.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Rather than pairing them with bikini tops, the singer wore an intricate matching leotard made with leather panels, sheer striped sleeves, and a black-and-white corset tied with yellow strings.

At this point, Xtina’s chaps deserve a place in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.