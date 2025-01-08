How does one dress for a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown? Per Beyoncé, it’s with assless chaps all the way.

The BeyHive already expected a new style era from Beyoncé when she announced her country album via a Super Bowl commercial in February 2024. Like other artists (e.g. Taylor Swift), the singer embraces a new aesthetic per album release. Her Renaissance era, for example, was marked by alien-esque, metallic silver looks. The pivot to Cowboy Carter meant adding traditional Western staples to her style repertoire: cowboy hats, bolo ties, turquoise jewelry, and spurs. What she’s harkened to repeatedly, however, are chaps.

Practically speaking, the cutout trousers are functional riding gear, typically worn over pants by horse riders for extra leg protection. Ever the risqué dresser, however, Beyoncé decided to skip pants altogether. Since she launched her latest album in March 2024, she’s been rocking chaps with bodysuits — sans pants — making it her signature look. Thus far, she’s worn it on her album cover art, magazine cover stories, and during an NFL halftime performance. Just think of it as her Westernized take on Hollywood’s buzzy no-pants trend.

The daring rodeo style sparked a trend, of course, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Khloé Kardashian embracing the butt-flaunting look. Bey will likely rev up the trend even more if and when she goes on tour for Cowboy Carter.

While fans patiently wait for that to happen, here are five times Beyoncé wore chaps for chic, buttock-baring style inspo.

1. Bey’s All-American Style

Last March, the “16 CARRIAGES” singer announced the arrival of Cowboy Carter debuting her new style era — chaps included. This should’ve been the BeyHive’s first clue that cutout look would be the defining style of act ii.

Channeling peak Americana, she wore a red, white, and blue leather ’fit comprised of a long-sleeve bodysuit and chaps that displayed her posterior. She topped it off with a cowboy hat and boots, accessories that would also be mainstays.

2. A Booty-Baring Thong

While most of her chaps-focused numbers are already cheeky, she upped the scantily clad ante by pairing the riding gear with a thong bodysuit in May. Her gray leather bottoms were paired with a similarly hued stretchy one-piece with an open back.

Nothing about her subdued, gray-on-gray look was drab, though. Between the skin on display and her mob wife fur coat, this look was extra in the best way.

3. Rhinestone-Encrusted

On Dec. 25, the Cécred founder turned a regular NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans (her home team) into what would be known as the Beyoncé Bowl. Televised on Netflix, she performed during the 13-minute halftime show in a bedazzled all-white number from Lindsey James Show Clothing.

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Her plunging bodysuit featured a rhinestone-encrusted paisley pattern. Similarly, her chaps featured the same swirly sparkles, but with lace-up details and a bedazzled buckle belt. Once again, her hat and boots were part of the look.

Photo by Julian Dakdouk

4. Red Hot

For one of her vinyl releases, the 32-time Grammy winner borrowed from the archives of one of her go-to designers: Thierry Mugler. From the label’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection, aptly titled “Cow-Boys,” Bey wore a bodysuit with a deep, navel-dipping plunge dripping in ruby red crystals.

Burlesque-inspired, stars-shaped embroideries accented her breasts with tassels that dangled and swayed. Matching the suit, her booty-less pants and fingerless opera gloves were also fringed and bedazzled.

5. Dark Chocolate

Somehow, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” hitmaker also managed to pair her butt-baring chaps with the exposed-undies look, doubling down on the “no-pants” style in a cover story. In an inside photo of W Magazine’s April 2024 issue, Bey stripped down to her chocolate briefs from Andreādamo. She covered up, sort of, with matching brown leather chaps Sportmax.

She completed her look with a cropped white tank, a bandana tied around her face, a hat, and a lasso, the most rodeo-ready accessory ever.