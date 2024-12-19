Christina Aguilera has never been afraid to get a little “Dirrty,” whether in her music or fashion (or even her sexual wellness line). The singer mastered practically every spicy dressing trend before it became popular, from midriff-baring bra tops to sheer dresses. But for her special day, she took naked attire to the next level.

On Dec. 18, Xtina celebrated her 44th birthday by embracing the most naked fashion trend ever: her birthday suit. However, she still found a way to make it high-fashion while slyly nodding to her iconic movie Burlesque. “Birthday Suit #44,” she captured the photo, which left almost nothing to the imagination.

Xtina’s Birthday Suit

Xtina’s “birthday suit” included some edgy attire and accessories that were reminiscent of her 2010 film Burlesque. While she wore nothing on top, she donned a pair of itty-bitty leather hot pants with a cinched belt. Her burlesque dancer character, Ali, would be proud.

Aguilera completed her outfit with black strappy stiletto heels and a matching leather beret with a studded square clasp.

Instagram / Etienne Ortega

Xtina’s Naked Looks

In the past few months, Xtina has been experimenting with her spicy looks, pushing the limits of what could be considered naked fashion.

Taking to Instagram in late November, Aguilera freed the nip — kind of. The star wore a white breast-sketch T-shirt from Diesel, which featured fake “nips” in the form of the brand’s logo and quotes that created an illusion of bra cups.

Instagram / Hayden Noelle

She captioned the post “Y2K BABY,” so it should come as no surprise that Xtina also embraced one of the most popular early 2000s trends. She paired her top with low-rise jeans in a blue, green, and white diamond harlequin-print pattern. The pants featured hip cutouts sewn together with crisscross strings for extra spice.

Given that she just celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, this is a fitting reminder that few celebs do Y2K naked trends better than Xtina.