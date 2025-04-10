Burlesque is clearly on Christina Aguilera’s mind — both the movie musical and the lingerie-as-outerwear style. Decades before exposing intimates became the Hollywood norm, the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress was already rocking the look. She exposed her lingerie under her red carpet ensembles, in music videos (remember “Dirrty”?), and stripped down to a series of boudoir-forward style choices on screen in the 2010 film Burlesque.

Now that Aguilera’s producing the West End stage adaptation, Burlesque the Musical, opening in July, she’s been channeling the lingerie-forward looks nonstop in real life. Take her recent all-black look, for example.

Christina Sheer Lace Set

Early this week, Aguilera wore an all-black look that gave an air of witchcore. It included a long-sleeved top that had a massively plunging neckline with a scallop trim on the waist. Nearly the entire piece was see-through, save for the built-in bra design that was opaque.

She paired the look with another undies-forward piece: a lacy maxi skirt that was fitted until mid-thigh. For a serpentine-inspired silhouette, a diaphanous, billowy tulle overlay wrapped around the rest of the skirt. Similar to her bra-forward top, her skirt was also so sheer that her inky briefs were on full display.

She completed her look with a long necklace wrapped twice around her neck, silver earrings, and styled her blond hair in a half-up bun.

A Second Boudoir-Inspired Slay

It wasn’t the first time she had harkened to the look this month. A few days prior, she attended the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards and Ceremony in Los Angeles, in the polar opposite aesthetic of her recent witchy vibe. The “Lady Marmalade” belter went for a more angelic look in a sheer chiffon dress, in white, of course. Leaning further into the celestial vibe, the sleeveless number featured a floor-length cape on each strap, giving her the illusion of wings.

The rest of the ensemble, however, was a touch more devilish (read: spicy). Her deep V-neck flashed her décolletage while the torso was cinched by a lace-up corset more at home in the bedroom than in, well, the heavens.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Apart from the dress, everything else was near-identical, including the hairstyle, vampy lip color, and the looped neck bling.