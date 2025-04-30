Celebrity Style
Christina Aguilera Exposed Her Thong & Wore A Sheer Dress In New Pics
The Stripped singer is getting so revealing.
Christina Aguilera single-handedly made the early 2000s “Dirrty” thanks to her Stripped era in 2002. At a time when most of the Y2K fashion trends were covered-up (think punk-rock attire, trucker hats, and dresses over denim), the singer embraced naked looks from the get-go. What started with her iconic chaps in the “Dirrty” video still continues to this day, as she recently proved with some scintillating new photos.
On April 29, Xtina shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel showing off looks from her new cover story with Carcy magazine. She embraced several naked fashion trends, and even used a thong in a very unexpected way.
Xtina’s Thong Over Pants
In the early 2000s, many style icons layered dresses and mini-skirts over their jeans. For this shoot, Xtina harkened back to the trend, but added her own spicy twist.
She sported a low-rise silky white thong over form-fitting black pants, which featured a knotted string belt. She paired her eye-popping bottoms with a ripped sleeveless tee, featuring a cropped hem and slightly sheer fabric that showed a hint of her black bra underneath.
On top of the pants, the singer flaunted her white thong for the world to see.
Xtina’s Sheer Dress
Xtina used her actual underwear as well in the photoshoot, not just the unconventional thong. She donned a completely sheer little black dress with mesh polka-dot fabric that showed off her black lace undies.
The LBD featured a backless silhouette and a cape-like lace peplum, truly embracing the lingerie trend. She completed her look with a pair of sleek black patent leather pumps.
Xtina’s Corset Suit
One of the photoshoot looks was so good that it caused Xtina to snatch her own wig off (literally). She clutched a bundle of blonde locks while wearing a fitted black corset over a long-sleeved white blouse, buttoned up with a classic black tie, adding some haute couture to the corpcore trend.
She paired her form-fitting top with high-waisted black trousers that featured perfectly flared hems, and was cinched in with an oversized belt with a gold buckle.
Now that’s how you turn the office into your personal runway.