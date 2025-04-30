Christina Aguilera single-handedly made the early 2000s “Dirrty” thanks to her Stripped era in 2002. At a time when most of the Y2K fashion trends were covered-up (think punk-rock attire, trucker hats, and dresses over denim), the singer embraced naked looks from the get-go. What started with her iconic chaps in the “Dirrty” video still continues to this day, as she recently proved with some scintillating new photos.

On April 29, Xtina shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel showing off looks from her new cover story with Carcy magazine. She embraced several naked fashion trends, and even used a thong in a very unexpected way.

Xtina’s Thong Over Pants

In the early 2000s, many style icons layered dresses and mini-skirts over their jeans. For this shoot, Xtina harkened back to the trend, but added her own spicy twist.

She sported a low-rise silky white thong over form-fitting black pants, which featured a knotted string belt. She paired her eye-popping bottoms with a ripped sleeveless tee, featuring a cropped hem and slightly sheer fabric that showed a hint of her black bra underneath.

On top of the pants, the singer flaunted her white thong for the world to see.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

Xtina’s Sheer Dress

Xtina used her actual underwear as well in the photoshoot, not just the unconventional thong. She donned a completely sheer little black dress with mesh polka-dot fabric that showed off her black lace undies.

The LBD featured a backless silhouette and a cape-like lace peplum, truly embracing the lingerie trend. She completed her look with a pair of sleek black patent leather pumps.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

Xtina’s Corset Suit

One of the photoshoot looks was so good that it caused Xtina to snatch her own wig off (literally). She clutched a bundle of blonde locks while wearing a fitted black corset over a long-sleeved white blouse, buttoned up with a classic black tie, adding some haute couture to the corpcore trend.

She paired her form-fitting top with high-waisted black trousers that featured perfectly flared hems, and was cinched in with an oversized belt with a gold buckle.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

Now that’s how you turn the office into your personal runway.