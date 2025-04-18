Corporate fashion is having a moment. From the rise of the office siren trend to the unrelenting reign of the “corpocore” aesthetic, runways and red carpets alike have been flooded with structured suits, crisp neckties, and pleated trousers. But just because the aesthetic is inspired by office culture doesn’t mean it can’t lean into some NFSW spice from time to time.

Take Emily Ratajkowski’s most recent look, for example. The supermodel jumped on the hottest fashion craze, and couldn’t resist giving the trend her own revealing twist.

EmRata’s Plunging Blazer

After getting the “worst haircut” of her life in March, EmRata is finally starting to feel like herself again. Not only has she resumed posting selfies on Instagram and attending high-profile events, but she’s back to sporting her signature spicy looks as well.

On April 17, the My Body author shared a series of photos on Instagram posing alongside her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. In the pics, Ratajkowski wears a black blazer that, on first glance, would fit right in at a board meeting. Upon further inspection, however, the suit jacket featured a risqué V-neckline that carried all the way down her sternum.

In one photo, the A-lister’s cleavage was on full display as she stared lovingly at the toddler.

She Went Full Corpcore

Leaning into the corpcore look even further, the Gone Girl actor contrasted the spicy blazer with a pair of classic black trousers to complete the suit.

She accessorized with a small black handbag, and a silver and gold pendant necklace. As for glam, the supermodel opted for a glossy mauve lip and styled her long brown tresses (which, in this case, was likely a wig) parted down the middle.

Not Her First Corporate ‘Fit

This isn’t her first time embracing the corpcore trend. It’s not even her first time this month. On April 4, Ratajkowski graced the cover of Vogue Turkey in a brown oversized suit, a white and beige striped button-down, and a green and blue striped necktie.

Needless to say, the corpcore aesthetic suits her.