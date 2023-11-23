Before Christina Aguilera made chaps and undies cool in her “Dirrty” music video, she was already one of the biggest fashion risk-takers of her generation.

Case in point: she wholly embraced some of Y2K’s most controversial trends, like the notorious “whale tail,” years before it was normalized. One outfit, in particular, lives rent-free in my mind: the dress she wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Christina’s G-String Number

At the turn of the millennium, Aguilera attended the VMAs in a glitzy little black dress that would soon become famous. And when it came to incorporating saucy elements into her ’fit, “more is more” seemed to be her entire philosophy.

Her sleeveless dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and a belly cut-out so massive, it practically turned her top into a bandeau. The gaping hole — which extended from her torso all the way around her back — made the gown look more like a two-piece ensemble.

Like most bottoms in the early aughts, her skirt — complete with a hip-grazing slit — hung low and fully exposed her navel.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The real star of Aguilera’s attire, however, was her fully-visible, G-string thong. Her skirt dipped asymmetrically on one side, allowing for the polarizing detail to stand out against her skin. To this day, despite its unyielding resurgence, the exposed thong look still has its naysayers.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Jewelry

The Burlesque star chose gold retro jewelry worthy a museum display. Her gemstone-laden choker and earrings were reminiscent of ornate, Byzantine-era pieces.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She also rocked a coiled arm cuff — another piece that evoked ancient times. The antique-inspired jewels contrasted perfectly with her extremely of-the-moment beauty look: frosted lips and cherry red streaks. Iconic.