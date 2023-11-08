While the launch of Kylie Jenner’s new fashion label certainly has the youngest Kardashian/Jenner in a luxe leather mood, her other siblings are equally into the edgy aesthetic.

For starters, Kourtney’s maternity rotation featured multiple bump-hugging leather moments. Then there was Khy’s star-studded launch party last month, which saw Kendall Jenner and Kylie both don black leather looks. Now, Kim Kardashian is channeling that same vibe.

For the 61st annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards on Nov. 6, Kardashian styled not one, but two sultry looks her leather-loving sisters would surely approve of.

Kim's Luxe Leather Look

Along with the industry’s biggest stylists, designers, and celebrities, Kardashian rolled up to the American Museum of Natural History on Monday evening to attend one of fashion’s most illustrious nights of the year.

The SKIMS founder went a surprisingly gothic glam route for the red carpet, in a custom matching set from Chrome Hearts. Kardashian’s first all-black look of the night had a mock neck top with an alluring open back, which she paired with a figure-hugging maxi skirt.

Both pieces were varnished with the brand’s signature cross motif in a plethora of leather finishes.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While Kardashian’s leather co-ord certainly set the saucy sartorial tone, it was her Pleaser platform pumps that gave the entire look a dominatrix-inspired edge.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Time For A Quick-Change

After presenting the fashion icon award to Serena Williams at the A-list affair, Kardashian was snapped heading to football player Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party just a few blocks away.

For the late-night bash, she increased the spicy vibes tenfold by trading her Chrome Hearts halter top for a plunging, lace-up design also from the label.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The corseted style, which was also adorned with the brand’s trademark pattern, coordinated perfectly with her button-embellished skirt from earlier in the evening.

While the halter left little room for accessories, Kardashian was able to add some heavy metal flare once she changed. The mogul layered on chunky silver chains accented with cross-shaped pendants — plus, subtle dangling earrings in the same silhouette.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her handbag of choice was a black and silver mini bag that tied in perfectly with her outfit’s grungy color palette.

The Vibes Were So Pamela Anderson

Kardashian’s look was quite a bold detour from her recent Chanel streak, but the vibe still felt somehow familiar. Maybe because her messy bun/leather combo is reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s skimpy selections from the ’90s.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Durning her 1989 Baywatch era, the fashion muse was known for throwing her bottle blonde locks up into a messy, yet chic bun and donning lots of moto-inspired leather — the exact outfit formula Kardashian utilized.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

This is certainly not the first time Kardashian has taken style cues from the icon. In fact, she’s been drawing fashion and beauty inspiration from Anderson for years.

She wore a similar messy up-do at the 2023 Met Gala, and for Halloween 2021, replicated the pink hat and white corset from Anderson’s 1995 Grammys after-party look (you know the one).

Her Hair Was Pure Pam: “While Kim Kardashian typically wears her lengthy strands down and pin-straight, Pam’s iconic ’90s hairstyle was the perfect complement to her equally nostalgic Chrome Hearts gown. Her intentionally piece-y curtain bangs made the look feel even more goth-chic.” — Rachel Lapidos, Bustle’s Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor

A fashion cross-over I can get behind.