Clever Bras & Underwear You Didn't Know You Needed Off Of Amazon

Get the most out of your undergarments.

Amazon
Clothing, shoes, and accessories seem to get all the attention when it comes to shopping for new items, but undergarments deserve some love, too. If you’re in the market to replace worn-out underwear, Amazon’s got you covered. The one-and-done site is full of high-quality bras and panties that not only keep you comfy and covered but also offer a little something more. From sports bras with secret zippered compartments for your phone or keys, to thongs that can prevent period leaks, here are some of the most clever bras and underwear you didn’t know you needed from Amazon.

1

These Comfy Undies That Help Prevent Period Leaks

Make period leaks a distant memory with this breathable period underwear available in packs of three. Made from a stretchy cotton blend, these innovative bottoms boast an absorbent layer, a waterproof layer, and a 100% cotton gusset. The hipsters boast full coverage in back for lots of comfort and protection.

  • Available multipacks: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2

The Wireless Bra That’s Buttery Soft & Totally Seamless

No wires? No problem. Add this wireless T-shirt bra to your cart for those days when you want to be comfortable but still feel supported. Crafted from a silky smooth nylon blend, this full-coverage bra features two-ply cups with removable inserts, a scoop-neck front, and a pull-on closure for easier wear. The fused edges make it virtually undetectable under tight tops and dresses, and the side-flex panels quickly wick away moisture from the skin to help keep you cool.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3

These Breathable Bamboo Undies That Have Lacy Trim

Some lacy underwear can feel scratchy and restrictive, but not these. Made from a blend of cooling bamboo viscose and spandex, these high-quality hipster panties are lightweight, have a 100% cotton gusset (which means they’re more breathable), and boast stretchy lace trim that adds a cute touch. The best part? They’re sold in packs of five for under 20 bucks.

  • Available multipacks: 2
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4

This Convertible Bra Made From Cooling Fabric

Convertible bras allow you to have the best of both worlds — this option has straps that can be worn straight or criss-cross, and is made from a cooling fabric that keeps you comfy when the temps rise. The four-way stretch material means it moves with you, while the thick under-chest band stays securely in place. Offered in colors like bright melon pink, heather gray, and white, this may just become your new go-to.

  • Available colors: 10
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X

5

The High-Waisted Undies That Have Nearly 57,000 5-Star Ratings

With nearly 57,000 perfect five-star ratings, these high-waisted cotton undies are a fan favorite. Shoppers love that they provide lots of coverage and are made with generous stretch. Not to mention that they also have a double-layer crotch and a fabric-covered waistband that doesn’t bunch or pinch. One elated reviewer wrote, “I'm honestly shocked. I've been on the hunt for high-waisted underwear that don't ride up and this is the best I've found, better than the nicer brands I've tried. They retain their shape nicely and are very comfy.”

  • Available multipacks: 13
  • Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

6

A Supportive Sports Bra With A Secret Back Pocket For Essentials

If you carry your phone in your hand as you jog or do reps at the gym, then you need this innovative sports bra. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, this medium-support workout bra features a hidden back pocket that's just the right size to stash your phone — or wallet and keys. It comes more than two dozen colors and styles, and features removable pads for customizable coverage.

  • Available colors: 30
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7

These Boyshorts That Have Zippered Pockets In Front

Keep your personal belongings close (and secure) with these boyshorts that feature handy front zippered pockets that are ideal for your passport, IDs, wallet, or keys. Ideal for traveling, these bottoms are made from 100% breathable cotton and have a stretchy waistband that doesn’t dig into the skin. You also don’t have to worry about sweating in these — they’re both moisture-wicking and odor-resistant.

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8

This No-Budge Adhesive Bra That’s Perfect For Backless Outfits

Chances are you have at least one dress or top in your closet that you’ve been dying to wear but can’t figure out the right bra to wear with it (it happens). If this sounds like you, consider adding this supportive adhesive bra to your Amazon cart. It’s made from skin-friendly silicone, has a handy front clasp, and boasts a super sticky surface that prevents it from sliding or slipping down. The backless design allows you to wear it with anything from tube tops and halter tops to open-back gowns and strappy tanks.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: A — G

9

These Seamless Slip Shorts That Add Coverage & Chafing Protection

Perfect for wearing under skirts and dresses, these lightweight slip shorts offer extra coverage and chafing protection when needed. Constructed from a stretchy nylon blend, these nifty bottoms boast a full-rise fit, a seamless design, and a length that falls to the mid-thigh. Offered in a bunch of neutral shades, like beige, black, white, and brown, these wallet-friendly shorts make getting dressed so much easier.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

10

This Sports Bra That Can Handle High-Impact Workouts

This full-coverage racerback sports bra gets the job done when you want to exercise in style — with the help of no-bounce support. It’s ideal for high-impact workouts, like running, jumping jacks, and jumping rope, and boasts a double-strap design to help reduce shoulder pressure. The mesh neckline keeps you cool, and an elastic under-chest band prevents the bra from shifting around. Choose from basic like heather gray, and unconventional picks like apricot or faux snakeskin.

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11

A 6-Pack Of Seamless Hipsters That Are So Smooth Under Clothes

Over 7,000 shoppers have given these colorful panties a five-star rating, and it’s easy to understand why. They are so comfortable and feature a seamless design that makes them virtually invisible under snug-fitting clothes. One shopper, who announced that these have a “perfect fit,” stated, “Love these. Super comfortable and truly seamless... IMO these are way better than VS.” Go ahead and try them out with leggings and workout bottoms to see for yourself.

  • Available multipacks: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12

The High-Stretch Comfort Bras You’ll Reach For Every Day

What’s better than one wireless bra? Four. These seamless bras are crafted with a stretchy nylon blend, wide straps, and breathable back and front mesh panels that offer extra ventilation. One of the best parts is that these bras are constructed using absolutely zero wires or hooks — so if you aren’t a fan of either, these should be right up your alley.

  • Available multipacks: 2
  • Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

13

This 7-Pack Of Ribbed Thongs With V-Shaped Waistbands

Finally, a thong that you may actually look forward to wearing. This eye-catching ribbed pick, made from a blend of cotton and spandex, features a stretchy V-shaped waistband (perfect for low-rise jeans), a double-layered cotton crotch, and high-cut legs. Offered in packs of seven, these undies are the comfy thongs you’ve been dreaming of.

  • Available multipacks: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14

A Backless Sticky Bra With Laces That Create Customizable Cleavage

A sticky, backless bra with a push-up effect? Say more. Unlike silicone adhesive bras, this one is made from a stretchy nylon blend and features front ties that allow you to adjust the bra as you please (tighten the laces if you want to create some cleavage or loosen them for a more relaxed fit). This nifty bra is offered in two-packs and is excellent for weddings, proms, and other formal occasions.

  • Available multipacks: 1
  • Available sizes: A — DD

15

A Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Laser-Cut Edges For Seamless Wear

With nearly 43,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these seamless thongs (sold in packs of five) are practically a no-brainer. They’re super stretchy, made with comfy cotton crotches, and boast laser-cut edges, which allow for more seamless wear. They also have a low rise, which makes them so easy to put on with a wide range of dresses and bottoms.

One shopper is especially fond of these panties’ barely-there feel. “These underwear are so comfortable (and I typically hate thongs) that I panicked for a second at work thinking I had gone commando,” they wrote. “Then I remembered I had these on. Soft, breathable, and feel like nothing.” Choose from solids, florals, and leopard print.

  • Available multipacks: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16

An Underwire Sports Bra That’s Sculpted For Maximum Support

From its highly structured, non-stretch panels to the adjustable hook-and-eye closure, this underwire sports bra is one to consider if you’re after next-level support. Made with a buttery soft polyester blend, this workout top has foam-lined underwire cups, a racerback design, and a wide elastic band to help with bounce control. Worn during aerobics classes or treadmill routines, this relatively inexpensive sports bra gives pricier brand-name versions a run for their money. Plus, it’s offered in colorful options like rose pink, midnight blue, and golden orange leopard — what’s not to love?

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: 32B — 42F

17

The Stretchy Boyshorts Made Without Itchy Tags

Leave it to Reebok to make sporty, seamless boyshorts that are ideal for wearing practically anywhere. They’re made with a relaxed but supportive waistband that won’t roll down, and boast a stretchy, hip-hugging fit for comfy, secure wear. They’re also made sans tags, so you don’t have to worry about any itchiness. Slip them on under a skirt, or wear them on their own while lounging at home.

  • Available multipacks: 8
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18

A Backless Top That Doubles As A Low-Impact Yoga Bra

You don’t have to sacrifice style for support, and this yoga bra is proof. Moonlighting as a crop top, it feature double spaghetti straps and a low-back design with a twist that meets in the center. The four-way stretch material is super soft and comfy, and offers low-impact support. It looks great on the mat, but it’s versatile enough for going out and lounging, too.

  • Available colors: 29
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

19

The Adhesive Thongs That Are Designed For Zero Panty-Line Looks

Designed to eliminate panty lines, these reusable adhesive thongs are truly unique — and incredibly useful. Made with a soft nylon blend, these have breathable cotton crotches and can be reused up to 20 times each before tossing them. (They can easily be hand washed in the sink between wears). From tight dresses to high-slit skirts, these inventive undies can be worn with practically anything.

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: X-Small — Medium/Large

20

This Strapless Bra Made With Smooth Fabric For A Barely-There Feel

Boasting over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this Vanity Fair strapless bra is a game-changer for gowns, halter tops, and more. Constructed from a stretchy nylon blend, this bra has lightly lined cups, a hook closure, and a silicone-trimmed underwire that prevents this undergarment from shifting around as you wear it. Plus, the smooth material is designed to not dig into skin, creating a sleek look under clothes.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

21

These Boyshorts That Help Stop Uncomfortable Chafing

Don’t let the discomfort that comes from chafing spoil a perfectly good outfit. Designed with high-quality cotton and breathable double-layer crotches, these boyshorts have thin built-in bands along the leg openings to prevent rubbing and chafing, allowing for more comfortable wear. The silky waistband won’t dig in, and a 4.5-inch inseam provides just the right amount of coverage.

  • Available multipacks: 5
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

22

This No-Fuss T-Shirt Bra With Front-Adjustable Straps

It’s no wonder this T-shirt bra by Warner’s has over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — it’s so comfy and stylish, you’ll want to wear it every day. Made with full-coverage cups, this bra has front-adjustable convertible straps (genius, I tell you) and a satin-cushioned underwire, so you don’t have to worry about digging or pinching. It also has an elongated neckline that makes it so easy to wear with any top.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: 32D — 40D

23

A 3-Pack of High-Cut Thongs Made From Soft & Breathable Bamboo

Made from OEKO-TEX Standard-100 certified bamboo viscose (this means it’s free from potentially harmful chemicals), these lightweight thongs feel as good as they look. They’re breathable, silky soft, and feature a seamless waistband that lays flat under bottoms, dresses, and more. Sold in three-packs, these tag-free, sustainable undies check all boxes.

  • Available multipacks: 4
  • Available sizes: XX-Small/X-Small — Large/X-Large

24

This Front-Closure Underwire Bra Made With Cooling Fabric

If you’re tired of wrestling with getting your bra on and off each day, consider adding this front-close bra to your cart. This pick features stretchy foam cups, supportive back and side panels, and a front hook-and-eye closure which makes for easier wear. It’s also crafted using a pretty jacquard fabric with a cooling effect, making for a bra that’s equally stylish and comfortable.

One shopper wrote, “This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn. Don't feel like I'm being tortured and the front close is a necessity with my bad shoulders. I've already ordered another one.”

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

25

These Moisture-Wicking Panties That Come In 3 Different Cuts

Take this as a sign to replace old, uncomfortable, stifling undies with these super breathable lightweight panties. Made with a stretchy nylon blend, these soft bottoms have a smooth waistband and a low-rise fit. The high cut is also a modern take on standard underwear. Available in three different styles (thong, bikini, and modern brief), these panties are an underwear drawer staple.

  • Available styles: 3
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26

This 2-Pack Of Wire-Free Bras With A Lifting Effect

You can always count on Fruit of the Loom to make top-notch underwear that doesn’t skimp on style or quality. These seamless wire-free bras offer a push-up effect without any uncomfortable wire — rather, the built-in bottom bump padding helps create lift. Sold in packs of two, the bras feature a tag-free design, front-adjustable straps (score), and ribbed bottom bands.

  • Available colors and multipacks: 11
  • Available sizes: 34B — 44B

27

The Seamless Panties That Have Adjustable Side Bands

These innovative undies feature adjustable side bands — that’s right, you can easily make the waistband smaller or larger in a cinch. These cheeky undies have a low-rise waist and high-cut legs, plus a seamless design that makes them less visible under bottoms.

One happy customer was so satisfied, they wrote, “They are probably the most comfortable underwear I have ever owned. I think the adjustable side straps are genius, and they don’t dig into your skin anywhere. Gives a seamless look without having to wear a thong.”

  • Available multipacks: 7
  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large

28

The Cult-Favorite Nipple Covers That Offer Just Enough Coverage

With a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 28,000 reviews, these nifty nipple covers are so lightweight, easy to apply, and virtually undetectable under clothing. Made from ultra-thin silicone, these waterproof covers use medical-grade adhesive to keep you feeling secure all day long. Even better? They’re reusable and can be hand washed in the sink and left out to air dry. From weddings to prom to everyday wear, this popular pick is a game changer.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups) — Large (Fits D+ Cups)

29

These Lacy Period Thongs That Can Help Prevent Leaks

Perfect for lighter period days, these protective thongs are both stylish and functional. They’re made from a high-quality stretchy cotton blend and feature an absorbent layer, a front and rear leakproof layer, and an elastic lace waistband that doesn’t pinch or dig in. Have these on hand during your period, and be prepared to be blown away.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30

These Front-Zip Sports Bras That Take The Hassle Out Of Workout Wear

Why does putting on a sports bra sometimes feel just as difficult as the actual workout? Make this wardrobe struggle a thing of the past by scooping up these sports bras that have front-zip closures. They’re made from a stretchy nylon blend, have removable bra cups, and features a strappy yet supportive back design. Not to mention this innovative pick has over 26,000 perfect ratings — it’s a must-buy.

  • Available colors: 29
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large