Clever Bras & Underwear You Didn't Know You Needed Off Of Amazon

With nearly 43,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these seamless thongs (sold in packs of five) are practically a no-brainer. They’re super stretchy, made with comfy cotton crotches, and boast laser-cut edges, which allow for more seamless wear. They also have a low rise, which makes them so easy to put on with a wide range of dresses and bottoms.

One shopper is especially fond of these panties’ barely-there feel. “These underwear are so comfortable (and I typically hate thongs) that I panicked for a second at work thinking I had gone commando,” they wrote. “Then I remembered I had these on. Soft, breathable, and feel like nothing.” Choose from solids, florals, and leopard print.