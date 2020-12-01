15 Gift Ideas For When You're Like, "What Do I Even Buy My Co-Workers?"

When it comes to holiday gifting, your work wife or office bestie has likely topped the list. But, if you’re stocking up on presents for more than one person from your company pod, you’re definitely going to want to keep the spending to a minimum. Enter these co-workers gift ideas for under $60.
Price aside, the question of what to gift your co-workers can be just as challenging. There may be new employees you're just getting to know, or others who might think a splurge is totally overdoing it. The solution? Look for boxable items that are equal parts practical and special at the same time.
Since many professionals are working from the home office these days, you might want to gift a blanket for keeping warm while typing away on the living room couch. Perhaps your co-worker would like a great notebook for writing all the important things down — be it for work or otherwise. Or maybe try a candle or house plant to make their at-home working space warm and cozy, even when they’re booked on back-to-back Zoom calls.
Ahead, find some of the best gifts for every kind of co-worker. And they’re all under $60 and starting at $13. Happy shopping!
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.