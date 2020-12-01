15 Gift Ideas For When You're Like, "What Do I Even Buy My Co-Workers?"

When it comes to holiday gifting, your work wife or office bestie has likely topped the list. But, if you’re stocking up on presents for more than one person from your company pod, you’re definitely going to want to keep the spending to a minimum. Enter these co-workers gift ideas for under $60.

Price aside, the question of what to gift your co-workers can be just as challenging. There may be new employees you're just getting to know, or others who might think a splurge is totally overdoing it. The solution? Look for boxable items that are equal parts practical and special at the same time.

Since many professionals are working from the home office these days, you might want to gift a blanket for keeping warm while typing away on the living room couch. Perhaps your co-worker would like a great notebook for writing all the important things down — be it for work or otherwise. Or maybe try a candle or house plant to make their at-home working space warm and cozy, even when they’re booked on back-to-back Zoom calls.

Ahead, find some of the best gifts for every kind of co-worker. And they’re all under $60 and starting at $13. Happy shopping!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 The Cashmere Scarf Cashmere Stole Uniqlo $30 See on Uniqlo A scarf is always a stellar holiday gift, especially as the temperature begins to truly drop. Uniqlo is a great resource for all things affordable cashmere, when you’re looking for something that is luxe but doesn’t break the bank.

2 The Notebook Notebook N°4—My Brilliant Ideas Sloane Stationary $40 See on Sloane Stationary Because you know your co-worker is brilliant, give them a notebook to keep all of those lightbulb moments — or, maybe Zoom notes — in one place.

3 The Cardigan Sponsored by H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan H&M $20 See On H&M Bundle up in this creamy, rib-knit cardigan from H&M. Oversized and seriously cozy, consider this your new favorite winter layering piece.

4 The Earrings Sparkle Bow Earrings J.Crew $35 See on J.Crew The one piece of jewelry that’s going to make the ultimate statement, especially on Zoom all day long, is a pair of earrings. Purchase a pair that will go from day to night and turn heads all the while.

5 The Houseplant Angel Vine Dot Pot Terrain $34 See on Terrain With all of the time that you and your co-worker are spending in your respective homes, a house plant is a great gift to make their everyday environment a bit more warm and welcoming…that is, while they’re working from their dining room table-slash-office.

6 The PJ Bottoms Jam Pant Happy Howlidays PJ Salvage Sizes XS-XL $56 See on Shopbop The last eight months have taught you that when working, you really only have to get dressed from the waist up. Below that, it’s pajamas or sweats, 95% of the time. Give your co-worker the gift of a festive pair of flannel bottoms that will keep them comfy through even the longest of Zoom meetings.

7 The Candle Boy Smells Petal Scented Candle Nordstrom $32 See on Nordstrom Now that your co-worker’s office is likely also their kitchen, living room, and maybe even bedroom, allow them a little solace by way of a burning candle that will get them in the zone when it comes to starting their workday from home.

8 The Tote Bag Grl & Co Good Things Reusable Canvas Tote Madewell $25 See on Madewell Grab a feel-good tote bag for when you’re out and about with enough space to hold your laptop, wallet, keys, and more. Even better, it folds up to nearly nothing for when you just need a little extra space on the go.

9 The At-Home Desk Blanket Saro Lifestyle Classic Herringbone Throw Macy's $50 See on Macy's Are they missing their desk blanket while they work from home? Consider shopping for an affordable option that they can keep on their couch to do double duty as a Winter accessory during long video conferences or late-night Netflix sessions.

10 The Beanie Fuzzy Wool Blend Beanie & Other Stories $39 See on & Other Stories Add a little color to your co-worker's wardrobe with a light blue beanie that will keep them chic and warm all Winter long.

11 The Hand Sanitizer Byredo Rinse-Free Hand Wash, Rose Net-a-Porter $35 See on Net-a-Porter Meet the most beautiful hand sanitizer you will ever find. Now that it has become a true necessity in everyone’s pocket, why not give one that smells like your most expensive rose perfume?

12 The Mug Royal Worcester Wrendale Designs Mug Spode $13 See on Spode Whether a vessel for morning coffee, afternoon tea, or something in between, you can never have too many mugs, especially when your coffee run is now from your living room into your kitchen.

13 The Fragrance Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set Net-a-Porter $30 See on Le Labo For the co-worker who likes to play with scents, offer the gift of a chic mixed bag from one of your favorite perfumery brands.

14 The 2021 Planner 2021 Planner Papier $23 See on Papier Though you might not be attending as many holiday parties, you probably have more Zoom and Face Time sessions to balance now than ever. Give your co-worker the gift of a (chic) desk planner so that they can keep their schedule up to date.