Gaining popularity on TikTok around springtime last year, the “Coconut Girl” aesthetic is essentially the outfit version of a tropical vacation.

Taking inspiration from throwback surf brands like Roxy and Billabong, the groovy, tropical look gives: I just got back from a beach vacation and I have the Instagram pics to prove it.

Think: the styles reflected in the iconic 2006 mermaid movie Aquamarine, the surfer-girl flick Blue Crush, or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Holiday in the Sun. California-based shows like The O.C. and Zoey 101 are also video mood boards when it comes to this summery trend. If she looks like she could be an extra in any one of these shows or movies, she’s a Coconut Girl.

The starter pack is fairly simple — marked by ‘20s-era Hawaiian hibiscus print, shell jewelry, bucket hats, surfer graphics, crochet details, halter tops, and more. Shop the essentials ahead.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Palmer Floral Strapless Tube Dress Frankies Bikinis $135 See on Frankies Bikinis This strapless tube dress is perfect for balmy summer nights. Pair it with platform sandals for the epitome of a “Coconut Girl.”

2 Patchwork Crochet Tote Bag Altar'd State $50 See on Altar'd State Make this colorful floral tote your go-to beach bag this summer. It gives chill vibes, with a bright, whimsical twist.

3 Emra Mini Dress Princess Polly $70 See on Princess Polly Everyone should have a crochet halter dress in their summer wardrobe — especially CGs. This striped one is reminiscent of a fiery July sunset.

4 Dahlia Crochet Hoops Free People $38 See on Free People Floral crochet earrings? Yeah, these practically scream: “I’m a Coconut Girl.”

5 Billabong Beyond The Blue Surf Shorts Nordstrom $66 See on Nordstrom Channel your inner surfer girl in these dreamy sky blue surf shorts, perfect for the water or the club.

6 Asos Design Crochet Straw Bucket Hat Asos $14.50 See on Asos A pastel bucket hat is key to the look — extra points for the beachy crochet texture.

7 Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top Abercrombie & Fitch $45 $38 See on Abercrombie & Fitch You really can’t go wrong with a floral bikini. This look is all about the florals.

8 Lovers and Friends Over The Rainbow Skirt Revolve $158 See on Revolve This cute crochet mini comes in a pastel version, too — both of which give off hella Coconut Girl energy.

10 Tularosa Hayden Crochet Pant Revolve $168 See on Revolve Slip on these crochet pants over a bikini, then add some flip-flops, and a puka shell necklace. Instant outfit.

11 Madewell x MIJU Skip Anklet Madewell $69 See on Madewell Stack multiple anklets to nail the look head-to-toe.