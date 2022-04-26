TikTok Trends

The “Coconut Girl” Starter Pack Requires A *Lot* Of Crochet

By Allie Fasanella

Gaining popularity on TikTok around springtime last year, the “Coconut Girl” aesthetic is essentially the outfit version of a tropical vacation.

Taking inspiration from throwback surf brands like Roxy and Billabong, the groovy, tropical look gives: I just got back from a beach vacation and I have the Instagram pics to prove it.

Think: the styles reflected in the iconic 2006 mermaid movie Aquamarine, the surfer-girl flick Blue Crush, or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Holiday in the Sun. California-based shows like The O.C. and Zoey 101 are also video mood boards when it comes to this summery trend. If she looks like she could be an extra in any one of these shows or movies, she’s a Coconut Girl.

The starter pack is fairly simple — marked by ‘20s-era Hawaiian hibiscus print, shell jewelry, bucket hats, surfer graphics, crochet details, halter tops, and more. Shop the essentials ahead.

This strapless tube dress is perfect for balmy summer nights. Pair it with platform sandals for the epitome of a “Coconut Girl.”

Make this colorful floral tote your go-to beach bag this summer. It gives chill vibes, with a bright, whimsical twist.

Everyone should have a crochet halter dress in their summer wardrobe — especially CGs. This striped one is reminiscent of a fiery July sunset.

Floral crochet earrings? Yeah, these practically scream: “I’m a Coconut Girl.”

Channel your inner surfer girl in these dreamy sky blue surf shorts, perfect for the water or the club.

A pastel bucket hat is key to the look — extra points for the beachy crochet texture.

You really can’t go wrong with a floral bikini. This look is all about the florals.

This cute crochet mini comes in a pastel version, too — both of which give off hella Coconut Girl energy.

Also a staple of the VSCO girl aesthetic of ‘19, the puka shell necklace is another must-have to achieve the surfer-cute aesthetic.

Slip on these crochet pants over a bikini, then add some flip-flops, and a puka shell necklace. Instant outfit.

Stack multiple anklets to nail the look head-to-toe.

Pair this vibrant yellow tank with shorts and flip-flops for a laid-back take on the trend.