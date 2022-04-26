Gaining popularity on TikTok around springtime last year, the “Coconut Girl” aesthetic is essentially the outfit version of a tropical vacation.
Taking inspiration from throwback surf brands like Roxy and Billabong, the groovy, tropical look gives: I just got back from a beach vacation and I have the Instagram pics to prove it.
Think: the styles reflected in the iconic 2006 mermaid movie Aquamarine, the surfer-girl flick Blue Crush, orMary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Holiday in the Sun. California-based shows like The O.C. and Zoey 101 are also video mood boards when it comes to this summery trend. If she looks like she could be an extra in any one of these shows or movies, she’s a Coconut Girl.
The starter pack is fairly simple — marked by ‘20s-era Hawaiian hibiscus print, shell jewelry, bucket hats, surfer graphics, crochet details, halter tops, and more. Shop the essentials ahead.
