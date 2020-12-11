Colab's Overnight Dry Shampoo Is A Game Changer

For obvious reasons, haircare hasn't been top of my priority list in 2020 – and I'm sure I'm not the only one. But 2021 is just around the corner and, with any luck, life might start returning back to normal. And if there's one beauty product that makes life run like a dream it's dry shampoo. So what if I told you that Colab were bringing out a dry shampoo you can put in overnight?

The new haircare product is the first of its kind and promises to leave you waking up without greasy roots to worry about.

But what else is new this week?

Well, if you're looking for a healthy, plumped complexion that glows while you're barefaced working from home or answering the door to the postman, then Glow Recipe's new product may be of interest. Their Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops are another first of their kind: a "skincare highlighter" that features the beauty world's most trending ingredient of the year, niacinamide.

This product works to improve the overall condition of skin with a blend of hardworking ingredients, while also giving the face that instant radiance we all crave. If wet-look, super juicy skin is your goal, this little miracle bottle is for you.

Elsewhere in new skincare this week, cult favourite Allies Of Skin has a new vitamin C serum, while Fenty Skin is finally going to be hitting stores. And to finish out the edit we've got a dreamy body set from Aesop.

Keep scrolling to discover the five new beauty hits out this week.