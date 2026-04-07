Doing the most has never been more popular. TikTok is full of “-maxxing” trends that are all about going OTT with your rituals to optimize desired results, whether that’s getting enough rest (sleep-maxxing), looking your best (looks-maxxing), or smelling good (scent-maxxing). Now, Jennifer Lawrence is ready to introduce you to your new fave for spring: color-maxxing.

J.Law’s Maximum Impact ‘Fit

While enjoying a sunny day in New York City on Monday, April 6, the Hunger Games alum stood out in casual attire comprised of not one, not two, but three vibrant colors. She paid homage to The Beatles in a vivid yellow T-shirt ($58) from Junk Food Clothing inscribed with the band’s hit song “Strawberry Fields Forever.” To complement the sunny hue, Lawrence added a striking red cardigan and coordinating white Adidas Tokyos ($90) lined with red stripes. The final colorful touch: a blue cap and near-matching jeans.

The Oscar winner did add some neutrals to the mix, in the form of her chocolate brown sunglasses and a matching Hermès Lindy bag. (The high-low styling is strong with this one.)

BACKGRID

A Color Theory Primer

Wearing combinations of bold tones isn’t exactly new. (Remember the color-blocking ensembles of the 2010s?) But Lawrence’s all-primary colors iteration feels fresh and on point for this year, especially after the combo made the rounds on runways these past couple of seasons, including at Celine Spring 2026 and Stella McCartney Fall 2026.

Lawrence’s outfit did the heavy lifting of translating the primary color runway trend into something much more wearable. Bonus: She wore basics you likely already have in your closet. If you want to take a cue from the Die, My Love star’s relaxed take, consider wearing jeans (the low-key piece can tick the blue box), and just add touches of other hues with your accessories (see Lawrence’s hat, necklace, and sneakers).

This trend is meant to be fun. Brush up on color theory with fashion and unleash your inner maxx-imalist.