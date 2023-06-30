TikTok Is Losing It Over The Power Of This Frizz-Fighting Hair Product

With the summer heat rolling in, you might have noticed your hair suddenly defying gravity. It seems that no matter how much brushing, wetting, or styling you do, your hair still ends in a static poof! You’re not the only one. Recently, a TikTok has been going viral featuring ColorWow’s Dream Coat Extra Strength that showcases just how much this product can make a difference on someone’s frizz levels.

Jonathan Monroe, a beauty and hair content creator, showcased the power of the product by splitting his hair in half, then applying the product to one side with the product and leaving the other side bare. As he sprays the Dream Coat on his damp hair before blow-drying, Monroe say to make sure to really saturate your strands with product. The final look? Shiny, glossy and wondrous. Not a strand strays from Monroe’s hair. But it’s what happens after that’s truly mind-blowing — not to mention game-changing for anyone who dreads summer’s effect on their hair. He then pours water down one side of his head — and the side with Color Wow’s Dream Coat stays magically silky and frizz-free. But to understand the this mind-blowing visual, we must understand how humidity structurally changes our hair.

What Causes Frizz?

If you looked at a hair follicle through a microscope, you would find tiny structured dots forming the shape of a tower. Those are keratins — a type of protein that act as building bricks for your hair strands. Now to connect and cement your ‘bricks’ together, the human body uses two types of bonds to connect with keratins. The first? Disulfide bonds.

Professor Rina Makarevitch and colorist Libby O’Neil explain that disulfide bonds shape each follicle and ultimately have the final say on your hair type — straight, curly, and anything in between. Disulfide bonds are structurally stronger, so they’re not affected by humidity; however, its counterpart, hydrogen bonds, are affected by moisture. Hydrogen bonds are susceptible, and it’s to the point where when your hair gets wet, the bonds break. This phenomenon allows you to blow- dry your natural hair texture into different styles because you already would’ve manipulated your hair’s shape by the time the hydrogen bonds repaired themselves.

Now that we’ve established the base information, why humidity? That damp thickness isn’t just warm discomfort on your skin — it’s wet. Even your hair feels it. Humidity, simply put, is excess water in the air, and hydrogen bonds break from that excess. Instead of normally bonding with disulfide and hydrogen bonds, the keratin molecules in your hair connect with the extra moisture in the air, causing an imbalance in the hair follicles, and hence frizz.

What Can You Do?

To avoid a frizzy situation, the key is to hydrate your hair and lock the moisture in before it fully dries. If you have dry hair, your hair will act as a sponge, soaking in the extra moisture and further breaking bonds. However, if your keratin molecules are already connected with water molecules — meaning you hydrated and locked moisture into your hair — your hair will stay frizz-free.

Color Wow’s spray uses polymer blends and glycerin to create a sealant, locking in moisture and keeping humidity out to prevent frizz and dryness to the hair — Monroe’s video just shows proof of the science at work.

