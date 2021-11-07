In my opinion, every bra in your collection should be an absolute joy to wear — but unfortunately, we live in the real world, where comfort and support don’t always go hand in hand. That’s especially true when it comes to bras for big boobs. Structured cups, rigid straps, and underwire designs are typically the most common features when it comes to supporting a larger bust, but these features don’t exactly make for the kinds of bras you’d like to sleep in (or lounge in, or spend more than four hours in). Luckily, there are designs that are doing things a little differently.

You can find comfortable bras that are actually supportive enough for big boobs, if you know where to look and you know what you’re looking for. When it comes to the “where,” Amazon is my go-to, since the site’s selection of bras is massive and size inclusive. Plus, the reviewers are super vocal about what works and what doesn't. In terms of designs that are both comfy and supportive simultaneously, these bras break the mold using genius features like satin-lined underwire that doesn’t pinch, contoured foam cups, padded straps, and more. The best news? Not one of them will cost you more than $25.

1 The Cult-Favorite Bra That Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing Warner’s This Is Not A Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon The Warner’s This Is Not A Bra has all the makings of a super supportive bra: structured underwire, full-coverage cups, a wide band, front-adjustable straps, and cup sizes up to a DDD. Still, reviewers rave that it feels like they’re wearing nothing at all, and that’s because the satin fabric is stretchy and smooth, and the comfort wire system is padded with foam to prevent digging and poking. It also comes in tons of colors and sizes, so it’s no wonder it has more than 16,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. Available sizes: 32D — 42DDD One reviewer wrote: “When they advertised that this isn't a bra, they weren't kidding. It feels as if I have nothing on! The straps and clasp are very comfortable. And I was shocked to see the memory foam covering the underwire.”

2 This Wireless Bra That’s Designed To Be Worn For 18 Hours Straight Playtex 18-Hour Full-Coverage Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon It lives up to its name, according to reviewers who report that they can wear the Playtex 18-Hour Active Lifestyle bra for 18 hours and feel no discomfort at all. That’s due to its wireless design, moisture-wicking fabric, breathable lining, and thick nonslip straps. Still, this one manages to support much larger cups because of its high sides, tall back, emphasized coverage, and wider band. Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD One reviewer wrote: “The most comfortable bra for bigger and large breasted women. It holds yet gives and is extremely comfortable. I can't handle wires, front hook ups, lace, or bras with lots of support but really hurt from beginning to end. Thanks Playtex.”

3 This Pretty Halter Bralette With Seams & Clasps JOJOANS Floral Lace Halter Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This is not your average halter bra. Instead of padding, it has double-layer mesh fabric with seams for support, and the back offers a hook-and-eye closure for a customizable fit. The halter straps are also thick and extra-stretchy to maximize comfort. Get it in your choice of several colors — or opt for a two-pack for a better value. Available sizes: Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I’m naturally a 36 DD and was apprehensive about order anything frilly. [...] I decided to take a chance and order this pretty little bra and I am so pleasantly surprised with the quality and support! It is far better than the one I have from Victoria’s Secret. Totes worth the money.

4 A Great Value On Strappy, Supportive Bralettes Pretty Seamless Wireless Strappy Back Comfort Bralette with Removable Pads (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bralettes don’t always have the necessary features to support a big bust (especially the delicate strappy bras), but according to reviewers, these strappy-back bralettes are the exception. The stretchy fabric offers light compression, the removable pads offer support, the racerback straps stay put, and the center ruching offers a little more structure. Since they come in a pack of three for $20, they’re also a great value. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I wear a 36-38 F-G, depending on brand. Ordered a 3XL and it fits perfectly! Fabric is soft and stretchy, but also thick and durable. Pads are removable. The multiple straps help distribute the weight to ease shoulder strain. Will be buying more”

5 This Sports Bra That Seemingly Does It All RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s cooling thanks to its sweat-wicking fabric, it’s supportive with its thick bands and removable cups, and it’s stylish with its criss-cross back and ample color and pattern options. The RUNNING GIRL sports bra seemingly does it all, which is why it has over 14,000 five-star ratings. Most importantly, even those with larger boobs report that this one can support them throughout their workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this sports bra. Holds the girls in well for even high impact workouts or running (34D here). It's extremely comfortable, material is soft. [...] I will be ordering more!”

6 An Affordable Wire-Free Bra That’s Easy To Adjust Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Hanes Oh So Light bra doesn’t have any wires, but unlike most other wire-free bras, it still offers a surprising amount of structure. That’s largely due to its feather-light ComfortFlex fabric and supportive foam cups. It also has adjustable straps that you can criss-cross and a stretchy mesh band with a hook-and-eye closure in the back, so you can customize the fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “This is now the best bra I own. So glad I took a chance on this purchase because I rarely find ones that are this comfortable at a decent price, even in stores. The adjustable straps you’re able to crisscross in the back is a bonus feature that I love.”

7 A Gorgeous Lace Bra With A Minimizing Effect HSIA Underwire Bra Minimizer Lace Floral Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you tend to dislike bulky padding, the HSIA floral lace bra is a must-try. It still manages to support larger boobs with both vertical and angled seams across the pad-free cups, but since it’s made from soft, stretchy lace, it is designed to have a minimizing effect. It also has a thick, smooth elastic band and four hook-and-eye closures, plus it comes in just about any color you could want. Available sizes: 32C — 44DDD One reviewer wrote: “I wear this every day. I love this bra. I have a large chest and like bras with no padding. This bra is really comfortable and not itchy.”

8 This Push-Up Bra That’s “So Comfortable” Smart & Sexy Maximum Cleavage Underwire Push up Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon A lot of push-up bras can pinch, scratch, and squeeze. That said, reviewers rave that this Maximum Cleavage bra is “so comfortable” and can be worn “all day without any digging.” It aims to add two cup sizes with its underwire and pads, and its lace fabric is absolutely gorgeous, but you can also opt for sleek satin in various colors and patterns. Available sizes: 32A — 42C One reviewer wrote: “LOVE this bra! Very comfortable, provides excellent support [and] really makes you look a couple cup sizes bigger! The material is silky [and] doesn't make your skin hot.”

9 This Stretchy Bra With Knit-In Zones Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon The wide straps, thick band, and full-coverage design definitely amplify the support, but the Bali Comfort Revolution wire-free bra has one thing most others don’t: special knit-in zones that offer mild compression without wires and padding. It also has a hook-and-eye closure in the back, so while it wears like a stretchy sports bra, it still offers a customizable fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I literally just ordered [five] more of these in different colors! It’s the most comforting bra of my life (and I have giant G-size boobs).”

10 A Full-Coverage Bra That’s Actually Sexy Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s rare to find an affordable full-coverage bra that’s chic and sexy, but the Bali Illusion Neckline bra delivers. Its sleek fabric and mesh panels marry coverage with style, while it supports larger breasts with its mesh insets, angled seams, and underwires. Its straps even detach in the back so you can wear them straight or criss-cross them to suit racerback tops. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD One reviewer wrote: “This is the third time I've bought this bra because I've worn them out! This bra fits so good. It's really sexy with the see-through accent. It's hard to find a great bra that fits this well! Worth every dollar.”

11 This Lace Bralette You’ll Want In Every Color JENNY JEN Katie Women's Triangle Cup Floral Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon It comes in eight colors already, but some enthusiastic reviewers are hoping they’ll offer more. This triangle-cup bralette skips the pads and wires and instead uses seamed cups, ultra-stretchy lace, and adjustable racerback straps for support. It’s not suitable for high-impact activities, but past buyers report that it’s one of the most supportive bralettes they’ve found, even for larger boobs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I have many of the colors! I’m hoping they offer more colors soon!! Surprisingly Great support and super attractive fit!”

12 This Pick That Uses Magic Rings Instead Of Wires Playtex 18-Hour Wire-Free Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cushioned straps minimize the pressure on your shoulders, and the full-coverage design helps to add structure for your sides, back, and breasts. Finally, the “Magic Rings” inside of the cups support without any wires. It’s really no surprise that this Playtex bra has racked up more than 50,000 ratings, especially since it has a silky satin-like finish with a pretty pattern. Available sizes: 36B — 46D One reviewer wrote: “I'm an exceptionally large breasted woman and have had difficulties finding a bra that makes me happy. [...] When I got this 18 hour bra I was completely in shock. It does all that I need it to do.”

13 The Best Bras For Sleeping Or Lounging Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom pullover sports bras are my go-to for sleeping, working from home, or lounging around the house — and judging from their 55,000-plus reviews, I’m not alone. They don’t have any wires or padding, but their double-layer cotton fabric is stretchy and compressing for moderate support. They also don’t have any clasps, tags, or adjusters, so there’s nothing to dig into your skin. Available sizes: 32 — 44 One reviewer wrote: “I wear them to sleep, work out, as a sporty crop top and over push-up bras to add an extra lift and good look for low cut shirts. I have large natural breasts and these still do the job.”

14 An Option With High Side Support Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon For side support as well as boob support, the Warner’s Easy Does It No Bulge bra is a fan favorite. Its high side panels, wider straps, and wire-free padding promote all-day comfort, while the all-over stretch fabric moves with you whether you’re sleeping, working, lounging, or running errands. So far, this one has earned a 4.4-star overall rating from over 28,000 reviewers, and it comes in tons of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “At 48 years old, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer which resulted in a mastectomy with ALND. [...] Nearly every one of my currently owned 40+ bras is hard to wear. They are all constricting, to some degree, in my armpit. This is the ONLY bra I have found that is not binding in my armpit.”

15 A Bra That’s Extremely Smooth Underneath Clothing Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Vanity Fair smoothing bra might look like it has underwire, but that’s just the curved, banded frame; in actuality, it’s entirely wire-free for all-day comfort, even if you have larger boobs. It also has seamless cups, thick no-dig straps, and a wide band made with four-way stretch fabric, so it’s virtually invisible underneath clothing. Available sizes: 34G — 40DDD One reviewer wrote: “I have worn this bra for at least a year now and it's very comfortable and looks great under clothes. [...] If you've been trying to find that really comfortable bra that looks nice too, this is the one to try.”

16 A Bra That Goes Up To A 50DD Just My Size Satin Stretch Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers who have trouble finding their bra size are in love with the Just My Size wire-free bra. Even though it skips the underwire entirely and goes up to a 50DD, it still manages to support larger busts using a stretchy satin material, seamed cups, a large band, and a full-coverage design. It also has thick straps that are adjustable in the front for convenience. Available sizes: 32C — 50DD One reviewer wrote: “I have been buying these bras for several years now. I love them. [...] I used to spend countless hours in stores, struggling to find a brand and size that would actually fit correctly--and if they did have the size, then the color would be wrong! Now I order from Amazon and get exactly what I want with two clicks of the mouse.”

17 This High-Neck Bra That Can Double As A Top CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Thanks to its high-neck halter design and longline band, this racerback bra is stylish enough to be worn all on its own. However, its full-coverage design serves another purpose: ample support for those with large breasts, especially when combined with the four-way compression fabric and built-in pads. Get it in your choice of 11 colors, and wear it as a bra or as a workout top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “Big boobs don’t move! I have Ds, hard to find a good bra. These are good for cardio /HIIT days.”

18 This Wire-Free Bra With Almost 40,000 Ratings Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Offered in countless colors, the Bali Comfort Revolution bra has earned almost 40,000 reviews on Amazon. Instead of wires, it uses ultra-thin foam cups that stretch and two-ply knit-in support on the sides and back. The straps are also thick and come together in a U-shape to prevent them from sliding off of your shoulders. Available sizes: 32B —42DD One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love these wire free bras. They give me great support and are extremely comfortable. I am a bra hater but with such a large bust I need one to function. I like these even better than a sports bra.”

19 A Supportive Triangle Bra You Can Wear As A Top Exclare Floral Lace Bralette Removable Padded Triangle Cup Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Exclare triangle-cup bralette is so pretty and unique, some reviewers have opted to wear it as a top. (Its lace longline band works especially well alongside high-waisted bottoms.) Still, whether worn alone or as a bra, it’s supportive enough for larger chests because of its seamed cups, removable padding, and durable, stretchy fabric. Get it in 10 different color options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I really like it. It's comfortable enough for all day. I feel sexy and it stays in place during light activity.”

20 This Bra & Tank That’s Been Compared To Lululemon Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The Lemedy longline sports bra is so supportive, some reviewers opt to wear it by itself as a cami top. It has a thick, compressing material alongside removable pads, so even those with a larger bust have called it “supportive” and “comfortable” simultaneously. It also comes in tons of colors and has even been compared to a similar Lululemon bra, even though it costs a fraction of the price. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “These bras are amazing! I’m a 34F and the large fits. Actually the only comfortable bra I’ve found that actually fits, is comfortable, and actually provides support.”

21 This Bra That Looks (& Feels) Way More Expensive Than $20 Bali Desire All-Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bali Desire lace bra has plenty of features that make it a great option for larger breasts: Its spacer cups support without any wires, its straps and band are both adjustable, and its all-over lace design (in your choice of almost 20 colors) is gorgeous. The back even converts to a criss-cross with a built-in J-hook, all for $20. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD One reviewer wrote: “I have searched and wasted money on so many bras trying to find a non-wire bra that would give great support. This is it! I bought two and then ordered a third one! I would give it a 10 if I could.”

22 The “Most Comfortable Bra Ever,” According To Reviewers Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lightly contoured cups that plunge for lower necklines. A well-designed, supportive underband. Cloud-like fabric. Front-adjustable straps. The Warner’s Cloud 9 bra seemingly has it all — without any wires either — which is why it’s been deemed the “most comfortable bra” by loads of reviewers. It even comes in a few stylish patterns in addition to the ample color options. Available sizes: 32A— 40C One reviewer wrote: “This is the most comfortable bra I've ever worn. [...] The thing actually holds my [breasts] up, too! I'm not sure what sort of sorcery this is, but I am a big fan.”

23 A Set Of Bras With Tons Of Stretch Vermilion Bird Women's Seamless Comfortable Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re sleeping, doing a low-impact workout, or looking for something low-hassle to wear underneath your Zoom call clothes, these seamless sports bras are well-worth the reasonable price tag. That’s because they use super stretchy, breathable fabric alongside removable pads to give you support that moves with you in all directions. The compression ruching and wide straps make them even more effective. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I have actually started wearing them around in the world, instead of my wired bras. And honestly, I'm full busted (G cup) with a narrow ribcage- I never thought I'd have a bra that I loved that doesn't have wire but these are super supportive!”

24 A Wire-Free Longline Bra With An Impressive Push-Up Effect DOBREVA Push Up Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t believe the DOBREVA push-up bra offers this much support and structure without any wires whatsoever. In place of uncomfortable metal, it has a silky longline band, push-up padding, and underwire-like seams along the under-bust. Its straps are also adjustable, widely spaced for scoop necklines, and can be criss-crossed in the back, while past buyers have described the satin fabric as “butter-soft.” Available sizes: 32A — 40D One reviewer wrote: “Fits really well. Super soft material. This is an awesome bra for those looking for a little bit of a pushup without a wire.”