44 Comfy Pieces That Are So Popular, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

Back in the 1800s, fashion and comfort did not go hand in hand. Constricting corsets and stiff skirts were the norm among women — sweatpants hadn’t even been invented yet. Lucky for us, clothing has progressed to be both fashionable and comfortable. In fact, looking chic while feeling relaxed has become so popular that Amazon can barely keep these stylish and comfortable pieces in stock.

Whether it’s a slouchy cardigan that goes with everything or a laid-back maxi T-shirt dress, all of the items below are made with soft fabrics that look great and feel even better. And I didn’t forget about shoes, either. Finding a pair of lightweight, supportive walking shoes isn’t easy, which is why these slip-on sneakers are flying off the (virtual) shelves.

Some of Amazon’s most popular clothing items are ones that can be styled for day or night. Take this sleek pencil dress for instance — simply add heels and a statement necklace to go straight from the office to after-work drinks. Likewise, these high-waisted palazzo pants can be worn anywhere from yoga, to a music festival, to a casual hangout at your friend’s house. Keep scrolling to discover these amazingly comfy clothing items that are selling like hotcakes on Amazon. Make sure to grab ‘em before they sell out.

1 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pair this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with sneakers and a floppy hat for a cute daytime look, or dress it up with heels and hoop earrings for a night out on the town. The polyester-cotton fabric is lightweight and breathable, with an elastic waistband that cinches in at your mid-section. With a relaxed fit throughout, this jumpsuit will keep you comfy and looking fierce. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 These Cushy Sandals That Are Like “Walking On Clouds” BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of lightweight slipper sandals that have thick, cushiony footbeds for supreme sole support. The ergonomic design forms to your foot, relieving pressure, and an anti-skid texture on the bottom of the shoe prevents you from sliding on the floor. “The most comfortable shoes I own, it really is like walking on clouds!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 4 — 13

3 This Empire-Waist Tunic With A Pleated Front ALLEGRACE Pleated Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon With an empire waist and a V neck, this tunic top has a classic silhouette that looks great with jeans or leggings. A pleated front detail pulls in the fabric right below your chest before flowing out to a hem that falls past the hips. This tunic comes in several vibrant patterns, including leopard print, tiger stripes, and even a whimsical butterfly pattern. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

4 Some Super Soft Joggers That Come In Fun Patterns Dokotoo Loose Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Switch up your activewear ensemble with these loose-fitting joggers that come in cool patterns including leopard spots and tie-dye. The polyester-spandex material is super light and soft, fitting loosely throughout the leg before bunching in at the ankles. A drawstring waistband keeps the joggers securely in place throughout the day, whether you’re taking a walk or hanging out at home. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 An Oh-So-Comfy Bra That’s Wire-Free Warner's Wire-Free Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make uncomfortable, constricting bras a thing of the past by investing in this wire-free one that provides great support. The thick under-chest band and wide straps keep everything securely in place, while two extra side panels make everything feel smooth and streamlined. This bra is available in several pretty shades, including lavender rose, toasted almond, and aqua rain. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 This Matching Workout Set That’s So Sleek FAFOFA 2 Piece Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel put-together at the gym, the yoga studio, or in your living room by wearing this matching two-piece workout set. Made from a ribbed nylon-spandex material, the sports bra and bike shorts are moisture-wicking and lightweight. The top has a deep scoop neck and back, while the shorts have a high-rise fit and a mid-thigh hem. Choose from classic black, blue, light orange, and more. Available sizes: Small — Large

7 A Chic Sweater With A Mock Neck Amazon Essentials Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long-sleeve sweater has a chic mock neck that’s perfect for keeping warm on chilly days. The cotton-modal-polyester material is lightweight and soft, with a close but comfortable fit that looks both refined and casual. Wear it with jeans, a pencil skirt, or even as a layering piece under a sleeveless dress. Choose from subtle solid colors, or opt for sophisticated stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

8 The Tie-Waist Sweater Dress With Lantern Sleeves R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $27 See ON Amazon Laid-back and chic all at once, this sweater dress is your new go-to for brunch, cocktail parties, and everything in between. The short dress has a rounded neckline and long lantern sleeves, with a tie-waist detail that pulls the whole look together. It’s available in tons of bold and subdued colors, including red, light blue, and khaki. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Fuzzy Cardigan With A Popcorn Texture MEROKEETY Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Chunky and oversized, this popcorn cardigan is a great layering piece during the cooler months. It has long batwing sleeves, an open front, and deep side pockets for stashing your small belongings. Curl up in this sweater on the couch with your favorite book and a cup of tea, or wear it over leggings and a tank top for an effortless ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Value Pack Of Stretchy Hipster Panties KNITLORD Lace Hipster Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon At such an affordable price, there’s no reason not to stock up on these ultra-comfy hipster panties. You get five in a pack, in an assortment of neutral colors. Made from a blend of bamboo viscose and spandex, these underwear are so soft and won’t dig into your skin. They’re perfect for wearing under dresses, skirts, and leggings, as the flat lace seams won’t create visible lines under your clothes. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Pencil Dress That Goes From Day To Night Moyabo Pencil Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Go straight from the office to after-work happy hour in this slinky pencil dress. Made from a light cotton-spandex material, the dress has a relaxed fit up top with an elastic waistband and a formfitting skirt that hits right below the knee. A round neck and three-quarter-length sleeves give this garment a classic look that’s fit for any occasion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Slouchy Cardigan You Can Wear With Everything ZESICA Batwing Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight acrylic knit material, this open-front cardigan looks good with so many different outfits. Throw it on over a T-shirt and jeans for a casual vibe, or wear it with a sundress and head to a beach bonfire. You can even bring it to the office and throw it on when it gets chilly. Choose a rich solid shade, or go for a unique color-block design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 The Swingy Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Jersey Knit Plus Size Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This jersey-knit dress is elevated by its elegant ruffled sleeves. With a round neckline and an above-the knee hem, the dress has a casual feel that’s perfect for outdoor dinner dates and weekend brunch. Add heels and a statement necklace, and you’re party-ready. Besides solid colors, this dress comes in an array of pretty florals and even a retro-inspired polka dot pattern. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

14 This Bralette With A Chic Cutout Detail Mae High-Neck Bralette With Cutouts Amazon $16 See On Amazon Lightly supportive and soft, this high-neck bralette can be worn on its own as a top or underneath a tank. The front features an eye-catching, intricate cutout pattern, with a double set of straps that cross in the back. It’s available in deep purple, dark green, and turquoise, as well as a groovy indigo tie-dye. Wear it to yoga, while running errands, or simply while lounging at home. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Flowy Pleated Dress With Side Pockets DouBCQ Pleated Dresses with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes. This classic pleated dress has a rounded neckline and a knee-length hem for an effortless, uncomplicated look. The lightweight swings around your body as you move, and the two deep side pockets conveniently store a few essentials. Choose from neutral solids, bold florals, cool stripes, and more. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 These High-Waisted Leggings That Come In 54 Colors Fengbay High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got yoga, hiking, jogging, or running errands planned for the day, these high-waisted leggings will keep you comfy and cool. The light, moisture-wicking material is super stretchy without being see-through, and there’s one inner pocket and two side pockets for keeping your small essentials close by. Not to mention, there are over 50 colors and styles to pick from — you might even want to snag a couple pairs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 These Slip-On Shoes With Memory Foam Footbeds LANCROP Walking Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon With memory foam insoles and a breathable mesh upper, these walking shoes are seriously so comfortable. The thick rubber outsole provides moderate arch support, making them perfect for running errands or strolling around town, and the streamlined, slip-on design allows you to throw these shoes on in mere seconds. Choose from a wide variety of neutral grays, browns, and whites that go with any outfit. Available sizes: 4.5 —13

18 This Maxi Dress That’s Comfy As A T-Shirt Naggoo Maxi T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a beachy look, pair this relaxed T-shirt dress with a floppy hat and sandals. The maxi-length garment has short sleeves and a crew neck, combining the comfort of a tee with the ease of a dress. Two side slits add extra airflow to your legs, and you can even knot the front of the dress for a laid-back style. Besides solid colors, it also comes in vibrant tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 A Cozy Sweater Top With A Tie Waist ZESICA Knitted Wrap Top Amazon $38 See On Amazon This wrap-front top has long, slouchy sleeves and a deep V shape in both the front and the back. There’s a tie belt that cinches in at your mid-section, with a ruffled hem that adds a flirty touch to the garment. Pair it with some skinny jeans or leggings for a versatile outfit you can wear anywhere. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 The Knit Loungewear Set That’s Perfect For Hanging At Home ZESICA 2-Piece Knit Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Look cute while working, studying, or simply chilling at home in this two-piece knit loungewear set. The pullover sweater has billowy sleeves and a cropped front, while the drawstring shorts have a slightly baggy fit. “THE BEST SET! Buy this. It’s so cute and comfy. You could actually wear the sweater with jeans in the fall and it’d look so great,” raved one customer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 These Fluffy Slippers That Are So Retro-Glam Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Treat your feet to these luxurious fleece slippers that feel so soft against your skin. The fluffy shoes have a cross-band design with an open toe that allows your feet to breathe. On the bottom, a durable rubber sole gives feet a sure grip, while the high-density memory foam insole creates a marshmallow-like cushion as you walk. Available sizes: 5-6, — 9-10

22 These Comfy Leggings That Are Never See-Through HUE Cotton Legging with Wide Waistband Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of basic cotton leggings. These ones are blended with rayon and spandex for a stretchy but never see-through fit. They have a wide waistband that sits right above your hips, and an ankle-length hem. Besides black, they come in gray, olive green, and white. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 A Lightweight Bralette With A Cult Following Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Calvin Klein is known for their comfortable, well-made basic pieces, and this cotton bralette is no exception, having earned 14,000 five-star ratings. With a racerback fit, it offers lightweight support under T-shirts and tanks, and the classic Calvin Klein logo band is the perfect nod to the ‘90s. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 These Mesh Sneakers That Are So Lightweight JOOMRA Women's Lightweight Sneakers AMAZON $46 $36 See On Amazon The patterned mesh uppers on these sneakers give them a stylish edge as well as a lightweight, breathable feel. Plus, the specially designed “flex grooves” on the soles move with your every move. A low-cut silhouette and an athletic fit gives these shoes a streamlined, sleek look. Go for a classic white or black, or switch it up with a bright red, purple, or pink pair. Available sizes: 5 — 11.5

25 A 3-Pack Of Strappy Longline Sports Bras AKAMC Cross Back Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These sports bras have a seamless design and longline silhouette that offers plenty of support, whether you wear them under tanks or on their own. Plus, they have removable padding, so you can decide how much coverage you want. You get three in a pack, at a price you can’t beat. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 This Budget-Friendly 2-Pack Of Basic Tees Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pair of crew-neck tees is a cost-effective way to add some staples to your wardrobe, and they come in solids, stripes, and even fun graphic prints. The short-sleeved tees are made from a cotton-modal blend with a hint of stretch for a slightly fitted look. Opt for classic black-and-white shades, or pick some unique hues like terra cotta, lavender, or mint. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Capri Leggings In Fun Designs Amazon Essentials Capri Active Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon These capri-length leggings are great for active days, and they come in solids as well as fun patterns like camo, color block, and florals. With a mid-rise waistband, the capris are made from a polyester-spandex blend that’s moisture-wicking and lightweight. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 A Flowy A-Line Dress That Fits Like A T-Shirt Amazon Essentials Scoopneck A-line Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a swingy dress that’s as comfy as your favorite T-shirt. With a scoop neckline and an A-line cut, the viscose-elastane material drapes around your body for a flowy, flirty fit. Pair it with crisp white sneakers for a cute but casual streetwear ensemble, or with heels for a fancy dinner date. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Corduroy Button-Down That’s Mountain-Chic Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This corduroy button-down is just begging to be worn on brisk, chilly days. It has a slouchy, oversized fit, and comes in several plaid patterns as well as rich solids like burgundy, khaki, and black. Soft and fuzzy, the the shirt can be layered over a T-shirt or worn by itself with leggings, jeans, or shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This 2-Pack Of Face Masks With Cute Heart Accents Yiiza Heart Reusable Face Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon With an adorable heart emblem on the upper righthand corner, these reusable face masks will help you show some love when the world can’t see your smile. Made from a breathable cotton material, these masks are comfortable on your face and won’t irritate your skin. When they’re ready for a refresh, simply toss them in the washing machine for a quick clean.

31 The Stretchy Jersey Bike Shorts With Rave Reviews Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfect for wearing under dresses or simply lounging around the house, these cotton jersey bike shorts from Hanes are ultra-soft and comfortable. They have a hint of spandex for added stretch, but won’t become see-through as you move. Over 20,000 customers have given these shorts a five-star rating on Amazon. “I highly recommend these! They’re super soft and breathable and really really comfy to wear,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Cool Striped Button-Down Top Farktop Striped Button Down Short Sleeve Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Light and airy, this button-down top features a laid-back notch neckline and short rolled sleeves — and it looks amazing tucked into jeans or shorts. The top features a cool inky stripe pattern in black and white, but you can also pick from other color variations, including wine red and army green. Or, if you want to get funky, you can go for a bold tie-dye print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Jogger Sweatpants With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Over 50,000 customers have given these jogger sweatpants a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with several raving about the soft, stretchy material. They have a high-rise waistband and a slightly loose fit throughout, with two pockets on either side and one in the back. One reviewer even described these as “probably the softest pants I've ever owned”. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 These Jersey Capri Leggings That Are A True Bargain Just My Size Plus Size Stretch Jersey Capri Legging Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy and breathable cotton-spandex jersey blend, these leggings are great for light workouts and days spent hanging out at home. They have an elastic waistband and a capri-length leg, with a snug but comfy fit. At such a cost-effective price, you can even stock up on a few pairs to wear throughout the week before laundry day. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

35 A Value-Pack Of Low-Cut Ankle Socks With High Ratings wernies No Show Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a low-cut ankle, these socks can be concealed under sneakers, booties, and loafers, and reviewers love them — they boast a 4.6-star overall rating after 34,000 reviews. The cotton-spandex fabric is breathable and soft, while a silicone grip on each heel keeps the sock securely on your foot. You get five pairs in a pack, in a variety of neutral shades. “Great lightweight socks, not too thick & not too thin!!” one reviewer wrote. “I've been wearing them every day since I got em!!!” Available sizes: 5-8, 8-11

36 This Long-Sleeve Workout Top That Wicks Sweat SEASUM Athletic Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from a moisture-wicking polyester-elastane material, this long-sleeve crop top is perfect for outdoor workouts. The sleeves protect your skin from sunny and windy conditions, with thumb holes for a secure fit. The quick-drying fabric has tiny mesh holes along the arms, shoulders, and sides for increased ventilation. Pick from a ton of neutral shades, or add a pop of color like lavender, sky blue, or pink. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 The Mock-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In Fun Patterns MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for wearing under skirts, jeans, and trousers, this mock turtle neck bodysuit has a sleek, close fit and a snap closure. Made from soft modal and spandex, it comes in classic black, eye-popping primary colors, and even an array of unique patterns, including bold animal prints, cute florals, vibrant tropical patterns, and groovy tie-dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 These Leggings That Look Just Like Real Jeans No Nonsense Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you crave the comfort of leggings — but the structure of jeans — you should check out these pants with a denim texture. Made from a highly stretchy cotton-polyester-spandex blend, these leggings have the look of denim without any of the stiffness. The pull-on pants have an elastic waistband, with a faux zipper fly and two functional pockets on the back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Romantic Dress With A Ruffled Front R.Vivimos Ruffled A Line Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s an A-line maxi dress that’s perfect for picnics, beachside getaways, and romantic dinner dates. Made from lightweight cotton with a smocked bodice, it has a ruffled front detail and billowy balloon sleeves that give it a totally dreamy vibe. It comes in 15 lovely shades, including light green, beige, and burgundy. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 These High-Waisted Leggings With A Flare Leg SATINA High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pair of high-waisted, fit-and-flare palazzo pants is so versatile, you can wear them nearly everywhere. Pair them with a blouse and heels for an office-ready ensemble, or dress them down with a sports bra and tank top for yoga. There’s even bold, funky pattern options that would look great with a crop top at a music festival. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 This Warm Shawl That Comes In 44 Styles Urban CoCo Color Block Shawl Scarf Amazon $30 See On Amazon When autumn and winter roll around, you’ll immediately want to reach for this cozy oversized shawl. Perfect for cozy mornings at home or keeping warm while eating outdoors, you can choose from tons of designs for a chic cold-weather look. “I LOVE these blanket shawls. They are warm and cozy and versatile. Easy to dress up a shirt and slacks,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors and styles: 44

42 The Casual Joggers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Once you experience the comfiness of these high-waisted joggers, you’ll never want to take them off. Made from a soft, stretchy polyester-spandex material, these pants have a wide elastic waistband, a relaxed fit throughout the hip and leg, and cuffs at the ankles. The two deep side pockets provide the perfect place to stash your small items. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 These Fan-Favorite Levi’s Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon A hint of elastane gives these Levi’s skinny jeans the perfect amount of stretch, and they boast a classic mid-rise waist and ankle-length hem. Over 30,000 customers have given these jeans a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with several reviewers raving over their snug but oh-so-comfy fit. “I will say that these are the best fitting skinny jeans I’ve worn yet, and for the price I’d give this brand a try,” wrote one customer. Available sizes: 2 — 28

