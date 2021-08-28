Now that work from home is becoming the standard for many industries, staying comfy is more important that ever. Your favorite sweatpants and college sweatshirt are cozy to be sure, but they might be lacking a little in the style department (no offense.) For me, knowing that I put some effort into my look is important, even if I’m wearing loungewear. Picking out a fashionable outfit helps me get motivated and puts me in the right mindset to start my day. Experts even say that dressing up for working from home can boost your productivity and help you set boundaries between your professional and personal time (not to mention, you’ll look great in Zoom meetings).

Over the past year, comfy clothes and loungewear have had a serious renaissance, so there are more options on the market for work-appropriate loungewear than ever before. It’s not just sweatsuits either: Anything and everything comfortable and cute is exploding right now, like this pleated midi skirt with an easy silhouette and — wait for it — pockets. Though of course, if your sweats need a refresh, try these cuffed joggers with some elevated details. There are tons of options out there to fulfill all of your comfy and stylish needs: Keep scrolling for all the deets.

The Not-So-Basic Button-Down Shirt Everyone Should Own Runcati Button Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon One wardrobe staple that should be in everyone’s closet is a classic white button down shirt. You can pair it with practically anything, no matter the occasion: Jeans, slacks, a pencil skirt, a swimsuit, you name it. Made from a breathable cotton/polyester blend, this shirt features a spread collar and sleeves that can be worn long or rolled up to three-quarter length. - Available Colors: 16 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Five-Pack Of Ultra-Comfortable Thongs You’ll Want To Stock Up On VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The old saying “If you like it, buy it in every color” has never been truer than when applied to underwear — and hundreds of reviewers rave about how comfortable and soft these are. The seamless thongs in this floral five-pack won’t dig into your skin and will remain concealed even under tight garments like compression leggings. - Available Options: 8 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Multi-Pack Of Face Masks Comes In Bold Patterns & Fits Comfortably All Day Long HOPE LOVE SHINE Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket (5 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Coordinate your mask with every outfit, courtesy of this five-pack of cotton face masks. With five different colorful patterns to choose from, your work or going out ensembles will never know what hit them. Each mask has two layers and an insert pocket for filters, and each one contours around your nose and chin for all-day comfort.

These Relaxed Fit Boyfriend Jeans Will Make You Re-Think Your Denim Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon Your new favorite jeans await you in these cuffed boyfriend jeans by Lee. A mid-rise cut, straight leg, and built-in cuff with a raw hem make them comfortable and easy to dress up or down. One reviewer wrote: “These have become my favorite, go-to jeans...They’re comfortable with just the right amount of stretch.” - Available Options: 4 - Available Sizes: 6 – 18

This Tie-Waist Knit Dress That Makes It Look Like You Tried Way Harder Than You Actually Did PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the days you feel like dressing up, look no further than this tie-waist knit dress. With elevated details like lantern sleeves and a knotted waist, it’s a stylish dress for work or going out. The breathable knit means you can wear it over several seasons. - Available Colors: 23 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

These Leggings Look Just Like Jeans & Feel Like, Well, Leggings No Nonsense Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon If the idea of wearing actual denim feels impossible in this day and age, try swapping your favorite pair of skinny jeans for these denim leggings. They offer the look of denim but are comfortable enough to wear as loungewear. If you’re not convinced, look to the nearly 16,000 five-star ratings that back them up. - Available Colors: 3 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Just-Casual-Enough Swing Dress Was Made For Hot Summer Days MOLERANI Casual Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Swing dresses are some of the breeziest pieces of warm-weather apparel you’ll ever own. Slip this lightweight, sleeveless dress on for those days that you simply can’t be bothered, and you’ll be comfortable and look stylish. Sounds like a win-win to me. - Available Colors: 45 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Cotton Undies Will Become Your New Everyday Pair Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When did you last buy new underwear? Better stock up on a solid set of cotton bikini ones. This six-pack contains several shades of fuller-coverage, low-rise undies that are comfortable and stretchy for everyday wear. Nearly 60,000 reviewers swear by these, noting that they’re buttery soft and super affordable to stock up on. - Available Options: 23 - Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

These Jersey Bike Shorts Bring Back A ‘90s Trend In A Big Way Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Taylor Swift must have been talking about bike shorts when she said “I come back stronger than a ‘90s trend.” Whether you’re channelling Princess Diana or Hailey Bieber, you’ll love how easy these Hanes jersey bike shorts are to style. They’re the perfect no-muss-no-fuss addition to your wardrobe that you can wear anywhere, from a sunrise hike to a late morning brunch. - Available Options: 2 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Soft, Basic V-Neck Tee That Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About MIHOLL V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This short-sleeve V-neck t-shirt deserves a place in your dresser purely for how versatile it is. Pair the loose-fitting tee with jeans or shorts, under a blazer or cardigan, tuck it into a skirt — the possibilities are practically endless, and you’ll find yourself reaching for its soft cotton blend feel year-round. - Available Colors: 45 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Classic Racerback Tank With Some Updated Details Meladyan Racerback Cropped Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this modern variation on a longtime favorite racerback tank. Comfortable enough to sleep in but stylish enough to wear out, this cropped ribbed tank is an easy-to-style basic. Some color options come with contrast stitching, a thoughtful detail that won’t go unnoticed. - Available Colors: 31 - Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

This Simple T-Shirt Dress Will Quickly Become The Base For All Your Favorite Outfits Daily Ritual Jersey Boxy T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon When in doubt, this jersey T-shirt dress will never steer you wrong. Pair it with sneakers and a fanny pack around your torso for a sportier look or add sandals and jewelry for something a bit more feminine. Either way, with the ultra-soft fabric and easy silhouette, it’s sure to become a staple piece in your wardrobe. - Available Colors: 12 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Tie Dye Dress Takes Boho-Chic To The Max MakeMeChic Tie Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boho-inspired fashion is made easy in this tie-dye maxi dress. With a rounded split seam, deep V-neck, and ultra-comfy polyester blend fabric, you’ll stand out in a crowd while staying comfy. Though this dress leans casual, you can easily dress it up with heels or boots or by adding bold accessories. - Available Colors: 40 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Basic Cotton Tee With Available In Over 20 Colors Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon A solid-colored, short-sleeved tee shirt is just what the doctor prescribed for easy, comfort-focused WFH apparel. It’s ultra-soft thanks to 100% cotton construction, and the classic crewneck style is wearable with any style. - Available Colors: 21 - Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

This Face Mask Makes Even This Necessary Accessory Look Bougie ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your mask stash with this mulberry silk face mask for a soft feel and luxe look. Silk is gentle on the skin, and those with sensitive or acne-prone skin may find it is much more comfortable for long-term wear. Reviewers report it helped alleviate rashes from wearing other masks. Adjustable ear loops and a nose wire offer a snug fit. - Available Colors: 12

This Easy, Cotton Cami Tank Is Perfect For Layering Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyday comfort doesn’t get easier — or more affordable — than this Hanes cami tank. Reviewers love this classic style with a built-in bra for wearing under other shirts or by itself on casual days. It has just the right amount of support for low-impact movement or lounging and is cut from a thick, durable cotton. - Available Colors: 4 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Calvin Klein Bralette Is A Longtime Author Favorite Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $24 See On Amazon The Calvin Klein modern cotton bralette is a classic with the cut of a racerback sports bra and the feel of a bralette, and its support is a happy medium between the two. I’m constantly reaching for it to wear while working or lounging around the house, and it never feels like it’s digging into my shoulders. Plus, who can resist the rainbow of colors available? - Available Colors: 20 - Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X

A Soft, Cozy T-Shirt Dress That’s A Fan Favorite MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this soft and flowy t-shirt dress to your next family dinner, picnic in the park, or just around the house. Short sleeves, a relaxed fit, and wide color selection make it the perfect casual dress for a variety of occasions. To mix up the silhouette, try knotting it at the thigh or adding a belt at the waist. - Available Colors: 43 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Relaxed Cotton Tank You Can Wear To The Gym Or The Grocery Store Hanes Cotton Tank Amazon $5 See On Amazon A slouchy tank like this one from Hanes could be the missing equation in your closet. Save it for workouts, or pair with jeans and sneakers for an everyday look. The 100% cotton fabric is soft and comfortable, and the scoop neck and wide tank straps are easy to wear. - Available Colors: 6 - Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

This Maxi Dress With A Side Slit & Pockets GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon A dress that you can throw on for most any occasion? You’re going to love this split-seam maxi dress so much. Amazon customers love it too — it has over 26,000 five-star reviews, one of which reads: “The fabric is super comfy & stretchy so I plan to get a lot of wear out of this dress as [my baby] bump grows! I highly recommend ordering one!” - Available Colors: 45 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Pair Of Pants That Look Like Slacks But Feel Like Leggings GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re headed back to the office after WFH, then you absolutely need a pair of these pencil pants to spice up your office wardrobe while still providing that work-from-home comfort. Bow details at the waist and ankles give it personality, along with the slightly cropped length. One reviewer said they were “like yoga dress pants.” - Available Options: 37 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Multi-Pack Of Headbands With More Colors Than You Could Ever Dream Of Jesries Elastic Headbands (12 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You could wear a new color of this 12-pack of elastic headbands every day for nearly two weeks before running out. Not only are there a multitude of colors, but you can wear them in different ways, too. These versatile cotton headbands are great for workouts, taming flyaways, or incorporating some fun accessories into your everyday style.

A Matching Sweatsuit That Will Become Your WFH Uniform PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking good and staying relaxed has never been easier than donning this two-piece matching sweatsuit. A pair of joggers and a crew neck make up the set, so all you need to complete the look is a pair of cute sneakers and a cup of coffee. You’ll stay comfortable all day long, and they’re cute enough that you won’t mind running some after-work errands in them, too. - Available Colors: 34 - Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Classic Pair Of Skinny Jeans That Are Also Super Comfortable Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can trust that these signature Levi’s skinny jeans will look good with practically anything, whether it’s your favorite blouse or a vintage tee. The mid-rise height and stretchy cotton blend are comfortable for all-day wear, and you can choose from three lengths for a great fit. - Available Colors: 10 - Available Sizes: 2 — 28

This Tank Bodysuit In A Bunch Of Neutral & Bright Colors ReoRia Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon When all else fails and you find half of your clothes strewn across the floor, reach for this racer back bodysuit. The high neck, sleeveless design, and snap fastenings make it easy to throw on and pair with nearly anything in your closet, from high-waisted jeans to sweats. - Available Colors: 13 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Pair Of Super Cozy Faux Fur Slippers Perfect For Lounging Parlovable Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These plush criss-cross slippers are easy to, ahem, slip on, and are made from cozy faux fur with a memory foam insole. Slide them on at the end of a long day to relieve some pressure on your precious feet. - Available Colors: 8 - Available Sizes: 5 — 10

These Bootcut Yoga Pants Are Perfect For Lounging (& Workouts Too) Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon No one needs to know if you’re actually doing yoga in these bootcut yoga pants, or if you’re just wearing them while hanging around the house. There are two large pockets on either side, and they come in a high rise cut that comfortably stays in place. One happy reviewer wrote “I have been searching for boot-cut, a waist that didn't cut into the ribs, 4-way-stretch, *with Pockets* for the longest time!...I will be ordering more!!” - Available Colors: 18 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A High Neck Romper With Some Elegant Details MEROKEETY Halter Neck Romper Amazon $29 See On Amazon On the other hand, if you’re in need of something a bit dressier, look no further than this halter neck romper. It has sweet details like a keyhole opening in the back, and the high neckline makes it easy to layer jewelry over the top and elevate the look. - Available Colors: 16 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Leopard Print Tee That You Can Wear Casually Or Dress Up BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon The fun print and not-too-fitted but not-too-loose style of this leopard print T-shirt means the possibilities for styling are practically endless. One reviewer wrote: “It’s long enough to wear with a pair of jeans/shorts front tucked, knotted or it can be left out without swallowing you and looking like a tunic. I even feel that I’d wear this with a pair of dressier pants or throw a blazer over it.” Take note that for a slightly baggier fit, many reviewers recommend ordering a size up. - Available Options: 15 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

This Fun & Flowy Miniskirt You Can Wear Well Beyond Summer Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ultra-feminine ruffled skirts like this one make dressing for warm weather so comfortable, and you’ll always look like you tried way harder than you did. The details really make this skirt pop: It features an elastic waistband, an adorable print, and tiered ruffles that move softly as you walk. You can even repurpose it in the fall and winter by tucking in a turtleneck or knit sweater and replacing your sandals with boots. - Available Options: 35 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Midi Dress With Chic, Subtle Stripes MEROKEETY 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Slip on this striped balloon sleeve midi dress and hit the farmer’s market in style. Featuring an empire waist, built-in pockets, and three-quarter length sleeves, you’ll look adorable with a floral bouquet and fresh produce on your arm. - Available Options: 19 - Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

A Vacation-Ready Romper Fit For The Beach Or The Bar REORIA Scoop Neck Romper Amazon $29 See On Amazon Seize the last of warm summer weather in this scoop neck romper. It’s lightweight with wide leg shorts and a drawstring waistband for flexible fit. Stretchy enough to be active in, soft enough to lounge in, and cute enough to wear sightseeing, you’ll want to add a few colors of this adorable romper to your suitcase for your end-of-season trips. - Available Colors: 16 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

These Super Soft Joggers With Cuffed Ankles Leggings Depot Jogger Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lazy days at home call for sweatpants: To be specific, these cuffed joggers with over 54,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said the texture was like “If microfiber and velvet had a baby,” which is a testament to how soft they are. The slim fit means they work excellently for athleisure outfits, and there are nearly 200 — yes, you read that correctly — options for the color and pattern. - Available Options: 196 - Available Sizes: Small – 3X

A Lacy Plunge Bralette In Lots Of Colors Smart & Sexy Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Everyone needs a little something lacy in their lingerie drawer: Why not start with this super affordable and pretty bralette? From the deep V to the wide bottom band, it’s a bralette that nearly looks like a cute crop top. Wide straps offer extra support, and the bra comes with removable cups, too. - Available Options: 10 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Boho Mini Dress With A Ruffled Skirt ECOWISH Lace Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon So many dainty details make this beautiful lace mini dress stand out. Tiered ruffles, a knotted back with a flirty cutout, a deep V neck, and a boho-inspired lace bodice. It’ll quickly become your go-to dress for a cute look. - Available Options: 29 - Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

A Longline Sports Bra Tank That’s Comfortable & Supportive THE GYM PEOPLE Wirefree Padded Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your next workout won’t be complete without this longline sports bra. It looks like a cropped workout tank, but has a built-in, full coverage sports bra made to hold you in place during even your most intense workouts. Not to mention, it looks great with high-waisted leggings and is such an affordable price, you’ll want one in every color. - Available Colors: 15 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Pleated Midi Skirt With A High Rise & Pockets EXLURA Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon A multi-seasonal statement piece that looks good with nearly everything? Say no more. This pleated midi skirt with a paperbag waistband and an adorable polka dot pattern is a year-round wardrobe staple. Pair it with a cropped tank and sandals in the summer, or boots and a long coat in the fall — you get the idea. Either way, you’ll love the high rise and side pockets. - Available Colors: 9 - Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

These Pullover Sports Bras Offer Comfort & Support At A Really Affordable Price Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t sweat over your workout gear: Keep it sleek and simple in these Fruit of the Loom cotton sports bras. The three-pack includes different colors of the same full-coverage, spaghetti strap bras that won’t dig in, chafe, or ruin your gym flow. - Available Options: 28 - Available Sizes: 32 – 44

A Pair Of Sandals That Only Fit Better The More You Wear Them FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once you start wearing these double buckle slide on sandals, you won’t want to stop. That’s because the rubber-like material molds to the shape of your feet, so they’ll fit better and become more comfortable the more you wear them. The all-white style looks super bougie, but if that’s not your thing, there are tons more colors and patterns to choose from. - Available Options: 46 - Available Sizes: 6 – 11

These Sandals Are Birkenstock Knockoffs – And Amazon Customers Absolutely Love Them CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Comfort is key when it comes to footwear, which is why shoppers can’t get enough of these cork footbed sandals. Not only do they strongly resemble a certain hippie-chic sandal brand at a fraction of the price, the suede and cork insoles contour to your feet as you break them in, meaning they’ll only get easier and easier to wear. Don’t just take my word for it: they’ve earned over 30,000 five-star ratings. - Available Colors: 15 - Available Sizes: 5 – 13 Wide

This Triangle Bralette Offers Comfort & Just The Right Amount Of Boost Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Then there’s the Calvin Klein modern cotton triangle bralette. The shape makes it my go-to for wearing with any deep V top, and adjustable straps hold you up without any discomfort or digging in. Plus, the hook and eye closure means it’s adjustable. - Available Options: 7 - Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large

A Tunic Tee To Complete Your Work-Appropriate Wardrobe BELAROI Tunic T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Autumn is quickly approaching, and with it comes the return of tunic tees like this one. It provides a bit more length coverage than typical tees, so it works great for the office or school without sacrificing on style. Stock up on one of the many colors and patterns to match all your pants, leggings, and skirts. - Available Options: 36 - Available Sizes: Small — 5X

A Comfortable, Lacy Bra That Actually Supports Your Chest Bali All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stylish bra that doesn’t sacrifice on support OR comfort, this lace bra has your back (and your front.) There are absolutely no wires, but it does have spacer cups that hold to your natural shape. Full coverage lace adds some flirty fun, too. - Available Options: 13 - Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

A Corduroy Button Down You’ll Reach For Nonstop On Cooler Days Astylish Corduroy Button Down Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon The only limits for styling this corduroy button down top are your imagination. Wear it buttoned up on its on, layer it open over a graphic tee, tuck it into a skirt – you name it, this top will look good doing it. This classic style is perfect for chilly fall layering, whether you’re in the office or running errands. - Available Options: 13 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Wide Leg Pants Will Make Even Lounging Look Fashionable Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your sweatpants drawer a little fashionable upgrade with these wide leg palazzo pants. Featuring a flared leg and high-waist cut, these on-trend pants are great to pair with a crop top, a longline bralette, or your favorite cozy sweater. - Available Options: 33 - Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

A Babydoll Blouse With Some Adorable Design Details Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This absolutely adorable babydoll blouse is perfect for pairing with skinny jeans or slacks. The ruffled cap sleeves, high neckline, and fun dot pattern give it some memorable style. Reviewers report that because of the babydoll silhouette, its fit is flexible and can even work as a maternity top. - Available Colors: 16 - Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

A Solid Maxi Dress You’ll Want For Lightweight Layering Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pick up this short sleeve maxi number , and slip into one of the comfiest dresses you’ll ever own. With lightweight fabric and long length, it looks great with a denim jacket or cardigan layered over the top. One reviewer wrote: “This dress is so comfortable and easy to wear. I love the flowy soft fabric, it has a lot of stretch.” - Available Colors: 7 - Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

An Eye-Catching Romper With A Fun, Angular Print Angashion V Neck Romper Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a statement piece, try this V-neck printed romper. A flared hem blurs the line between dress and romper while the navy and white geometric print adds flair to your ‘fit. Pair it with an eye-catching bralette underneath for a boho-inspired look. - Available Options: 13 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large