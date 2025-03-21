OG Selenators know that Selena Gomez’s most iconic role was playing Alex Russo, a teenage witch on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. However, on her recent outing to promote her album I Said I Love You First, she channeled a different iconic mythical creature altogether: a vampire. As in, the iconic “Vampire Dress” popularized by Thierry Mugler in the ‘80s.

Selena’s LBD

Since Gomez announced her latest album drop, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for her March 21 release date, especially after learning she worked on it with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, adding another layer of interest. Thankfully, she delivered, giving fans more insight into their project and love story with an eventful press tour with the producer. As with anything she does, she’s been doing the TV show circuit in style, and her latest number may just be her best yet.

On Thursday, March 20, the couple appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, chatting about their engagement bloopers and more. While the story of her almost skipping her proposal is fascinating, her outfit — one pulled out from the fashion archives — was the most eye-catching of their appearance.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Styled by Erin Walsh, the 44-year-old LBD is archival Mugler. Crafted in a luxe velvet, it featured a uniquely sculptural neckline. The silhouette was a strapless pointy V-neck, hence the “vampire” moniker. It featured a bit of a plunge, which then curved exaggeratedly into poofy off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The bottom half of the dress also boasts a mini peplum, aka the flared waist silhouette that Gen Zers relegated to “cheugy” purgatory. If the dress looks familiar, that’s because Natalie Portman and Sydney Sweeney both previously rocked it at various events.

Her Second Look

Making the most of her press tour, she changed into another ensemble that same day. Though it wasn’t quite as vampy, she still leaned into blacks in edgy leather co-ords. She wore a cropped jacket and matching miniskirt with a gold chain trim detail. Underneath, her turtleneck top in the same inky hue peered through.

Though she changed the main ’fit, she kept the accessories the same with sheer black tights and pointed-toe Louboutins.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

S/O To Her Bedazzled Fiancé

Blanco, meanwhile, wore a look that was completely antithetical to Gomez’s vampy vibe. Instead, he wore a pastel purple button-down that was both beaded and bedazzled. (Peep those flower-shaped buttons made out of crystals.) For his bottoms, the producer also went the embroidered route in jeans with a beaded floral pattern. Even his accessories were fruity — layered gold chains with hearts, stars, and colored gemstones.

You love to see a stylish duo.