Cotton Underwear That Actually Looks Super Hot

When you think of alluring underwear, you probably think of something racy, lacy, and uncomfortable to wear for more than a few minutes. Maybe there are even straps, mesh, or buckles involved. And no shade to those styles — they have a time and a place. But it can be hard to feel like a million bucks when you're being pinched, itched, or made to feel like a piece of dental floss. And there’s something to be said for undies that are both hot and comfortable, about looking your best when you feel your best.

Pairs of underwear that look hot and feel soft might feel totally elusive. But I’ve found 24 pairs of cotton underwear — indisputably one of the most comfortable fabrics known to humankind — that also deliver on style.

These aren’t boring ol’ packs of briefs. These are panties you can wear on a date without spending all night shifting uncomfortably in your seat, or that you can wear to lounge around the house when you still want your partner to look at you with bedroom eyes. No matter your size, your style, or your cut preferences, I’ve got you covered with these 24 options — metaphorically speaking.

1 The Calvin Klein Bikinis With A Classic Design Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’ve been obsessed with Calvin Klein’s selection of bras and undies for years now. Their modern cotton bikini panty comes in a ton of colors, is super cozy, and has just the right amount of cheekiness. Featuring their impossible-to-miss flexible logo waistband, these undies have a 100% cotton gusset, so they have comfort and hotness on lock. Go ahead, pretend you’re in your very own #MyCalvins campaign while you’re posing in the mirror. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 31

2 A 6-Pack Of Breathable Cotton Thongs With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon The classics stick around for a reason: This six-pack of cotton stretch thongs are traditionally-cut and made from stretchy, breathable cotton. Made of primarily breathable cotton with a hint of stretchy spandex for added comfort, these are great for everyday wear, especially under jeans or leggings. Available sizes: 1X Plus – 6X Plus

Available styles: 6

3 This Pack Of Full Coverage Hipsters With A Sweet Lace Trim Gneph Underwear Cotton Hipsters (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon The lace trim on this five-pack of cotton hipsters is just the icing on the cake, especially when you consider the breathable material, tagless design, and pretty color selection. The waistband is soft and promises not to roll up or down. With fuller coverage in the booty, these stretchy underwear can take you from work straight to date night — no outfit change required. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 4

4 These Hi-Cut Briefs With 21,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Show off in these high leg brief underwear that channel the 1980s in all the right ways. The hi-cut bikinis have just enough stretch, and comfortably rest just below the belly button. They boast a 4.6-star rating and over 21,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers love the not-too-thick, not-too-thin fabric, the just below the belly button rise, and the quality for the price. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 20

5 A Set Of Strappy String Thongs That Are Perfect For Showing Off FINETOO Cross Strap Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With underwear that looks as good as these cross strap panties, you’ll want to show them off. Let the six-pack of fiery thongs hang out above a pair of low rise pants, revealing the hip-hugging logo straps. Created with four-way stretch and 95% cotton, these racy thongs will make you look and feel fiery. Available sizes: X-Small-Small – Large-X-Large

Available styles: 1

6 A 6-Pack Of Hipsters With A Pretty Lace Waistband Altheanray Lace Hiphugger Panties Bikini Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon The pretty lace waistband on this six-pack of 95% cotton hipsters is the star of the show. They don’t dig in or roll down, and bring both the romance and the comfort with plenty of stretch throughout thanks to a touch of spandex in the fabric. These work perfectly as a basic plus pair of undies when you want a little flair, but require something suitable for all-day wear. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 5

7 These Calvin Klein Hipsters That Are Great For Every Day Of The Week Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Logo Hipster Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon This variation of Calvin Klein’s best-selling underwear is designed to be full coverage, and comes in a hot pink as well as several softer, neutral shades. The logo waistband hits just below the belly button, with full cheek coverage that stays put all day long all while making you feel cool and confident. Available sizes: 1X – 3X

Available colors: 5

8 A Pair Of Champion Boyshorts That Are Sporty & Chic Champion Daywear Boyshort Amazon $13 See On Amazon For the ultimate lazy yet cute weekend look, try these Champion daywear boyshorts. Made with moisture-wicking soft cotton stretch fabric, these thin shorts move with you and look amazing doing it. The signature Champion logo waistband looks especially good peeking out the top of your sweats or shorts. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 6

9 These Barely There String Bikinis With Sweet Details Camelia String Bikini Cotton Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These barely-there string bikinis are as luxurious as they are suggestive. Low rise with plenty of stretch, these undies have fuller booty coverage but only a string waistband at the sides, giving them some extra bedroom appeal. They’re super soft, sweet, and saucy – and with details like ruffle trim and a bow at the front, they’re perfect for looking your best without looking like you tried too hard. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available options: 7

10 A Set Of Lacy Mid-Rise Hipsters That Are So Comfy K-Cheony Cotton Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Reviewers love these cotton hipsters for their forgiving fit that doesn’t sacrifice at all on looks. They’re lightweight and breathable, with comfortable leg and waist holes that don’t dig in. Meanwhile, the fashionably wide lace waistband hits below the belly button to offer moderate tummy support. They’re tagless and designed not to ride up or down, so you’ll stay comfortable no matter what you’re doing in these subtly hot undies. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available styles: 3

11 A Pack Of Basic Bikinis That Reveal Just A Little Booty JUST MY SIZE Cotton Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, the most basic undies are the best, and this five-pack of bikinis are no exception. They come in a variety of solid colors, with a low-rise waist and a high-cut leg that teases just enough cheek. Comfortable and lightweight, these pairs of 100% cotton underwear are just what you need for an everyday confidence boost. Available sizes: 9 – 14 Plus

Available styles: 2

12 These Hipster Panties With Lace Detailing Warner's Blissful Benefits Cotton Stretch Lace Hipster Panties Multipack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Practical yet cute is the name of the game for these cotton stretch lace hipster panties. The three-pack has a wide lace waistband, adding to the sleek, smooth silhouette, with just enough stretch so it doesn’t cause discomfort. Reviewers love that these panties don’t give them wedgies or roll down, making them great for working out or running around town. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 5

13 A Pack Of Ribbed Thongs That Hug Your Hips FINETOO Low-Rise, V-front, Cotton Thong (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s something so effortlessly cool about the V-cut of these low-rise thongs. The ribbed cotton fabric shapes and hugs your curves, sitting just at the hips. They’re breathable and snug, so they wear well under leggings and other athletic wear to help you look and feel your best. This convenient pack of seven gives you a different color to wear every day of the week. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 6

14 These Adorable Lace Trim Panties That Show Off Just A Little Cheek Emprella Cotton Cheeky Panty (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Scalloped lace hems make these cotton cheeky panties really stand out. A bikini cut with medium booty coverage shows off just enough, so you can feel good whether you’re walking around or getting busy in this eight-pack of underwear. Reviewers say these are soft, comfortable, durable, and don’t show through your clothes, making them an ideal way to restock your intimates drawer. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 4

15 These Not-So-Basic String Bikinis With A 4.7-Star Rating Jockey Elance String Bikini 3-Pack Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a no-frills pair of underwear that still brings the fire, this pack of string bikinis was made for you. Made from 100% comfy, breathable cotton, these panties boast a whopping 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews, so you know they’re worth the investment. They offer fuller coverage while still looking contemporary and hot. Available sizes: 4 – 7

Available styles: 18

16 A Calvin Klein Thong That’s Worth The Hype Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon This splurge-worthy thong from Calvin Klein is not only hot, but soft and comfortable too. With a wide logo waistband, this cotton-blend thong has plenty of stretch to help hold its shape over time. This timeless, classic piece of underwear has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with one reviewer saying they’re worthy of all the praise they get. “Y’ALL. I used to roll my eyes when I saw people in their Calvin Klein undies. But let me tell you something. This thong is the most comfortable undergarment I have ever put on my body. The waist band is stretchy and not at all constricting,” they wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large Plus

Available colors: 33

17 A 10-Pack Of T-Back Thongs That Show It All Off FINETOO T-back Low-Rise Thong Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If no-show underwear is what you seek, this 10-pack of T-back thongs is what you want. The micro-coverage G-strings won’t show through tight clothing, but that doesn’t mean they’re uncomfortable: They’re still 95% cotton, so they’re breathable and soft on the skin. Customize how they fit by adjusting the string waistbands — they have plenty of stretch thanks to a little bit of spandex in the fabric. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 4

18 These Tagless Lace Bikinis With Anti-Slip Properties Esteez Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties - Lace Trim - 6-pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slip into this six-pack of cotton stretch underwear for something simple, sleek, and soft on the skin. Meticulously-made, these tagless panties feature a soft lace waistband and design details that prevent slipping, so you’re sure to reach for these as often as possible. They’re even moisture-wicking for the ultimate all-day comfort. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 7

19 These Simple Lace-Trimmed Boyshorts With Comfy Leg Holes Maidenform Dream Cotton with Lace Boyshort Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you prefer something full-coverage that you can lounge around in, these Maidenform boyshorts are perfect for you. A wide lace waistband and super-soft cotton blend fabric make these boyshorts a comfortable yet cute option. The leg openings are seamless and won’t roll up unlike other boyshorts, giving these a seamless look. Available sizes: 5 – 9

Available styles: 18

20 These Ribbed String Bikinis With A Tagless Design Seasment Bikini Cotton Panty (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With no labels or tags, these string bikinis won’t irritate you when you wear them, a real win for fans of all-day comfort. The ribbed cotton give these a cozy cute vibe, but don’t get it twisted, these are still highly breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. A touch of spandex in the fabric gives these great elasticity, so they move with you no matter what you’re getting into. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

Available styles: 3

21 These Athletic, Chic Thongs With A Mesh Detail Mae Sporty Cotton and Mesh Thong Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon For performance undies, these athletic-inspired thongs are surprisingly hot. Complete with a sheer mesh waistband that gives a little something-something, this pack of three work hard in the gym and in the bedroom. It’s the perfect compromise if you’re looking for underwear that you can truly wear everywhere. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 2

22 These Lacy French Undies That Are Made From Organic Cotton hanky panky Organic Cotton Signature Lace French Brief Amazon $37 See On Amazon These hanky panky lace French briefs will make you feel like a boudoir model every time you put them on. Made from super-stretchy organic Supima cotton, these high-rise undies are high quality and built to last. You won’t even notice they’re on, so they’re more than worth the investment. Available sizes: 1X – 3X

Available colors: 3

23 A 7-Pack Of Thongs That Redefine Comfort Iris & Lilly Cotton and Lace Thong Underwear, Pack of 7 Amazon $20 See On Amazon Yes, you can put “comfortable” and “thong” in the same sentence. These lace thongs are sewn from soft, hypoallergenic cotton with a lace trim, designed with minimal coverage, line-free wear, and breathability in mind. “Love the soft material. Cotton undergarments are a challenge to find. The cut and style fits nicely for my shape. They are cute, comfortable and practical all in one,” one reviewer wrote, and honestly, what more could you ask for? Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 4