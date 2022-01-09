It’s easy to focus so much time, energy, and money on keeping up with trends that, sometimes, underwear gets put on the back burner. However, finding downright gorgeous lingerie for yourself to enjoy is highly underrated and, in fact, an instant confidence boost. If you’re not sure what kind of sultry undergarments float your boat, no sweat! That’s where I come in: Here's the sexiest women's underwear on Amazon — from dirt cheap to lavishly fancy.

This cheeky little list has something for every scenario (yes, even during your period). For instance, do you want something slinky to spice things up in the bedroom? Consider some of the strappier options below. Or how about a lacy date night surprise for your hunny? You can cross that off the list, as well. What about designer cotton underwear that’s a little more casual for lounging around that’s still hot as hell? Got you covered in that department, too.

Ready to check out the assets? Ahead, 20 panties that are sexy, sporty, and everything in between — all under $35.

1 Cheeky Corset Undies That Are Shockingly Soft Sofishie V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon These lingerie-inspired panties will spice up date night (or any night) with their sexy, strappy back and floral lace construction, but you’ll be shocked how soft these are in real life. “Unbelievable how comfortable these are they don't look like it but omg I wear them all day and they don't bother me,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 Real Silk Lingerie For Less Than Your Last Seamless Order SilRiver Lace-Trimmed Silk Thong Panties Amazon $17 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an affordable luxury in this genuine silk thong. It’s made with top-tier mulberry silk, and available in a rainbow of sultry colors including red, black, and emerald green. The sides can be adjusted like bra straps, which is a nice touch to achieve the hottest fit for your bod, whether that’s a low-rise look or one that sits higher on the hip. Can you believe they’re just $17? Add them to your cart before word gets out about this bargain. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 Lacy Briefs With Removable Garter Straps Natori Eclipse Briefs With Removable Garters Amazon $32 See On Amazon Breathable panties that are also sexy as hell? Yes, please! Natori’s Eclipse Briefs have a nylon-spandex construction lined with cotton, and are trimmed with pretty scalloped lace for a hipster effect. On top of that, they’re cut super cheeky, so they’re alluring yet still comfy enough for you to wear on the reg. Lingerie connoisseurs (and those who aspire) will love the optional garter straps, which let you add your own stockings as desired. Available sizes: Small — Large

4 Some Lingerie With A Bow, To Remind Yourself Of What A Gift You Are ETAOLINE Lace Bow Lingerie Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon These aren’t your typical lacy panties, as they have an eye-catching cutouts crowned with a bow on top. Luckily, too, the flexible elastic makes these ultra-stretchy and comfortable to wear. “Really sexy and cute,” one fan remarked. “Just a bit big though. They’ve been washed a few times and they’re still nice.” Choose between eight colorways, including blush and mint. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 These 90s-Chic Thongs For Hangouts Or Workouts INNERSY Sporty Cotton Logo Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ideal for working out or chilling out, these sporty logo thongs are the real deal and won’t show through leggings or jeans. The double-layered cotton is soft and breathable, while the 1.5-inch thick graphic waistband keeps them in place while exercising — no rolling, guaranteed. Many reviewers compared the design to Calvin Klein and raved them as an affordable equivalent (if not better). In a pack of five, they’re a serious score. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 Strappy Waist-Hugging Lingerie You Can Score As A Set Elomi Plus Size Bijou Flirt Strappy Brief Amazon $17 See On Amazon British brand Elomi is a cult-favorite for plus-sized lingerie, and the Bijou brief has become an underground hit on Amazon if you don’t want to wait for U.K. shipping. A cut-out keyhole and waist-snatching double dutch straps add visual interest and sexiness to these high-waisted panties. Not to mention, the silky nylon-elastane fabric has a subtle sheen to it, which looks luxurious to the eye and feels just as good against the skin. Top off the panties with Elomi’s matching strappy bra for an edgy set worth showing off. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

7 A Corset-Like Lace Panty With Delicate Ribbon Dreamgirl Lace Panty With Front Criss-Cross Detail Amazon $8 See On Amazon Need Valentine's Day-worthy lingerie, regardless of what time of year it is? Snag these foxy lace panties to set the mood. The cheeky lace briefs really pop thanks to strappy open panels on the waistband, revealing an unexpected flash of skin. The nylon-spandex lace is hand-wash only, which makes these ideal for special occasions. “These are my new favorite undies!! They seem to be high quality and they are so comfortable! I will be ordering more colors,” one shopper praised. Fortunately, they cost less than $10, so you too can pick up a few, if you so choose. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 High-Shine Satin Knickers With Scalloped Lace ITAYAX Silk Seamless Lace Underwear (3 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These silky-smooth cheeky panties combine a sleek, solid full-coverage front with a scalloped lace back (that happens to make butts look great, by the way) to stick the landing between comfortable granny panty and sexy fun. If you’re not a huge fan of lace or want to wear these with bodycon outfits, scoop up the no-show assortment in faux satin that’ll look and feel like second skin. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 This Eyelash Lace Thong From A Female-Founded Company In NYC Skarlett Blue Entice Thong Amazon $22 See On Amazon A luxury lace thong might not conjure images of all-day comfort, but check out this one by Skarlett Blue. There’s a gossamer lace front that fits like a bikini brief, yet the actual thong and sides are cut from a buttery jersey fabric that’s super soft. That’s not all: The crotch is lined in lightweight cotton that's moisture-wicking and airy, too, so it feels like your easiest briefs. It’s the best of both worlds: pretty yet practical. Available sizes: Small — Large

10 These Gorgeous Monarch Butterfly Lace Bikini Briefs HOKEMP Lace Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The swirling scalloped lace on these hip-hugging bikini briefs resembles abstract butterfly wings, rather than traditional florals, for a luxe look you won’t find anywhere else. That’s reason enough to be happy they come in a pack of six, but one reviewer also stated that “it almost feels like you're not wearing anything at all” when you’re in these. Its adorable front bow is a playful touch, while the cheeky bum coverage hugs your curves. Pick between six black pairs or a multipack of classic hues. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 The Classic Designer Underwear That Never Goes Out Of Style Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $19 See On Amazon Iconic, sporty, and forever trendy, this CK cotton bikini panty is the ideal loungewear bottom to wear under sweats – in the house or out. Classic details include a stretchy cotton and modal construction, along with the brand’s legendary logo waistband that feels snug not suffocating. Seriously. you haven’t felt true comfort unless it’s from Calvin Klein. One reviewer said it best: “If you do not own a pair of Calvin undies & matching bralette... you have not lived” There’s a reason these have stood the test of time! Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

12 Luscious Lace Boyshorts You’ll Wear All Week Long Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Each one of these six pairs of adorable boyshorts is crafted from sheer floral lace, complete with barely-there scalloped edges and a 100% cotton liner for breathability. The nylon-spandex fabrication is silky yet durable, too, so you can easily pop them in the washing machine (on gentle) instead of sudsing by hand. “I immediately felt sexy after I put these on,” one reviewer raved. “They hug your booty in all the right places.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

13 Sheer Mesh Thongs That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Lace Trim Thongs (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a wearable thong that’s still pretty to look at, here’s two: Smart & Sexy’s mesh thongs come in color-coordinated sets. The duo is subtly sheer, but the mid-rise silhouette isn’t skimpy like your average g-string. Light as a feather, stretchy, and cute to boot, this lingerie style is easy to wear under regular clothes — expect no panty lines in sight — and seamlessly transitions from day to night. Make it a set with the matching mesh plunge bra. Available sizes: 5 — 11

14 A Budget-Friendly Set Of V-Cut Lace Thongs To Hug Your Hips UWOCEKA Lace Thongs (5 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s nice to have a lineup of lace thongs to slip on at a moment's notice — after all, some days just call for pretty underwear. Enter: This cheeky set with an hourglass V-shaped waistband. They’re ideal for people who prefer minimalist styles but still want to mix things up, as they everyday comfortable and won’t cost you much. You’ll receive five soft-to-the-touch pairs in classic black, red, beige, white, and navy, and the quality is on par with competitors, according to reviews. “Similar to Victoria’s Secret for 1/2 the price,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 Ribbed High-Waisted Thongs With Indie Retro Nostalgia Closecret Cotton Thongs (6 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a ribbed cotton knit and ultra-high waist, these casual thongs are living proof that sexy can be simple. There are several packs to choose from, which include six pairs in multiple hues and prints. “Comfortable and a great fit. Sturdy, but soft fabric and the elastic lays flat and doesn’t roll. Works great under my leggings and dresses without showing a panty line,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: XX-Small-X-Small — Large-X-Large

16 Pretty Lace Period Underwear That Protects For 12 Hours Intiflower Leakproof Lace Period Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Foxy and functional, these lace period panties provide leakproof protection when you’re on your flow and look cute while doing it. Multiple layers of absorbent fabric, including breathable cotton and bamboo, keep you feeling dry while a waterproof lining provides peace of mind for up to 12 hours. One shopper tested them on hotel sheets. “Absolutely nothing leaked through,” they reported back. “Not only do these do the job, but they are comfortable and the lace makes them a sexy option. Who knew period panties could be sexy?!” On lighter days, these can even be worn alone without hesitation. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 Corset-Inspired Lingerie From Rihanna’s Cult Label Savage X Fenty Caged Lace High-Waist Brazilian Amazon $33 See On Amazon Leave it to Rihanna to create the dreamiest underwear out there. This retro-inspired lace brief is extremely high-cut, skimming the hip and hugging the waist for a dramatic shape. There’s iridescent foil-printed floral stretch lace on the front and side panels, with a striking contrast binding and hook-and-eye closure accenting the front that channels a vintage corset. Treat yourself to a set with the Savage X Fenty caged lace balconette bra. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Plus

18 This Sheer Mesh Bikini Brief That Reveals As It Conceals OnGossamer Mesh Low-Rise Bikini Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon These travel-friendly panties are made from gossamer mesh, so they’re moisture-wicking and quick-drying if you’re hand-washing on the go. Despite being trimmed with delicate lace, they’ll also be invisible under your work trousers or body-hugging flares. “They show no panty line even under the tightest and whitest pants,” one reviewer remarked. “tThey are sexy, they fit well, don’t dig in, no panty line, I forget I’m wearing them,” another gushed. Available sizes: Small — Large

19 The Most Bang For Your Buck: Three Weeks’ Worth Of Lace-Trimmed Thongs Sunm Lace Thong Underwear (20 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can overhaul your sexy undie collection with one strategic purchase. These T-back thongs sit low on the waist with a soft lace band that’s gentle on your skin, and have a wide, comfortable cut in fully-lined cotton with finished seams throughout. Pick between two sets — universal neutrals or juicy brights — for just $26. (That’s $1.30 per pair, in case you’re wondering.) “I am so happy I found these! They're very comfortable and still look sexy,” a fan gushed. “They stretch and actually feel durable unlike certain ones I've had in the past that felt like the lace going to rip or get stretched out. These stay in shape very well.” In fact, more than 2,000 shoppers gave them five glowing stars. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

